Inside the sports genre, boxing movies make for some of the most favored. With tons of action-packed scenes and many dramatic elements — including inspiring quotes that will likely motivate viewers to become their best selves — no wonder this film genre counts on many global enthusiasts.

A huge part of what makes boxing movies so enjoyable is, of course, their compelling protagonists. To celebrate the highly anticipated release of Creed's third installment, we list some of the most memorable fictional boxers, from Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan) to Monroe Hutchen (Wesley Snipes).

10 Monroe Hutchen – 'Undisputed' (2002)

Undisputed's protagonist, Monroe Hutchen (Wesley Snipes), is a professional underground boxer who has been proclaimed the top-ranked prison boxing champ for ten years. When George 'Ice Man' Chambers (Ving Rhames), a professional heavyweight fighter, is accused of rape and lands in prison, his pride and intangible ego originate a fight between the two men.

Monroe makes for a compelling protagonist as he is an extremely skilled boxer with enough strength to keep up with bigger opponents. With admirable determination and will, Hutchen does not hold back from defending his title, even though some narrative punches don't quite land.

9 Diana Guzman – 'Girlfight' (2000)

Fast and Furious star Michelle Rodriguez's film debut directed by Karyn Kusama, Girlfight, depicts the life of Diana Guzman, a somewhat problematic and fearless aspiring boxer who attains huge success and paves the way for many female boxers without her father knowing.

Often channeling her anger into sports and squaring her issues with the ring, Diana is, ultimately, a very empowering character for women — especially considering how relatable she is throughout her self-discovery journey, and also taking into account the fact that there weren't many women turning to a brutal, male-dominated sport during that time.

8 "Honey" Roy Palmer – 'Diggstown' (1992)

Portrayed by Louis Gossett Jr., "Honey" Roy Palmer is, at forty-eight years old, an absolute beast, even if some believe that he may be too old. Palmer is recruited to knock out ten Diggstown (a boxing-mad town owned by a businessman who set up a bet with an ex-prisoner) men in a boxing ring within twenty-four hours.

The aging but undeniably talented boxer has undoubtedly become one of the most prized personalities in the sports genre, and for good reason. If fighting 10 different men in one day isn't impressive enough, considering Palmer's age while doing it is quite mind-blowing proof that older actors should take more lead roles in movies.

7 Billy Hope – 'Southpaw' (2015)

Jake Gyllenhaal's Southpaw counterpart is also a memorable character (even if the movie fell a bit short of being one of the boxing greats). After losing his family, house, and manager, Billy hits rock bottom and strives to reclaim the trust of those he loves.

There's hardly any doubt about Billy Hope being one of the greatest fictional boxers — apart from being a master in his craft, the introverted character is also a devoted father and husband who proudly wears his heart on his sleeve.

6 Butch Coolidge – 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Bruce Willis' Pulp Fiction counterpart is one of the main protagonists of Tarantino's cult classic 1994 film, which narrates four tales of violence and crime in a non-linear storyline. In the film, Butch Coolidge, a southpaw boxer nearing the end of his career, is coerced into taking a bribe from a mob boss to throw a fight with another fighter named Floyd Wilson.

Like many boxers, Coolidge presents himself as hotheaded, prideful, and perhaps even fashionable (everyone wants his iconic suede jacket) — but that is not to say he isn't equal parts warm-hearted and amiable to those he loves.

5 Danny Flynn – 'The Boxer' (1997)

Daniel Day-Lewis is one of the most talented actors to ever grace the big screen, and has brought Danny Flynn to life in The Boxer. The film follows the events in the protagonist's life after he is released from prison fourteen years after his involvement with the I.R.A. in Belfast.

Through the film, the once-rising boxer attempts to rebuild his life in the neighborhood and resume his boxing practices. No doubt that The Boxer features masterful performances, especially from Day-Lewis, who delivers a solid three-dimensional portrayal of the main character.

4 Apollo Creed – 'Rocky' (1976)

Another memorable boxer is Apollo Creed, powerfully played by Carl Weathers. Creed appeared in the Oscar-winning film Rocky — the first entry to the franchise that premiered in 1976. The film follows Rocky Balboa's (Sylvester Stallone) journey from being a small-time boxer to taking on the world heavyweight champion.

The charismatic and quick-witted fighter is also an unforgettable personality. Although the character used to be an arrogant champion, his demeanor changed significantly after his match with Rocky; the two bonded over time, eventually becoming close friends.

3 Maggie Fitzgerald – 'Million Dollar Baby' (2008)

Tough as nails, Hilary Swank's Maggie Fitzgerlad from the superb action-packed drama Million Dollar Baby is not one to be messed with. The character was introduced in the 2004 movie, which stars Clint Eastwood in one of his best roles — who also directs the film — as a boxing trainer who mentors the determined character until she becomes a thriving boxer.

Growing up in poverty, Maggie has learned the hard way to fight her way into the world. The courageous character goes down as one of the most memorable and inspiring fictional boxers who doesn't let anyone stand in her way.

2 Adonis Johnson – 'Creed' (2015)

Michael B. Jordan's character and protagonist from the follow-ups to the Rocky film series is a heavyweight boxer. The famous short-tempered but good-natured protagonist, who also goes by the name "Donnie," is one of the most beloved fictional personalities today; at least when it comes to the boxing genre of films.

The first Creed installment follows Adonis as he is trained and mentored by Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), the former rival turned friend of his father, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). There is no doubt that the follow-up series of movies was a perfect way to revitalize an iconic franchise, introducing new characters and engaging storylines.

1 Rocky Balboa – The 'Rocky' Movies (1976 - 2018)

It only makes sense that the blueprint of fictional boxing champions takes first place. Stallone's legendary Rocky, much like other characters of the franchise, endures a very well-liked pop culture personality even after all these years — and all credits go to the gifted actor.

As many may know by now, Stallone was the one to write the script for the first film in the impressive short period of three days after watching MuhammadAli and ChuckWepner's fight in 1975 Richfield. Fortunately, it turned out to be a huge success; one so big that it remains relevant nowadays and continues to spawn new movies in the growing Rocky franchise (which now has nine films, counting Creed III).

