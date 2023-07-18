The technology of cinematography has changed radically since film began. What began as a chemical process involving light and celluloid has become almost entirely digital. However, the fundamentals of framing, camera movement, and color remain the same. Without them, even the best-written film falls apart.

With this in mind, Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which films have the finest cinematography of all. Their picks range from beloved classics to surprising deep cuts.

10 'The Shining' (1980)

The cinematography in The Shining, handled by John Alcott, is one of the most striking elements of the movie. There's a lot of symmetry and deliberate framing, evocative lighting, beautiful aerial shots, and a ton of camera movement. Alcott makes great use of the then newly-invented Steadicam, for example, in the eerie tracking shots of Danny (Danny Lloyd) pedaling his tricycle around the hotel.

Then there are the more inventive shots, like the claustrophobic maze sequence and the shots from Jack's (Jack Nicholson) point-of-view while he's on the rampage. "The cinematography is so gorgeous and purposeful in every shot. The Steadicam was basically invented for that movie and adds so much to the realism and suspense of the film," said Redditor krebstar10000.

9 'Skyfall' (2012)

Skyfall might be the most visually pleasing of the Bond films. This is thanks to legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins, the brains behind the look of The Shawshank Redemption, No Country For Old Men, and Blade Runner 2049. On top of being simply gorgeous, a lot of the cinematography in Skyfall was technically complex. The Underground train crash sequence, for instance, was notoriously challenging to shoot and required 11 cameras.

"The work Deakins does in that movie is so mind-blowingly good. It makes Bond feel like a prestige drama/action film and not a silly spy movie. The whole Shanghai sequence with the glass and the lights and the shadows is a cherry on top," said user BrotherOfTheOrder.

8 'Panic Room' (2002)

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

Jodie Foster and Kristen Stewart star in this David Fincher thriller as a mother and daughter who find themselves trapped in a state-of-the-art panic room within their new home. Conrad W. Hall and Darius Khondji deftly use camera angles and dynamic tracking shots to intensify the oppressive atmosphere within the confined space.

"Anything by Fincher. Some say it’s cold, but his super precise and rehearsed camera movements and omniscient quality really does it for me. Two of my favorite moves [are] the super long and slow dolly zoom at the end of Panic Room," said Redditor droopyheadliner.

7 'Days of Heaven' (1978)

Image Via Paramount

This period drama, directed by Terrence Malick, centers on lovers Bill (Richard Gere) and Abby (Brooke Adams). In search of a better life, they find work on a wealthy farmer's land, posing as brother and sister. However, complications arise when the farmer (Sam Shepard) falls in love with Abby. The cinematography by Néstor Almendros and Haskell Wexler draws inspiration from silent films and the work of artists such as Edward Hopper and Andrew Wyeth.

Days of Heaven won that year's Academy for Best Cinematography and is now widely regarded as having some of the greatest cinematography of all time. "I think this is [Almendros's] masterpiece. It's impossible to look away. It's just so beautiful," said user thebestbrian.

6 'Barry Lyndon' (1975)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Barry Lyndon is Stanley Kubrick's period drama about an ambitious social climber in 18th-century Europe. Alcott helmed the cinematography here as well, which almost exclusively relied upon natural light and candles. This was no small feat, requiring the use of three special super-fast 50mm lenses that had been created for NASA's Apollo Moon mission.

This approach gives the film a quality reminiscent of classical art, helping to emphasize the period setting. "The cinematography is just gorgeous. The lenses he used and the lighting skills he experimented with just blow me away," said user Melodic_Arrow_8964.

5 'Punch-Drunk Love' (2002)

Adam Sandler leads this romantic comedy-drama by Paul Thomas Anderson. Cinematographer Robert Elswit uses vibrant colors and dynamic camera movements to give the film a heightened sense of energy and surrealism. The cinematography also captures the protagonist's isolation and vulnerability, especially with the close-ups.

"The camera work perfectly suits every scene," Redditor CincinnatusSee explains. "The embarrassment of calling a phone sex worker is captured in [an] oner. The anxiety his sister causes him literally has the camera pushing him into a corner."

4 'Prisoners' (2013)

Image via Warner Bros.

Denis Villeneuve directed this thriller starring Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal. It revolves around the abduction of two young girls on Thanksgiving Day, which utterly upends their families lives. It's another one of Deakins's cinematic gems.

His photography is dark, atmospheric, and foreboding, turning ordinary suburban landscapes into something from a nightmare. He also uses tight framing to terrific effect. "I love the cinematography. They captured the dark tone of the film amazingly well, making the rainy wet weather beautiful," said user fatboyslick.

3 'The Thing' (1982)

Image via Universal Pictures

The imagery in The Thing is simultaneously beautiful and unsettling, from the mountains and snowy expanses to the gloomy confines of the research station. Director of Photography Dean Cundey uses muted colors and negative space to make even the uneventful shots look tense. “We wanted to create an unsettling mood even before anything bad happens,” Cundey has said.

"The Thing didn't just have good, claustrophobic shot composition, but it was shot composition that had to be mindful of the limits of and enhance the appearance of its practical effects, which has become a lost art," said Redditor BiplaneAlpha.

2 'Gosford Park' (2001)

Image via USA Films

Gosford Park is Robert Altman's black comedy about a wealthy British family and their servants on a sprawling country estate. The film's warm color palette, reminiscent of vintage photographs, adds a sense of nostalgia and authenticity. Cinematographer Andrew Dunn used two cameras for most scenes, which were constantly moving, meaning that the actors didn't always know when the cameras were focused on them.

"The sweeping shots, the third-person POVs, the perfect positioning of the cameras vis-à-vis scenery and blocking... It's glorious in a very planned, subtle way," said user fulthrottlejazzhands.

1 'Drowning by Numbers' (1988)

Drowning by Numbers follows three interconnected stories of drowning, each involving a woman named Cissie, played by Joan Plowright, Juliet Stevenson, and Joely Richardson​​​​​​, respectively. It's a very strange movie, but certainly a beautiful one. The film's visual style is characterized by precise camera movements and carefully arranged tableaux.

Cinematographer Sacha Vierny (who also shot Alain Resnais's Hiroshima mon amour) composes each frame like a work of art, with an emphasis on complementary colors and rich textures. "[Director Peter] Greenaway’s movies are more like a series of beautiful Flemish paintings put in motion," said Redditor AdComplex4430.

