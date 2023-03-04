Even though the main and supporting characters will inevitably get the most focus in any given movie, it's possible for lesser characters who only show up in a scene or two to steal a good deal of attention. Sometimes this is because of a particularly funny or emotional cameo, and sometimes it's because a character only needs to show up for one scene in a movie, yet within that scene, they end up changing the entire direction of the story.

It's fairly common to have these sorts of "one-scene-wonder" characters show up and shine for a few minutes, but it's less common to see such a character stand out with only a few seconds of screen time. The following characters are all in and out of their movies within the space of about a minute, yet leave a lasting impact on viewers because of their memorability. When it comes to stealing a movie by showing up in one scene, it turns out the size of that scene isn't everything...

1 The Ring Announcer in 'Spider-Man' (2002)

Before directing the Spider-Man trilogy (2002-2007) featuring Tobey Maguire in the title role, Sam Raimi was best known for directing the Evil Dead trilogy (1981-1992). That series starred Bruce Campbell as the increasingly charismatic and powerful Ash Williams, and Raimi once again cast Campbell in his other big trilogy, this time in a trio of funny cameo scenes that are all highlights of their respective movies.

It's the first Bruce Campbell Spider-Man cameo that might be the most memorable, and it's also the shortest. He's the Ring Announcer at the wrestling competition that Peter Parker takes part in for cash, and beyond being memorable for the fact he's Bruce Campbell, he's also significant for deciding that Peter Parker's wrestling name will be Spider-Man, because he thinks Parker's choice - The Human Spider - "sucks."

2 Elmo Blatch in 'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

The Shawshank Redemption centers on the friendship that develops between two prisoners, one of whom (Red) has been imprisoned for years, and the other (Andy) who's been recently sentenced to life for the murder of his wife and her lover.

Andy maintains his innocence, and so too does everyone else at the Shawshank prison. However, it turns out Andy's telling the truth about his innocence, and another prisoner knows the real murderer: an older man named Elmo Blatch. Blatch only appears for a single shot, in the flashback of a secondary character, but makes a strong impression during the scene where he mentions committing the crime, and finds it funny how it ultimately got pinned on Andy.

3 Sauron in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

It's quite unusual that throughout The Lord of the Rings trilogy, the main villain remains largely unseen. Sauron is ultimately the biggest threat to Middle Earth, and will emerge more powerful than ever if he reclaims the One Ring that Frodo's been entrusted to destroy.

His presence is always felt, and there is the Eye of Sauron, but he's never truly seen in physical form besides the prologue in the first movie, The Fellowship of the Ring. Still, it's hard to forget about Sauron and how menacing he is, even if he's only seen for a few shots in a huge opening battle scene, firmly establishing how dangerous he'd be if he were able to rise again.

4 Bixby Snyder in 'RoboCop' (1987)

RoboCop is a movie that's become a staple of pop culture. It's an action-packed (and very violent) dystopian film that also happens to be quite funny, thanks to having plenty of dark comedy and satire, given its commentary on consumerism, the police force, corruption, and capitalism.

RoboCop also takes aim at the brainless advertisements and programs found on TV, which the viewer gets glimpses of throughout the film. The most memorable single figure seen on one of these programs would have to be Bixby Snyder, who in just a few seconds of screen time manages to say the immortal line: "I'd buy that for a dollar!", itself (ironically) one of the most memorable quotes of the whole movie.

5 Paige Tico in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' (2017)

It's probably an understatement to call the 8th Star Wars Skywalker Saga episode, The Last Jedi, controversial. It brings Luke Skywalker back into the fold while trying to redefine what a Star Wars movie could be, proving thrilling and emotional to some viewers while also frustrating others.

Still, most could hopefully agree that the opening battle scene is exciting, and it features a memorable one-off character: Paige Tico, the sister of Rose. Paige gives her life to pull off the risky mission to destroy a huge enemy ship, and becomes an endearing and sympathetic character despite next-to-no screen time, effectively being used to show the sacrifices put in by the usually unnamed, dialogue-less members of the Resistance.

6 Older Woman Customer in 'When Harry Met Sally' (1989)

One of the defining romantic-comedies of all time, When Harry Met Sally is exactly what you'd expect based on the title. A man named Harry meets a woman named Sally, and while at first they seem to be completely at odds, they get to know each other, and eventually, a relationship blossoms.

One memorable scene on the way to them eventually ending up together takes place in a diner, and involves Sally demonstrating to Harry how women can convincingly "fake" things when it comes to making love... at the top of her lungs. The scene ends with an older woman remarking that she wants to "have what she's having," with this unnamed customer being played by director Rob Reiner's real-life mother, Estelle Reiner.

7 Jimmy Two-Times in 'Goodfellas' (1990)

Martin Scorsese has directed several masterpieces throughout his career, and Goodfellas is certainly one of them. It's a very entertaining, down-to-earth, and sometimes surprisingly funny look at life in the mafia, told from the point of view of a real-life mob associate: Henry Hill.

There are tons of characters in Goodfellas, and some of them only get a scene or two to shine. One character who only has a few seconds of screen time - and a single line - ends up being one of the best parts of the movie. He's called Jimmy Two-Times, with the viewer told in narration that "he got that nickname because he said everything twice," with the film immediately demonstrating this by having Jimmy Two-Times say: "I'm gonna go get the papers, get the papers." And then he's never seen again, but nevertheless stays in viewers' hearts and minds forever.

8 The Cairo Swordsman in 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' (1981)

The first movie in the Indiana Jones series - and still the best - Raiders of the Lost Ark is classic action/adventure filmmaking at its best. Harrison Ford is perfect in the lead role, Steven Spielberg's direction is excellent, and John Williams' music is fantastic.

It also contains one of the funniest scenes in action movie history. Indiana Jones encounters an unnamed swordsman who brandishes and flicks his sword around menacingly, setting up expectations for an elaborate fight scene. Indiana Jones nonchalantly shoots him before such a fight can happen, apparently because Ford was ill from dysentery at the time. It ended up allowing one of the series' best scenes to happen.

9 FN-2199 in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' (2015)

Early on in the seventh Star Wars movie, The Force Awakens, Finn gives up on being a Stormtrooper and deserts them. He then teams up with the Resistance, and seems to feel far more at ease with fighting on their side in the film's galactic conflict.

Sometime later, during a battle, a Stormtrooper given the tag FN-2199 recognizes Finn, and yells out "Traitor!", before taking Finn on in combat with just a shock baton, while Finn himself has a lightsaber. The fact this particularly angry Stormtrooper almost bests Finn while at such a disadvantage makes him one of the most memorable individual Stormtroopers in Star Wars history.

10 The Mouth of Sauron in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

Viewers will need to watch the extended version of The Return of the King - the third and final The Lord of the Rings movie - to see the Mouth of Sauron. He appears right near the end, taunting Aragon and his allies about how they're doomed, and claiming that Frodo has failed in his mission to destroy the Ring.

He's barely around for a minute before Aragon slices his head off, but he's well-remembered despite his very brief appearance. His unsettling appearance and way of speaking make him instantly iconic, and his scene is one of the best that didn't end up in the theatrical version of the film.

