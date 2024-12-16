There may not be a more important aspect of making a film than casting, as it is always characters that end up resonating the most with audiences. Certainly, a film has no opportunity to succeed if the screenplay is already not strong in the first place, and does not include characters that an audience would feasibly want to invest in. That being said, finding an ensemble of actors that can bring the material to life is what “movie magic” is all about.

There are plenty of interesting “what if?” scenarios in the history of cinema, but some movie castings stand out because it is hard to imagine anyone else in the role. Even though most great actors have many films within their careers that could be considered “iconic,” it is often just one great hero who they become completely synonymous with. Here are the top ten movie castings of all-time, ranked.

14 Sean Connery, ‘Dr. No’ (1962)

Character: James Bond

Although there have been many actors who have starred in the James Bond series, Sean Connery helped to bring one of the most iconic characters of all-time to life in Dr. No. It’s remarkable how radically different the character in Dr. No is from the protagonist in Ian Fleming’s novel series; while the books featured a cold-hearted, cynical assassin, Connery created an endlessly charismatic secret agent that audiences everywhere wanted to emulate.

Connery set a template that countless other action franchises would want to replicate, and ensured that finding a new Bond would be a difficult task. Although Roger Moore and Daniel Craig in particular have received praise for their new takes on the character, there is certainly an entire generation that will always remember Connery as the one and only Bond. “Shaken, not stirred” would not have become as iconic of a line if it came from someone else.

13 Harrison Ford, ‘Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope’ (1977)

Character: Han Solo

Harrison Ford was one of the most important parts of Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope, as Han Solo was one of the few characters that did not fit into the standard archetypes that are often found within science fiction films. While Mark Hamill brought out the innocence within Luke Skywalker and the great Sir Alec Guinness showed the wise insight of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Star Wars series needed a charming, albeit cynical scoundrel who could provide both humor and pathos.

Ford ended up making the most of his character in Star Wars, and managed to bring more depth to the franchise within each subsequent installment that he appeared in. By establishing himself as one of the definitive movie stars of all-time, Ford gave himself the opportunity to appear in other iconic movie sagas, such as Indiana Jones, Blade Runner, Jack Ryan, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe among others.

12 Daniel Day-Lewis, ‘Lincoln’ (2012)

Character: Abraham Lincoln

Daniel Day-Lewis would have been considered one of the greatest actors of all-time regardless of whether or not he starred in Lincoln, but appearing in Steven Spielberg’s beloved biopic of the 16th President of the United States was certainly one of the biggest challenges of his career. Unlike his iconic work in There Will Be Blood or Gangs of New York, Day-Lewis had to honor one of the most famous leaders in history, who is still cited today as an important and inspirational figure.

Day-Lewis brought a surprising softness to his performance that helped humanize Lincoln, proving himself to be a vulnerable, yet heroic figure that shaped history forever. In addition to winning his third Academy Award for Best Actor, Day-Lewis created a performance that could be used for educational purposes within future generations that are learning about American history.

11 Naomi Watts, ‘Mulholland Drive’ (2001)

Character: Betty Elms

Naomi Watts wasn’t necessarily a huge star before she appeared in Mulholland Drive, but she immediately became someone that Hollywood was interested in after her seismic performance in the David Lynch film, which is now considered by many pundits to be one of the greatest films ever made.

It takes a truly talented performer to stand out within a Lynch film, as his style is so extreme that it can be easy to feel secondary to the wild plot mechanics and surrealist imagery. However, Watts was able to embody the soul of countless young women who came to Hollywood with dreams of being a famous movie star, only to be abused and discarded by an industry that masks its most critical abuse. Even if viewers were confused on what the ambiguous ending of Mulholland Drive was intended to mean, it was easy to be invested in Watts due to her soul-shattering performance.

10 Ingrid Bergman, ‘Casablanca’ (1942)

Character: Ilsa Lund

Ingrid Bergman was the ideal casting choice for Casablanca, as she helped to complete one of the greatest romantic stories in cinematic history. Although director Michael Curtiz had already struck gold when he cast Humphrey Bogart as Rick, finding a co-star who could match his energy was going to be a challenge; Bogart was already one of the most famous leading men of his generation thanks to his star making performances in The Roaring Twenties and The Maltese Falcon.

Bergman brought beauty, intelligence, and sincerity to the character of Ilsa, as she had to show uncompromising bravery and humility in the face of fascism. Considering that Casblanca was released when World War II was still going on, the fact that Bergman played an ardent anti-fascist in a major Hollywood production comes across as an even braver achievement that is worthy of admiration.

9 Robert De Niro, ‘Taxi Driver’ (1976)

Character: Travis Bickle

Robert De Niro truly came into his own as Martin Scorsese’s greatest collaborator in Taxi Driver, even though the pair had previously worked together on Mean Streets. Scorsese needed an actor who could play the ultimate anti-hero, as Travis Bickle was a veteran of the Vietnam War who brought his own sense of vigilante justice to the crime-ridden streets of New York City.

De Niro had to be both terrifying and pathetic, as Bickle has a completely unhealthy view of the world that has made him isolated. Although the actions he takes are often quite disturbing, the film shows that Travis ultimately considered himself to be a hero, as evidenced by the way he is depicted at the very end when the media hails him. De Niro and Scorsese would work together many more times, but Taxi Driver represents the most important project within their careers together.

8 Sigourney Weaver, ‘Alien’ (1979)

Character: Ellen Ripley

Sigourney Weaver created the ultimate “final girl” in Alien, a film that ostensibly marketed itself as being “Star Wars meets Jaws.” While there had never quite been such a potent blend of exciting science fiction fantasy and grotesque body horror before, the film also required an actress who could combine the sheer terror of Laurie in Halloween with the innocence of Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars.

Weaver was able to turn Ripley into a very inspiring character, as she emerges from being a victim to the hero that ends up saving humanity from the Xenomorphs. It was a role that Weaver continued to perfect within subsequent installments; Aliens showed that she could become a maternal protector who is tasked with righting the wrongs of corrupt corporate interests, and earned her the first Academy Award nomination for Best Actress of her career.

7 Debbie Reynolds, ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ (1952)

Character: Kathy Selden

Debbie Reynolds absolutely embodied charisma in Singin’ in the Rain, and provided the most accessible form of joy that was necessary to relaunching the American musical as a viable genre. Although the “Golden Age of Hollywood” was littered with great musicals, Singin’ in the Rain analyzed an important moment within the history of cinema, in which the “talkies” began to fade out in favor of sound films.

Reynolds was able to sing, dance, and make jokes throughout Singin’ in the Rain, allowing the film to become an endlessly rewatchable form of pure escapism that can be appreciated even more after generations have passed. Although Gene Kelly was already regarded as one of the greatest musical actors of all-time, it was the chemistry that he shared with Reynolds that turned Singin’ in the Rain into a masterpiece that continues to influence modern cinema.

6 Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, the 'Harry Potter' Franchise' (2001-'11)

Characters: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger

J.K. Rowling's fantasy series about a boy wizard on a classical hero's journey gripped international imaginations from the late '90s forward. Warner Bros. obtained the film rights, and much of the films' success came down to casting three children as the leads. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson were cute and plucky from the jump, and became exceptional young actors.

Much like the achievement of the novels, what happened here is staggering. Save for the notable recasting of Dumbledore following the death of Richard Harris, the production of the Harry Potter series went by rapidly, fruitfully, and without serious incident at the level of what audiences could see. This is easily one of the best film franchises ever. - Samuel R. Murrian