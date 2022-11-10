In the middle of its tenth season, The Goldbergs has endured and entertained viewers for a decade. The hit ABC sitcom follows Adam F. Goldberg (Sean Giambrone) growing up in '80s suburban Philadelphia, as he records the crazy antics of his family. Whether it is the lovable cast, their naturally great chemistry, the shades of familiarity for viewers who grew up in the 1980s, or the razor-sharp humor, there are many valid reasons why this family sitcom has stood the test of time.

However, the biggest reason is all the popular '80s movies The Goldbergs decides to reference. From teen classics to sci-fi and horror franchise favorites, these episodes have transported audiences back to all the greatest cinematic hits of the 1980s.

"Goldbergs Never Say Die!" (S1, E16)

When Pops (George Segal) loses some valuable jewelry, Adam and his friends decide to go on a treasure hunt to find and recover the missing family jewels.

Inspired by Richard Donner's 1985 childhood classic, The Goonies, "Goldbergs Never Say Die!" was one of the first times The Goldbergs dedicated an entire episode plot to an '80s movie. Featuring the catchy theme song, "Goonies R' Good Enough", from the film and classic older sibling practical pranks from Barry (Troy Gentile) and Erica (Hayley Orrantia) who join Adam in the adventure, "Goldbergs Never Say Die!" still remains one of the show's most memorable movie-themed episodes. Adam's rousing and uplifting speech to his friends and family about his love for The Goonies is a true highlight of a great episode.

"Barry Goldberg's Day Off" (S2, E14)

After watching one of his favorite movies, Barry is inspired to skip school and relive all his favorite scenes from the 1986 teen crowd-pleaser. However, when Adam has the same idea, Barry's day off doesn't go according to plan.

John Hughes is a major influence in The Goldbergs, with the family sitcom dedicating entire plots and episodes to classics like Sixteen Candles and even Weird Science. With "Barry Goldberg's Day Off", the show would take inspiration from Ferris Bueller's Day Off to fuel another movie-themed episode. Containing scenes that hilariously nod back to the movie and a memorable rendition of "Twist and Shout", "Barry Goldberg's Day Off" is a brilliant and loving tribute to an iconic '80s filmmaker. The last words were spoken by the show's narrator, Older Adam (voiced by Patton Oswalt), about wanting to be Hughes is both heart-warming and inspiring.

"Couples Costume" (S3, E6)

Adam and his girlfriend, Dana (Natalie Alyn Lind), dress up as Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver's iconic character from the movies) and a Xenomorph for Halloween. Whilst Adam takes Dana to a haunted house, Beverly (Wendy McLendon-Covey) is consumed with jealousy and decides to teach him the dangers of trick or treating.

Packed with razor-sharp humor and brilliant comic delivery from the cast, "Couples Costume" is a terrific nod back to the popular Alien movies. It's also a scarily great Halloween episode, featuring spooky decorations and incredibly well-done costumes (most notably, the Xenomorph costume Adam wears). McLendon-Covey's hilarious performance as Beverly, who correctly predicts an Alien-Predator cross-over movie if you think about it, steals the entire episode.

"Breakfast Club" (S4, E1)

With season four's opener, "Breakfast Club", The Goldbergs paid tribute to one of Hughes' most celebrated teen comedy dramas with The Breakfast Club. As another school year begins, the Goldberg kids find themselves in Saturday detention whilst Beverly gets her teacher's certificate.

Even though all the classic references and loving nods to The Breakfast Club are there, from the teen stereotypes to Adam's attempts to relive iconic shots and famous scenes from the film, "Breakfast Club" brings a sense of poignancy to the screen when Beverly reveals to the kids that she's going through an identity crisis where she's still searching for what she wants to do with her life. It expertly highlights and perfectly epitomizes the notion that coming-of-age can still happen when you're an adult, and remains a big reason why "Breakfast Club" is one of the best movie-centric episodes in The Goldbergs.

"The Kara-te Kid" (S4, E16)

The two Adams, Adam F. Goldberg and his same-name nemesis Adam Goldberg (Oliver Cooper), have a karate battle for the ages.

