Moviegoers have always enjoyed watching detective films as a guilty pleasure since they may practice their sleuthing abilities while also experiencing the thrills together with the characters. Without the detective to guide viewers on the journey of discovering the truth and give the movie a sense of either morality or moral ambiguity, a good detective movie cannot work.

Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), the investigator from Knives Out, will make a comeback to the big screen in December with more mystery and adventure, which can pique the attention of fans to hunt for other movie detectives that have Blanc's distinct sense of cool as well as the high level of detective skills.

10/10 Benoit Blanc - ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ (2022)

Daniel Craig returns to his role as detective Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion after the success of the 2019 Knives Out. Glass Onion starts when the tech billionaire, Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invites his friends on vacation on a private Greek island, and as soon as a body is discovered, Detective Blanc takes on his new case.

The last time fans met Det. Blanc appears to be a calm, self-assured, and slightly eccentric man as he conducts his interviews with the victim’s family members and searches for the truth. Also, Blanc is gentler to his subjects than most of his counterparts of this archetype, despite being cunning, aggressive, and sarcastic sometimes.

9/10 Hercule Poirot - ‘Death on the Nile’ (2021)

Death on the Nile is based on Agatha Christie's 1937 novel of the same name that continues to follow the adventure of the Belgian sleuth, Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh). The film centers on a beautiful honeymoon of a picture-perfect couple which is brutally cut short after the wife was mysteriously shot dead.

Branagh is the fifth actor to play Poirot, although they all exhibit the unique qualities and skills that are associated with the character as depicted in Christie's novels. Additionally, even though Poirot is a morally and intellectually superior man, he has a highly likable personality and great sympathy toward his subjects. He is also overly self-conscious, especially about his mustache, which frequently makes him stand out.

8/10 Clarice Starling - ‘Silence of the Lambs’ (1991)

Silence of the Lambs is a psychological horror film adapted from Thomas Harris's 1988 novel of the same name. The film follows a young FBI trainee named Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) who is searching for a serial killer with the help of another imprisoned psychiatrist and cannibalistic serial killer, Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins).

Agent Starling, who isn't a detective in the traditional sense, still succeeds in utilizing her investigative skills to not only get information from Lecter but also to recognize and follow the evidence trail which leads her to the killer. Aside from the fact that she is a woman, her courage, perseverance, and wit set her apart from her male counterparts and make her a cool detective.

7/10 Sherlock Holmes - ‘Sherlock Holmes’ (2009)

The most well-known investigator in the field is Sherlock Holmes, who in many ways established the very definition of a detective. Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes follows the titular character as he is hired by a secret society in 1890 to thwart a mysticist's scheme to seize control of Britain via ostensibly magical powers.

There are many different depictions of Holmes on the big screen, but Robert Downey Jr.'s is distinctive. Regardless of which version, each actor who portrays Holmes on screen captures his skills at solving crimes through reason and keen observation as well as displaying both his quirkiness and his immense ego which make him an admirable and effective detective.

6/10 Jake Gittes - ‘Chinatown’ (1974)

Roman Polanski’s Chinatown follows Jake Gittes (Jack Nicholson), a private detective, who is hired to catch an adulterer, however, he ends up getting entangled in a web of lies, corruption, and murder. Chinatown is an undisputed masterpiece and is regarded as one of the finest murder mystery movies of all time with 11 Oscar nominations.

Gittes is an endearingly imperfect human who makes mistakes and gets in over his head throughout the complex plot that is centered on the perpetually corrupt Chinatown of Los Angeles. Despite all of his shortcomings, Gittes is still a decent and caring detective who will do all it takes to get the truth.

5/10 Rick Deckard - ‘Blade Runner’ (1982)

Blade Runner takes place in a dystopian Los Angeles of 2019, where the powerful Tyrell Corporation has created replicants, or synthetic humans, to labor in space colonies. The film follows a burnt-out cop, Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) grudgingly agrees to track down a fugitive crew of advanced replicants as they flee back to Earth.

In spite of a decaying world and a dreadful profession along with his both cool and somewhat defeated look, detective Deckard still manages to care, perhaps more deeply than his own kind. Instead of being a one-sided detective, what makes him so intriguing is the internal conflict he was experiencing over his identity and the need to complete his work.

4/10 David Mills and William Somerset - 'Se7en' (1995)

David Fincher’s Se7en follows a disillusioned investigator William Somerset (Morgan Freeman), who is close to retirement, and his new colleague, recently transferred David Mills (Brad Pitt), as they work to catch a serial killer before he can complete a string of killings based on the seven deadly sins.

The tension-filled pursuit of an Old Testament-inspired serial killer and the conflicted chemistry between the two detectives are what make the movie and this duo legendary. They each have different personalities, but when they work together, they become two halves of the same story that improve both the picture and each other.

3/10 Loki - ‘Prisoners’ (2013)

Prisoners revolves around the kidnapping of two young girls in Pennsylvania and the accompanying police search for the alleged kidnapper. The father of one of the daughters intervenes after police detain a minor suspect and release him. Jake Gyllenhaal played detective Loki, the assigned police officer on the case.

In addition to his dusty appearance with neat black hair and a neck tattoo, Loki is an extremely compassionate, tenacious, and driven detective who emotionally participates in the investigation and the victim’s family, which makes him excellent at his profession and doesn’t give up when the case hits dead ends.

2/10 Harry Callahan - ‘Dirty Harry’ (1971)

Dirty Harry is set in San Francisco in 1971 during the time when the “Scorpio Killer” terrorizes the city by shooting defenseless people and extorting money via notes left at the crime scene. Clint Eastwood's Inspector "Dirty" Harry Callahan is tasked with solving the case.

Because of Inspector Callahan's fame, the obscene moniker "Dirty Harry" has come to symbolize a merciless police officer. "Dirty" Harry is motivated to defend and exact revenge for those who have been the victims of violent acts, frequently by employing force with his signature.44 Magnum six-shooter.

1/10 Philip Marlowe - ‘The Big Sleep’ (1946)

Based on the 1939 novel of the same name by Raymond Chandler, Howard Hawks's The Big Sleep follows private detective, Philip Marlowe (Humphrey Bogart) who is hired by a wealthy family to help resolve their daughter’s gambling issues. However, things aren’t easy as Marlowe has witnessed murders and extortion before he can close the case.

Underneath the sarcastic, intoxicated, and tough exterior, Marlowe is subdued, reflective, and philosophical which makes him a very interesting character. He is not hesitant to put himself in danger, yet he does not use force to make amends. He is also morally decent and not readily deceived by the typical femme fatales of the genre.

