The Devil. The Prince of Darkness. The Horned One. Satan, Beelzebub, Lucifer, Mephistopheles. He is known by many names, but he is never good news. The Devil is among the most fascinating figures from the Bible and a constant source of inspiration for creators.

He appears in many movies, taking many forms; sometimes, he is a mischievous troublemaker; others, he is a genuinely evil presence looking to bring chaos and despair. No matter the role he plays in the story, the Devil is always an intriguing presence in movies, and these depictions rank as the all-time best representations of the ruler of hell.

10 'South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut' (1999)

The Oscar-nominated subversive animated satire South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut is a spin-off of the wildly successful sitcom South Park. The plot follows the precocious South Park children inadvertently causing a war between the USA and Canada after sneaking into an R-rated movie.

The film features a side plot focusing on Kenny, who tries to stop a prophecy about Satan and Saddam Hussein. The Satan in South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut is gay and in a relationship with Hussein. Despite his reputation and power, Satan is incredibly vulnerable. He seems reluctant to fulfill his duties and ultimately decides against invading Earth following his break-up with the abusive Hussein.

9 'Bedazzled' (2000)

The ever-underrated Elizabeth Hurley plays Satan in the 2000 comedy Bedazzled. Oscar-winner Brendan Fraser stars as Elliot, a shy man in love with a co-worker, who sells his soul to the Devil in exchange for seven wishes.

Hurley plays the Devil as a wicked Englishwoman with a biting sense of humor and a thorny personality. Manipulative but irresistibly charming, Hurley's Devil is a riot, with the actress delivering an effortless and confident performance that elevates the film. Bedazzled might not be an all-time great film, but Hurley and Fraser make the best of the material, producing an underrated comedy gem of the 2000s.

8 'The Devil's Advocate (1997)

Keanu Reeves stars in Taylor Hackford's 1997 supernatural horror film The Devil's Advocate. The plot follows Kevin Lomax, an ambitious lawyer who begins working under John Milton, a high-powered New York lawyer. When Kevin's wife begins experiencing supernatural visions and events, he realizes John is more than he seems.

Oscar-winner Al Pacino plays Milton, delivering one of his reliably over-the-top performances as the Devil. The actor goes all-in on the role, delivering a hammy, unhinged portrayal of the Devil that elevates an otherwise uneven and simplistic film. Pacino's Devil is camp excellence, more drama queen than Prince of Darkness. The Satan in The Devil's Advocate is endlessly entertaining and almost operatic, even if he's not necessarily intimidating.

7 'The Witches of Eastwick' (1987)

The Witches of Eastwick might be the most underrated film in George Miller's career. The 1987 dark comedy stars Cher, Susan Sarandon, and Michelle Pfeiffer as three women who become entangled with a mysterious stranger who turns out to be the Devil.

Three-time Oscar winner Jack Nicholson is the perfect choice to play the Devil. In his capable hands, the Prince of Darkness is a suave and irresistible Casanova. Dangerous but alluring, the Devil is a debauched and impertinent libertine, more preoccupied with indulging in Earthly pleasures than with bringing the Apocalypse. The Witches of Eastwick is wickedly funny and unexpectedly creepy, qualities that perfectly summarize its take on the Devil.

6 'The Last Temptation of Christ (1988)

Martin Scorsese's historical epic The Last Temptation of Christ remains one of his most controversial films. Willem DaFoe stars as Jesus Christ, with the film offering a fictionalized version of the messiah's struggles with different forms of temptation throughout his life.

The film's version of Satan is among the most sinister in film history. The fallen angel presents himself in the form of a little girl pretending to be Christ's guardian angel. The Last Temptation of Christ is a film about human nature and faith; thus, its depiction of Satan is fittingly deceitful, subverting expectations of good and evil and proving the film's thesis that sin and redemption can coexist within a person's being.

5 'Häxan' (1922)

The Silent Era produced incredible horror films, including the 1922 Swedish essay movie Häxan. Blending a dramatic narrative with a documentary-style approach, the film chronicles the history of witchcraft from the Middle Ages to the early 20th century.

Because of its subject matter, Häxan features some of the most traditional depictions of the Devil as a fallen angel and the ultimate embodiment of evil. The film's unsettling imagery, deeply rooted in religious beliefs of Heaven and Hell, presents a striking and powerful depiction of the Devil that ranks among the big screen's most effective versions of the infamous fallen angel.

4 'Legend' (1985)

The mighty Tim Curry stars as the Lord of Darkness in Ridley Scott's 1985 dark fantasy film Legend. The film centers on Tom Cruise's Jack, a young man fighting against the Lord of Darkness, who seeks to cover the world in an endless night by killing the last of the unicorns.

Legend is among Scott's most inspired efforts, with one of Curry's most memorable performances. Buried under mountains of makeup, Curry's Darkness is seductive but dangerous, the forbidden apple of the Garden of Eve. Darkness is mercurial, dominating every human emotion and using them to his convenience. Intimidating yet slightly playful, Darkness is one of the most original and successful takes on the Devil.

3 'Faust' (1926)

F. W. Murnau's 1926 silent film Faust is an adaptation of the classic tale of Dr. Faust. The plot follows a bet between Mephisto and an archangel that a good man's soul can be corrupted. Mephisto's mark is Faust, an old alchemist trying to save his village. As Faust becomes more involved with Mephisto, the battle for his soul rages.

RELATED: The 10 Best German Expressionist Films, Ranked

Swiss-born German actor Emil Jannings plays Mephisto as the ultimate manipulator. The demon easily preys on Faust's fears and desires, using him for his nefarious purposes. Mephisto is a straightforward but highly effective depiction of evil, a lying and scheming demon with no regard for human life. Faust is a masterpiece of German Expressionism, and its portrayal of Mephisto remains arguably the defining take on the iconic character.

2 'Angel Heart' (1987)

Alan Parker's neo-noir psychological horror film Angel Heart stars Mikey Rourke and a brilliant Robert De Niro. The plot centers on PI Harry Angel, whose investigation of the disappearance of a man known as Johnny Favorite leads him to a series of murders in New Orleans.

A triumph of Southern Gothic cinema, Angel Heart is a hypnotic and thrilling neo-noir. De Niro's Louis Cyphre is an all-time great Devil, with the film utilizing him cleverly. Cyphre is surrounded by mystery, letting the viewer know nothing about his personality beyond what's apparent. De Niro's natural magnetism makes Cyphre alluring, but the film purposely keeps him distant, monotonously weaving a net of despair that slowly swallows Harry until there's no escape.

1 'The Witch' (2015)

"Wouldst thou like to live deliciously?" asks the man in black in the final sequence of Robert Eggers' 2015 folk horror film The Witch. Anya Taylor-Joy stars as Thomasin, a young girl living with her Puritan family on a secluded farm and encountering supernatural forces that disrupt their quiet life.

The Witch is less about the things seen and heard and more about the innate fear of the unknown lurking within every person. The film uses Black Phillip, a black goat, as a stand-in for the Devil, with the creature lurking behind the scenes, staining the family with distrust and fear. The Witch's depiction of the Devil is stunning, an eerie and masterful exercise in dread that presents the Prince of Darkness as an overwhelming and unavoidable force of nature that, to the terror of everyone watching, is inherent to the fabric of this world.

