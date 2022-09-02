I’m right, you’re most definitely wrong! The juiciest movie dramas have been the most quoted in culture, and even the most enjoyed parts of the movie. Whether it is classics like Twelve Angry Men or new movies like Everything Everywhere All At Once, movie arguments are the harboring center (and sometimes the dispersal) of the main drama in the story.

Not only does it serve the storyline, but also creates an exciting opportunity for the actors to make choices for how their characters are going to act and react to the situation at hand. With so many possibilities (and also the fact that they are mostly fictional), it’s no wonder why movie arguments are much better than real-life arguments!

Marriage Story (2019)

Marriage Story is one of the most famous movies of the past 5 years and earned a whopping 6 Academy Award nominations. The movie starred Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson and featured Laura Dern. Marriage Story follows the struggling relationship between a stage director and an actor. In one of the scenes, Driver and Johansson’s characters have an intense argument after deciding to meet in private during their court case.

This is by far one of the tensest yet well-received arguments in a film from the 21st century—Driver’s character breaks down in tears and even punches a wall! Any aspiring actors, this one is for you.

Steve Jobs (2015)

In the biographical film about the founder and creator of Apple, one of the largest tech companies in the world, Steve Jobs is in a heated situation as his own company forces him out.

In a struggle with John Sculley (portrayed by the incomparable Jeff Daniels), the then-CEO of the company, Steve Jobs is forced out of the company and vows to take revenge. This scene in the movie is stunning—Jobs bangs on the table, and Daniels lays out the law in his brilliant performance.

The Social Network (2010)

The Social Network chronicles the beginning of Facebook. Jesse Eisenberg, as Facebook’s Mark Zuckerburg. With the success of Facebook, Savarin (played by Andrew Garfield) takes Zuckerberg on with lawyers after he finds out that his share of the company is diluted from 34% to 0.035%.

In a flashback-narration scene, Savarin is called into the company and learns that he has been set up. In a fit of rage, he smashes a computer and threatens to take them on. He even feigns a punch to show his power. Overall, this performance is impeccable and even went viral on TikTok!

Good Will Hunting (1997)

The famous quote “My boy’s wicked smart!” comes from none other than Good Will Hunting. When an egotistical Harvard student tries to outsmart and humiliate Will’s (Matt Damon) friends in order to charm a girl, he steps in and turns the tables on him. In this argument, it’s almost laughable how articulate and on his feet Will is in the face of a rich Harvard boy.

The argument is not only brilliantly written but also a wonderful display of Will’s character, who believes in originality and self-motivation.

La La Land (2016)

La La Land is a musical comedy-drama film about a struggling jazz pianist named Seb (Ryan Gosling) and an actor named Mia (Emma Stone). At a nice dinner, Seb tells Mia that he is going on tour in Boise. When Mia is taken aback at how long Seb will be away, Seb takes offense and thinks that Mia doesn’t believe in him.

The acting in this monologue is so well done and truthfully raw. Nothing creates a better argument than two characters who just want the best for each other, but have different ideas.

The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

The Edge of Seventeen is a coming-of-age film about a young girl whose life becomes even more of a struggle when her best friend dates her older brother. The movie is one of the classic 2010s coming-of-age films and should be a definite watch (even just for the marvelous Hailee Steinfeld).

In an argument with her brother who came to pick her up with his girlfriend, she lets loose on how she feels about him and how he’s treated at home compared to her. He marches up the driveway and tells her that he never cared about her, that he loves his life, and that he loves that dating her best friend absolutely destroys her. Wow.

Toy Story 3 (2010)

In perhaps one of the most famous Pixar movies of all time, Woody (who is still loyal to a now-grown Andy) pleads with the rest of the toys to return home. The other toys feel rejected, and think that Andy placed them there for a reason (when in reality it was all an accident in his move to college).

The scene is even a tad bit emotional, as fans of the franchise see the characters they know and love to feel a bit unappreciated by a kid who once was devoted to his playtime with them.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) - Kahmunrah

Larry Daley (Ben Stiller) returns as a nightguard, but this time in the famous Smithsonian museum. When the evil Egyptian ruler Kahmunrah awakens and traps two of Larry’s museum friends in an hourglass, Larry barters with him.

In a hilarious argument, Kahmunrah threatens to kill Larry if he crosses the line (which he does multiple times). To see a villain get so painstakingly frustrated and not really be able to do anything about it is hilarious definitely worthy of the drama.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) - “Brundon”

The second installment of Night At the Museum makes this list once again. In addition to the scuffle between Kahmunrah and Larry, the film also features a scene with Jonah Hill and Stiller that is oh, so funny.

RELATED: 7 Essential Jonah Hill Performances, From 'Moneyball' to 'Superbad'

Earlier in the film, Larry investigates the Smithsonian underground tunnels to find his friends. He encounters another guard named Brandon (pronounced “Brundon”) and the two argue, have a bit of a headlock situation, and Larry walks away with the snagged ID card.

The Dark Knight (2008)

By far the darkest of the Batman movies, The Dark Knight trilogy is action-packed, brutal, and morbid. In the first of the trilogy, Batman (Christian Bale) interrogates the Joker (Heath Ledger). When the Joker plays with Batman’s psyche and tries to state his case against the government, things get physical.

Not only is this scene written so well, but also the acting work that went into these characters is some of the most in-depth to date, and it is clear in their portrayal of the characters that they know what they want and exactly how to get it.

