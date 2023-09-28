The climax is the high point of a film; the moment of maximum tension where conflicts come to a head and the protagonist faces their greatest test. Pulling off a satisfying climax is a tricky feat. It has to live up to the expectations built up over the course of the movie, while also making sense and avoiding deus ex machina solutions.

With this in mind, Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which movies have the most memorable and intense climaxes. They came up with a ton of great picks, naturally leaning toward fantasy and sci-fi.

This article contains spoilers for some of the films discussed.

10 'Se7en' (1995)

Se7en is David Fincher's darkest project - and that's saying something. Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman play Mills and Somerset, police officers hunting down a serial killer who offs his victims in the manner of the seven deadly sins. The tension ratchets up constantly, leading to a shocking, twist finale.

The heroes track down the killer, John Doe (Kevin Spacey), only to find out that this was part of his plan. Doe himself represents the sin of envy, and he wants Mills to kill him, thus making Mills fulfill the role of wrath. "For me, [the best climax is] the end of Se7en, not knowing what to expect at all," said user Luminous_Muffin_Lord.

9 'Aliens' (1986)

Aliens may not have the suspense of the original, but it doubles down on the guns, action, and - most crucially - xenomorphs. The film sees Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) joining a group of marines, led by the no-nonsense Lieutenant Gorman (William Hope), on a mission to investigate a colony on LV-426, which has gone silent. Upon arrival, they discover a nest of aliens and are plunged into a desperate battle for survival.

"The last 45 minutes is a tension/reveal/action masterpiece," said user Budget_Joke_9668. "Oh, that moment when Ripley fights to eventually bring Newt (Carrie Henn) to the landing pad and Bishop (Lance Henrikensen)'s not there! That was just awful, so desperate, so angry. And then he just saves the f---ing day. Awesome," added Redditor motophiliac.

8 'The Godfather' (1972)

Francis Ford Coppola's mob masterpiece follows Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) as he is reluctantly drawn into the underworld run by his crime lord father Vito (Marlon Brando). Practically every scene is now iconic: the opening, the car bomb, the horse's head, the gun hidden in the bathroom.

However, none top the ending, in which Michael orchestrates the killing of his rivals, thus embracing his father's mantle. "There are many crescendos that I can think of, but nothing will ever reach the baptism scene in The Godfather," said user Doomenor. "Yeah, this has to take the cake," agreed Redditor thewoefulchasm.

7 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

"I'm having an old friend for dinner." The Silence of the Lambs represented a big step forward for sophisticated horror, boasting top-notch performances and fantastic writing. It builds up to a white-knuckle showdown between FBI agent Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) and serial killer Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine), followed by an intense final conversation between Starling and an escaped Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins).

"Silence of the Lambs is the pinnacle of this for me," said Redditor tangilizer. "The ringing of the doorbell. I was like, 'Ok, ok. The Feds come bursting in, they grab him and subdue him. Maybe Clarice finds a clue...' Agggghhhh! This terrifying ride isn’t over!!" said user Merky600.

6 'The Good, The Bad and The Ugly' (1966)

The Citizen Kane of Westerns tells the story of three gunslingers with their eyes on a hidden treasure. Blondie (Clint Eastwood), the Good, is a sharpshooter with a moral compass, while Angel Eyes (Lee Van Cleef), the Bad, is a ruthless bounty hunter and Tuco (Eli Wallach), the Ugly, is a cunning outlaw. Their deadly games of cat and mouse lead up to a tense confrontation in a graveyard.

"Nothing, and I mean nothing, beats the graveyard scene. The whole film has been slowing boiling up to this moment, and then you are hit [with] an intense Mexican standoff. The blazing heat of those three men staring at each other could melt steel. Then wham! In a second, it's all over, and you can breathe again," said Redditor Eucatastrophic. "I remember being absolutely paralyzed throughout that scene. I had no idea who was going to shoot at who or how it would play out. Incredible filmmaking," added user Tausney.

5 'The Last of the Mohicans' (1992)

Michael Mann's historical action epic revolves around Hawkeye (Daniel Day-Lewis), a white settler raised by the Mohican tribe, and his loyal Mohican companions, Chingachgook (Russell Means) and Uncas (Eric Schweig). Amid the chaos of war and colonial conflict, Hawkeye becomes entangled with Cora Munro (Madeleine Stowe) and her sister Alice (Jodhi May), who are fleeing from hostile forces led by the villainous Magua (Wes Studi).

"[The] final battle scene when Chingachgook goes to town on Magua. There's a final moment when it's become clear that Magua will lose and all that's left is to receive the final blow. I was shaking the first time I saw that in the theater," said Redditor edgarpickle. "Not to mention him and Hawkeye just blowing through Huron warriors one by one up the mountain. God, what a great f---ing finale, and such a great f---ing score," said user VonMillersThighs.

4 'Interstellar' (2014)

Matthew McConaugh stars in the mind-bending, time-warping Interstellar as a former NASA pilot Cooper on a mission to find a new habitable planet for humanity. Accompanied by a team of scientists and astronauts, including the brilliant Dr. Brand (Anne Hathaway), Cooper travels through a wormhole near Saturn, leading them to distant galaxies and all manner of mysteries.

"The docking scene, while the Hans Zimmer score is blaring, is absolutely amazing," said Redditor redlineMMA. "For me, it was actually the scene right after it. The sheer awesomeness of getting that close to the black hole, combined with the - no other words for it - blaring music instead of engine sound... Damn," added user sakatan.

3 'The Cabin in the Woods' (2011)

Five friends head to a remote cabin in the woods for a weekend getaway. There, they soon realize they are part of a sinister experiment orchestrated by a secretive organization. As the group is subjected to a series of horrifying scenarios, the film deconstructs and satirizes the clichés of the horror genre.

The film climaxes with the wild reveal that all this is being done to appease the Ancient Ones, sadistic entities that will destroy the world if they are not given adequate sacrifices. "The Cabin in the Woods climax was amazing," said Redditor FSD-Bishop simply.

2 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

The Lord of the Rings is an archetypal story of good vs. evil, so it naturally ended with the biggest of bangs. The third film concludes with a spectacular battle, the slaying of the Witch-king, the return of the ghost army, Frodo (Elijah Wood) and Sam (Sean Astin) besting their inner demons to destroy the Ring, and Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) ascending to the throne of Gondor all while Mordor literally explodes into ashes and rubble. What more could a fantasy fan want?

"Watching Frodo struggle to destroy the Ring in Mount Doom after 11 hours of buildup, and simultaneously watching the last stand of the humans before the gates of Mordor, fighting an unwinnable battle while believing that Frodo is dead - and all the while Howard Shore is orchestrating the most epic music in existence," said Redditor SvenOfAstora.

1 'Jurassic Park' (1993)

Jurassic Park came out three decades ago, and it's still the pinnacle of creature features. The more recent Jurassic World movies have better effects and more wide-ranging plots, but the original has a sense of awe and wonder that is unequaled. This extends to the climax, which is fittingly epic and satisfying.

"Seeing Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie (Laura Dern), and the kids cornered by raptors was terrifying. How were they gonna get out of it? Then the T-Rex showed up and the music hit. It was a surprise and it was great. The T-Rex took out the raptors, ending with that amazing shot of it roaring as the banner fell. Perfect!" said user Otherwise_Jacket_613.

