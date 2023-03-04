If there's one thing film lovers yearn for, it's a fictional character to root for, something which is much easier if the characters are likable. So when film characters aren't likable from the outset, well written character development is needed to save the day.

Whether it's some newfound empathy, heightened self-awareness, or maybe the female lead just removed their glasses, character development brings to life a character's potential, taking viewers on a journey through a character's humanity in the process.

10 Good Will Hunting (1997)

Miramax Films

Although the wit and impeccable one-liners from Will Hunting's (Matt Damon) first scene are enough to win over viewers, his concealed, smart mouthed persona was in dire need of transformation, one which the film certainly delivers on by the end credits.

Redditor Touchdown_Jeebus says that his transformation from a young kid who rejects everyone and everything to someone able to be truly vulnerable and respectful of others was their "favorite." They noted that Will's eventual respect and acceptance of Sean Macguire (Robin Williams), "led to the 'not your fault' scene which is the ultimate character transformation...realizing he is just a kid looking for acceptance." How do you like them apples?

9 The Breakfast Club (1985)

You don't get an ending like Bender's iconic fist in the air without some emotionally turbulent character journeys along the way. Coming from different social cliques, the rag tag Saturday detention gang rely on their shared humanity to work through trauma, questions of identity and the challenges of adolescence.

While some character changes are perhaps in the wrong direction (most notably Allison's makeover), for the most part, this group certainly left school on that Saturday afternoon changed for the better, with a since-deleted Redditor naming The Breakfast Club as one of the films with the best character development.

8 Up (2009)

Image via Pixar

Redditor 15Baconbits notes that Carl Fredricksen's (Ed Asner) character development in Up is among the best character development in film, and for good reason. Starting the film as a man who is lonely, bitter and grumpy, Carl's world is turned upside down with the introduction of boy scout, Russell.

Through their adventures in helium balloons and flying houses, Carl's emotional shackles loosen, and he rediscovers his kindness and zest for life, honoring the sentimentality of the soda bottle cap and coming to view Russell as the grandson he never had.

7 The Godfather Trilogy (1972-1990)

Unlike other famous film characters with exceptional development, Michael Corleone's (Al Pacino) transformation in The Godfather films is praised more for its accuracy than for any moral growth.

Redditor BPsandman84 writes, "it's heartbreaking that the child who was born the most innocent and pure in the family was forced into a life nobody really wanted him to be in, and ends up becoming a far more despicable character than anyone else." Redditor goodgodthefrog also notes that his character development was "so believable it's scary."

6 Jerry Maguire (1996)

In all fairness to Tom Cruise, the man knows how to do character development well, often playing characters who transform from arrogant and entitled to more emotionally mature and considerate. This is at its absolute best in Jerry Maguire.

The film tracks egotistical and privileged Jerry Maguire's inward exploration and struggles with emotional intimacy and self-improvement after an epiphany and bold career move sees him fired from his job as a high-rolling sports agent. Redditor nikiverse writes, "Tom Cruise was great. You could really see his character grow in the movie."

5 Boogie Nights (1997)

Redditor DarrenAronofsky notes that the character development portrayed in Boogie Nights is deserving of praise, a claim fans of the film will surely agree with. This is especially strong in director Paul Thomas Anderson's characterization of Eddie Adams (Mark Wahlberg) and Rollergirl (Heather Graham).

Eddie's time in the adult film industry sees him transform from youthful and relatively naive to a seasoned professional, having gone through the turbulent transition from anonymity to fame. Similarly, Rollergirl's transformation is one which showcases her maturity. Despite leaving school to work in the industry at the beginning of the film, the ending sees her returning to school to work towards a GED, showing a commitment to furthering herself and reconciling past decisions.

4 The 'Before' Trilogy (1995-2013)

As a trilogy centered on the romantic relationship between two people, Richard Linklater's 'Before' Trilogy is essentially an ongoing study into personal and interpersonal growth, examining how two people change individually and as two halves in a shared relationship, presenting viewers with character growth that is relatable, thoughtful and incredibly genuine.

Redditor TDK67 writes that the films are "6 hours of pure character development. The characters don't undergo any major transformations...but they sure as hell get 'developed' because the movies are just hours and hours of two people just learning and evolving with each other."

3 The Hobbit Trilogy (2012-2014)

Image via Warner Bros.

In thinking about character development in film, Redditor OriginalMuffin writes "I'd give a shout to The Hobbits." And fans of the films can only assume this comment is honoring Bilbo Baggins' exceptional transformation.

Going from deeply independent, stagnant and generally grumpy (a role Martin Freeman plays a little too well), Bilbo Baggins is the definition of heartfelt character growth. So much so, that by the end of the final film, it is almost impossible to imagine the selfless and fearless title character ever said no to an adventure.

2 Groundhog Day (1993)

Image via Columbia Pictures

The element most crucial to the plot progression of Groundhog Day is the character development of protagonist Phil (Bill Murray). Trapped in a seemingly endless cycle in which he experiences the same day over and over again, Phil's growth is vital for a return to normalcy and, as an added bonus, a happier life.

The significance of his character development is emphasized by Redditor os99, who writes "most importantly... it doesn't transform Bill Murray from a cheeky asshole to a lovable mush. In the end, there is the odd snide side to him, but he turns into a more accepting character." it is for this reason that Redditor poetryandbeer simply writes, "Groundhog Day. No question."

1 12 Angry Men (1957)

Image via Orion-Nova Productions

Successfully developing one character is a feat on its own, so when a film eloquently explores the personal journeys of 12, that's something to celebrate.

Redditor Reapers_fate acknowledges this, noting that 12 Angry Men "fully develops 12 unique characters beautifully." By bringing together men with opposing morals, histories and opinions, the film effortlessly combines their inward journeys, suggesting that self-reflection and positive change are always possible.

