A cameo is when a recognizable actor or public figure shows up briefly in a movie in a very small role, often just in one scene. This can be used for comedic effect or to add subtext, as the person in the cameo brings their public persona to the character.

The best cameos are unexpected, catching the viewer off guard and adding a fresh dynamic to the scene. Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which films feature the best cameos of all.

10 Elijah Wood — 'Spy Kids 3: Game Over' (2003)

The third installment in Robert Rodriguez's spy comedy series sees the kids heading into cyberspace. When Carmen (Alexa PenaVega) gets trapped inside a virtual reality video game created by the nefarious Toymaker (Sylvester Stallone), Juni (Daryl Sabara) must enter the game world to rescue her.

Elijah Wood (then at the height of Lord of the Rings mania) pops up in the movie as The Guy, a fabled player of the game who is said to have the power to beat the "un-winnable" level. He barges in, all arrogant, only to be instantly killed by a bolt of lightning. "Elijah Wood appearing in Spy Kids 3 only to immediately f---ing die will never not be funny to me," said user Mrman_23.

9 Matt Damon — 'EuroTrip' (2004)

This raunchy comedy follows a group of friends on a spontaneous trip across Europe. Along the way, they encounter a host of eccentric characters and contend with various cultural misunderstandings and comedic mishaps. Matt Damon was in Prague at the time shooting The Brothers Grimm, so he agreed to make a brief cameo in the movie as a punk singer.

"Damon was a top [five] movie star at the time and his cameo is so amazing it’s basically the only thing anyone remembers about the movie. Damon’s the GOAT cameo guy, in my opinion: EuroTrip, Thor: Ragnarok, and Interstellar," said Redditor KnotSoSalty.

8 Bradley Cooper — 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' (2023)

In the new Dungeons and Dragons movie, Michelle Rodriguez plays Holga Kilgore, a barbarian who was banished from her tribe for marrying an outsider. Three-quarters of the way through the movie, we meet that outsider: Marlamin (Bradley Cooper), a pint-sized halfling. Marlamin and Holga are divorced, but some unresolved feelings clearly linger.

It works because Cooper is so unexpected in the role. Rodriguez and Cooper also play the scene totally straight, which only makes it more hilarious. "Totally shocked me. Me and my friend weren't even sure it was [Cooper] at first. We had to look it up," said user NoEmu2398. "What a fun movie!" another Redditor replied.

7 Brad Pitt — 'Deadpool 2' (2018)

Deadpool 2 is jam-packed with wacky moments, but one of the most memorable is Brad Pitt's blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo. He appears as the superhero Vanisher, who swoops in to save the day only to meet a swift, grisly end. "He is in it for a fraction of a second in the scene where they jump out of a plane on their first mission [and] gets killed by parachuting into hydro lines," said user PennX88.

Reportedly, Pitt filmed his cameo in under two hours and was paid the equivalent of a Starbucks coffee. Pitt was initially considered for the role of Cable, which ultimately went to Josh Brolin, but scheduling issues made this impossible, so his cameo is a fun little nod to what could have been.

6 Lance Armstrong — 'Dodgeball' (2004)

"If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball." Few sports comedies are more offbeat and irreverent than Dodgeball. It stars Vince Vaughn as Peter, the laid-back owner of Average Joe's Gym, which is on the verge of being bought out by the fitness tycoon White Goodman (Ben Stiller). In a desperate attempt to save his gym, Peter and his misfit pals enter a cutthroat dodgeball tournament with a massive cash prize.

Along the way, the gang runs into Lance Armstrong, played by himself. At the time, Armstrong was a feted cycling champion, but he would fall from grace years later due to a doping scandal. "It honestly makes [Armstrong's cameo] so much better now. The whole thing was trying to make it so serious but it adds such a fantastic level of irony with everything that happened" said user stephensky15.

5 Danny Glover — 'Maverick' (1994)

Maverick is a rollicking Western comedy that follows the adventures of Bret Maverick (Mel Gibson), a charming and crafty gambler in the Old West. He enters a high-stakes poker tournament and finds himself entangled in all kinds of schemes and double-crossing.

There's a fun scene where Danny Glover shows up and robs Gibson's character, a reference to their iconic collaboration in the Lethal Weapon movies. "The guitar lick from Lethal Weapon when they try to decide if they know each other sells it," said Redditor munkee_dont.

4 Stan Lee — 'Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse' (2018)

Marvel comics legend Stan Lee is known for his many cameos in the franchise's films. One of the most entertaining is his appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man. He plays a librarian listening to classical music on headphones, blissfully unaware of the superhero battle going on behind him.

One Redditor found Lee's cameo in Into the Spider-Verse to be the most moving, as Lee had passed away just a few weeks before the film came out. "His Into the Spider-Verse cameo hit harder because of the timing of them and what they were about," said user dswartze.

3 Matt Damon & Brad Pitt — 'Confessions of a Dangerous Mind' (2002)

George Clooney directed this fictionalized biopic about game show host Chuck Barris (Sam Rockwell), who claimed to have been an assassin working for the CIA. The cast is star-studded, including Clooney himself, Julia Roberts, Drew Barrymore, and a young Michael Cera. Brad Pitt and Matt Damon also have a very clever, tongue-in-cheek cameo in one scene.

"On the 'blind date' show, the woman picks contestant #1 who is an average Joe. The camera pans slowly over to reveal the other two unpicked guys. It's Matt Damon and Brad Pitt. They have no lines at all. They just sit there looking dejected and the movie goes on," said Redditor MazerRackhem.

2 Christopher Lloyd — 'A Million Ways to Die In The West' (2014)

A Million Ways to Die in the West is Seth McFarlane's zany Western comedy about a sheep farmer named Albert (McFarlane) who falls into a rut after being dumped by his girlfriend, Louise (Amanda Seyfried). Everything changes when Albert crosses paths with the gunslinger Anna (Charlize Theron) and helps her take on her outlaw husband.

The film is loaded with references to other movies, from The Searchers to Django Unchained. The best of them is the appearance of Christopher Lloyd reprising his iconic role as Doc Brown from Back to the Future. Albert finds him working on his damaged DeLorean, while part of the Back to the Future theme plays in the background. "This is up there for best cameos for sure," said user garlicbreadmemesplz.

1 Chris Evans — 'Free Guy' (2021)

Guy (Ryan Reynolds) is a non-playable character (NPC) in a popular open-world video game called Free City. Unbeknownst to Guy, he is part of a highly advanced artificial intelligence program. However, when he gains self-awareness and starts breaking free from his pre-programmed routines, he becomes determined to become the hero of his own story.

Like most of Reynold's recent projects, Free Guy is a fun, self-aware movie with a ton of heart. It's full of cool references and Easter eggs, including Chris Evans appearing as himself in one shot. Evans is none too pleased to see Guy wielding Captain America's shield. "Chris Evans' 'What the sh*t?' scene in Free Guy made me laugh," one user said. "The story is that he wasn’t part of the movie in any way but popped by the set and they talked him into doing a short scene," added Redditor wc347.

