Many directors strive to become renowned for their film-making and storytelling identity, the distinct trademarks that distinguish them from their peers. In this pursuit, many filmmakers have become auteurs, directors with such strong stylistic tendencies that their work is instantly recognizable no matter the picture. While the likes of Quentin Tarantino, Wes Anderson, and the Coen Brothers have become world-famous for this reason, there are plenty of directors who have flourished on the back of their versatility more so than their one-track vision.

With names like Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese populating this list, it should still be noted that these filmmakers still have identifiable qualities, with some even adhering to specific genres more so than others. However, all of them have displayed an inspired mastery across numerous genres. It is no coincidence that all 10 of these directors are heralded among the greatest filmmakers of all time.

10 Ridley Scott

Science-Fiction, Horror, Period Drama, Crime

Close

When it comes to truly mastering genres which demand specific and strong stylistic and narrative decisions, there are few filmmakers as astute and acclaimed as Ridley Scott. He re-wrote the rules and possibilities of horror cinema with Alien before pioneering a new aesthetic and image of science-fiction with the neon-soaked, neo-noir masterpiece Blade Runner. Scott has returned to sci-fi several times since, namely with 2015’s The Martian and his continued work on the Alien franchise.

Another of his greatest achievements is 2000’s period revenge epic Gladiator, while his progressive feminist road crime movie Thelma & Louise is another of his defining masterpieces. While his versatility is easy to admire, it is fascinating to observe Scott’s filmography and examine how he uses creativity in visual details to conjure up spellbinding spectacles no matter the genre. This dates back to his debut outing in the period drama The Duelists, and remains a hallmark of his best work today.

9 Rob Reiner

Comedy, Coming-of-Age Drama, Fantasy Adventure, Romance, Horror