Inspired by 1984's The Karate Kid, Adam writes a review of the movie for the school paper that unfortunately leads people to think the Other Adam wrote it. Packed with a fantastic Karate Kid-style tournament, a funny appearance from Uncle Marvin (Dan Fogler) and armed with a surprise cameo from Martin Kove (who played Kreese in The Karate Kid films), "The Kara-te Kid" is a fun nostalgic trip back to some memorable and classic '80s cinema.

"Adam Spielberg" (S5, E15)

After seeing a fan-made Indiana Jones movie, Adam is motivated to make his own movie with his friends at his high school. But, when things quickly go out of control, Adam begins to question his love of directing.

Taking inspiration from the Indiana Jones movies, "Adam Spielberg" is a love letter to legendary director Steven Spielberg. The episode also contains a sub-plot where Barry channels his inner Indiana Jones as he goes in search of the best cheesesteak sandwich, complete with a fedora, a whip, and shots and music referencing the iconic '80s movies. Yet, this entry in the show is at its best when Adam examines his passion for directing and the show's depictions of the sheer pressure and responsibility of film-making. Along with the message of hope that anyone can make a movie, "Adam Spielberg" is a stand-out Spielbergian episode in The Goldbergs...and there are a lot of them.

"Spaceballs" (S5, E21)

When Adam watches Spaceballs, he is inspired to start his own Mel Brooks fan club at school. However, his girlfriend, Jackie (Rowan Blanchard), mistakenly thinks Adam is sending out a political statement.

From the funny references ("comb the halls") to an actual voice cameo from iconic '80s actor Rick Moranis, "Spaceballs" is an unforgettable tribute to Brooks' 1987 sci-fi comedy classic. The scene when Adam goes on a passionate-fueled rant about the original Star Warsmovies, which Brooks parodies in Spaceballs, and not realizing Jackie's Dad, Vinnie (Scott Adsit), meant Ronald Reagan's military plan is a memorable and hilarious moment in the episode. Although, fans are still waiting for that long-rumored sequel which is mentioned in a great reference between Adam and Darth Helmet (again, voiced by Rick Moranis). "Mark my words, I will get this made!".

"Mister Knifey-Hands" (S6, E5)

Against Beverly's wishes, Adam watches A Nightmare on Elm Street after Jackie's parents allow him to watch the movie. As a result, Adam can't sleep and the two families argue.

One of the best Halloween-centric episodes of The Goldbergs, "Mister Knifey-Hands" is a terrific trip back to an iconic '80s slasher movie franchise complete with *that* famous bathtub shot, Freddy sweaters, and creepy girls creepily singing Freddy's song. The fifth episode of season six also features a nice surprise cameo and appearance from Robert Englund, who reprises and dons the make-up as horror icon Freddy Krueger.

"Vacation" (S7, E1)

Before Barry and Erica leave for college, Beverly sets out to give the family a memorable road trip to Disneyland in an effort to spend one last vacation with her kids.

One of the first movie-themed premieres The Goldbergs consistently did in its later seasons, "Vacation" is inspired by the hilarious antics of Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) from 1983's National Lampoon's Vacation. Featuring a nice cameo from Anthony Michael Hall, who played Rusty Griswold in the movie, the episode would further include callbacks to the classic '80s comedy like the sexy female driver that Pops leave with and that infamous car crash into the sandy dunes that causes Murray (Jeff Garlin) to scream at his kids.

"The Goldbergs' Excellent Adventure" (S9, E1)

Following the passing of George Segal, the showrunners for The Goldbergs decided to kill off Pops (Segal's character in the sitcom). As a result, in the season nine premiere, the family pays tribute to Pops by venturing down to all his favorite places.

Beautiful and emotional, "The Goldbergs' Excellent Adventure" is a tear-jerker episode to open the show's ninth season. And in true Goldbergs fashion, Adam gives this episode a movie-centric feel to it when he films the family's trip down memory lane in the style of Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure. His words about being excellent to each other and each family member's favorite Pops memory make for a wonderful and moving tribute to a beloved and fan-favorite character.

