The Top 10 Movie Characters You’d Want to Be Stuck in Quarantine With

First of all, how about a hand for the image above? Could that be any more perfect for this article? I think not! Because these days, we’re all The Dude, to some degree. We’re all just hanging out in our bathrobes at home, desperate for toilet paper. Which got us thinking, would The Dude make for a good roommate during the current pandemic? Which other movie characters would you want to be stuck in quarantine with?

For this fun little exercise, we chose 10 memorable characters we’d want to quarantine with for various reasons, keeping in mind the overall chemistry of the room. You can’t have Harry Potter and Voldemort in your bunker, because they’d be at each other’s throats non-stop. That’s not to say that someone else from the wizarding world wouldn’t be fun to quarantine with, as you’ll see below, but we limited ourselves to one character per franchise.

Whether you want to imagine yourself alone with one of these ten characters, or living in a giant underground bunker all together, is entirely up to you. I think they’d all make pretty chill roommates, and each of them brings something special to the table. I even threw in a bonus pick for good measure. Let me know who’d you want to quarantine with in the comments section below.