They say you can never really own a cat because they own you. The feline life is a sweet one–sleeping, eating, sunbathing, and maybe the occasional belly rub (but only on their terms of course). Cats aren’t generally known for working hard, or working at all. But there are a group of kitties that work harder than most – movie cats.

These positively purr-fect film stars have not only managed to steal hearts, but also the show. These films are scarcely remembered without mention of the furry, triangle-eared demons that feature alongside their human co-stars.

Goose - 'Captain Marvel' (2019)

Goose may look like your average orange tabby cat, but he is actually a flerken. In Captain Marvel, flerkens are creatures that have access to a pocket dimension capable of storing their lethal tentacles, any skrulls they might eat, and even the odd tesseract.

Goose is played by four fabulous kitties. Reggie is the cat you see on screen the most as he is a bit of an all-rounder. His understudy, Gonzo, is a master of being held. Rizzo is another all-rounder, covering for Reggie at nap time. And finally, there’s the playful Archie, who holds the honor of blinding Nick Fury in one eye. Don’t mess with the flerkens!

Buttercup - 'The Hunger Games' (2012-2015)

In The Hunger Games, Buttercup is Primrose Everdeen's (Willow Shields) scraggly orange kitty who has a love-hate relationship with her older sister, Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence). Buttercup manages to survive the bombing of District 12 and makes the trip to District 13, where he is a source of entertainment and comfort for the displaced persons of Panem. After Prim’s death, Buttercup and Katniss become close, supporting one another in their grief.

Originally, Buttercup was inexplicably played by a black and white cat. After much fan outrage, a ginger Maine Coon named Rion landed the role. Like many Hollywood cats, Rion had his stunt double Josh sit in for him during long shoots, so he could get in his cat naps.

Mr. Bigglesworth - 'Austin Powers' (1997-2002)

Originally a luscious white Persian, Mr. Bigglesworth loses his lovely coat after being cryogenically frozen with his master, Dr. Evil (Mike Myers). Nonetheless, the hairless kitty remains loyal to his master, providing the support needed to bring down International Man of Mystery, Austin Powers.

Mr. Bigglesworth is played by a Sphnix cat called Ted Nude-Gent, with his double Mel Gibskin providing relief. Sphinx cats are known for being one of the most easily trained and most sociable kitties, so much so that filming was routinely delayed because Mr. Nude-Gent would fall asleep on Myers' lap!

Mrs. Norris - 'Harry Potter' (2001-2011)

Mrs. Norris is caretaker Argus Filch's (David Bradley) best friend and a mainstay of the Harry Potter franchise. The ratty cat prowls the halls of Hogwarts with Mr. Filch, on the lookout for misbehaving students. Tragedy strikes when Mrs. Norris is petrified by the Basilisk but is revived much to Mr. Filch’s relief. For what is Mr. Filch without his Mrs. Norris?

The caretaker kitty is played by four almost identical Maine Coons. Pebbles is the main star who you see walking the halls, trained to meet her mark. Alanis loves to be held, while Cornelius is a professional at sitting still. And Maximus’ talents lie in jumping up on David Bradley’s shoulder.

Keanu - 'Keanu' (2016)

Keanu is a tabby kitten capable of starting a gang war–and cousins Clarence (Keegan-Michael Key) and Rell (Jordan Peele) must enter this violent world to get their beloved kitty back. Little do they know that Keanu actually belonged to a drug kingpin and went by the name Iglesias before being catnapped by a rival gang, escaping, and turning up on Rell's doorstep.

Seven tabby kittens played Keanu, adopted from a New Orleans animal shelter in two rounds as the first group grew too large midway through filming. Like most cat actors, these felines play to their individual strengths. And according to Key, “there’s the run guy, the snuggle guy, the meow guy.”

Fat Louie - 'The Princess Diaries' (2001-2004)

In The Princess Diaries, Fat Louie is the overweight tuxedo cat to which Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway) tells all her deepest thoughts and feelings. Fat Louie even travels to Genovia on the royal jet, complete with a silk pillow and mini crown atop his furry head.

While not a lot is known about the cats that play Fat Louie, there are four of them–one of which belonged to Anne Hathaway. One kitty was trained to be carried, one to sit still, one to jump, and one to sit on the envelope containing the letter from Mia’s dad.

Crookshanks - Harry Potter (2001-2011)

Mrs. Norris isn’t the only feline star in the Harry Potter franchise. Crookshanks is Hermione’s (Emma Watson) beloved Persian cat who has it in for Ron’s (Rupert Grint) rat Scabbers–and with good reason! Scabbers is later revealed to be the Animagus Peter Pettigrew (Timothy Spall), proving just how intelligent Crookshanks is.

The ginger Persian is played by three different kitties. Crackerjack is the lead star, with his two stunt doubles, Prince and Pumpkin, in tow. To match Crookshanks description in the books, Crackerjack’s shed fur was gently stuck back on, giving him a more tatty appearance.

Jonesy - Alien (1979)

In Alien, Jonesy is Ellen Ripley’s (Sigourney Weaver) cat who travels with her onboard the USCSS Nostromo. While Jonesy is originally brought onto the ship to control errant rodents, he becomes a valued companion to the crew. Jonesy and Ellen are the only two to survive the extra-terrestrial attack on the ship and subsequent explosion, proving that all a girl needs is her cat!

The role of Jonesy was played by four different orange tabby cats, all of which had various strengths in hissing, scampering, and being held.

Mr. Jinx - Meet The Parents (2000-2010)

Mr. Jinx or “Jinxy” is Jack Byrnes’ (Robert De Niro) beloved cat in the Meet The Parents franchise. Jinxy is so clever he can use a human toilet, flush and all. He has a distinct black tail that can definitely not be replicated by spray-painting another cat–looking at you Greg Focker (Ben Stiller)!

Mr. Jinx was played by two Himalayan cats named Bailey and Misha. De Niro loved the kitties so much, that he pushed for more scenes with Mr. Jinx, and would play with the cats in between takes.

Orion - Men In Black (1997)

In Men In Black, Orion belongs to the Arquilian alien Gentle Rosenberg (Mike Nussbaum). The Arquilian utters his dying words to Jay (Will Smith), “The galaxy is on Orion’s belt.” Yes, that’s right – Orion is the original Guardian of the Galaxy.

Not a lot is known about the adorable orange and white kitty who played Orion, however, it’s safe to say that MIB wouldn’t be the same without him.

