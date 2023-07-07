Film lovers often have a director whose filmography they can't get enough of. A conversation unfolded over at r/movies asking Redditors who their favorite movie director is and why. From blockbuster-producing names to influential visionaries, Reddit users flooded the thread with iconic directors.

These filmmakers have created some of the most memorable movies in the history of cinema. From lighting to film angles, each has their own signature style that sets them apart from the rest. These are among the best of the best, according to Reddit.

10 Edgar Wright

Image via BBC

One director that Redditors love is Edgar Wright, the man behind the hilarious breakout movie Shaun of the Dead. He also teamed up with Simon Pegg and Nick Frost in Hot Fuzz and The World's End. His slick signature style can be seen in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and the high-octane crime film Baby Driver.

RELATED: 15 Best Underrated Movies to Watch From Legendary Directors

User BlackLodge815 wrote on Reddit, "For me, it's Edgar Wright. Style and substance. Every one of his movies are meticulous in their storytelling and design and there are an insane amount of small details, callbacks, and foreshadowing in each of his movies that they become an Easter egg hunt on watch. The density of his movies always has me coming back for more"

9 Guillermo Del Toro

Visionary Guillermo del Toro is another name that popped up on Reddit's thread of favorite directors. He's won three Academy Awards including the 2023 Best Animated Feature Film for Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, the 2018 Best Achievement in Directing, and Best Motion Picture of the Year for The Shape of Water.

Redditor kiddocinho said, "For me, it's Guillermo del Toro. There is so much passion and dedication in his films, and they all have this fairytale feel to them. They're very magical. I think The Shape of Water(2017) to be weirdly romantic, lol. His work is just on another level and I don't think he's praised enough. Definitely, a celebrity I'd like to meet in real life, just so I can ask about all the other ideas he has."

8 David Fincher

David Fincher is the creative force behind several blockbuster films including Se7en, Fight Club, Panic Room, and Gone Girl (just to name a few). His heavy use of shadows and low-key lighting give all his films a gritty vibe that Redditors can't get enough of.

User red_riders added his name to the conversation, writing, "David Fincher. Because of his ability to tell these dark, grimy stories, and his signature, subtle cinematography that probably goes unnoticed by most who watch his films. I didn't even notice until a YouTuber pointed it out."

7 David Lynch

When creating surreal films, no one does it better than David Lynch. According To Reddit, his series Twin Peaks defined television in the 90s and landed as one of the 15 Best TV Show Seasons Of All Time. His filmography includes classics like Blue Velvet and Wild at Heart.

RELATED: 10 Directors Who Make the Weirdest Movies, According to Reddit

Reddit user Anthrax9999 sang Lynch's praises, writing, "His movies are felt, they are meant to be experienced as a whole. As a sum of their parts, the visuals, the audio, the acting, the dialog, all of it is strokes on a canvas meant to convey an experience the way dreams do. No other filmmaker comes closer to accomplishing this than Lynch. He is truly unique."

6 Ang Lee

Looking for an emotionally charged masterpiece? Look no further than the films of Ang Lee. From the Hollywood breakthrough Sense and Sensibility to the inspired magic of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Lee's movies are visually stunning and unforgettable.

Reddit user Stormy8888 said about the director, "Ang Lee's movies are usually beautiful, and some have profound messages. They span myriad genres, proving his versatility in connecting with different audiences." He's been nominated for nine Academy Awards, taking home two awards (Best Foreign Language Film and Best Director.

5 Quentin Tarantino

Image Via Miramax

Quentin Tarantino had one of the best directorial debuts of all time with Reservoir Dogs. Yet it was his second film, Pulp Fiction that put him on the map. He's the master of his craft, creating non-linear storylines that take viewers on a wild ride. There's no denying he's left a signature mark on cinema.

Redditor Several_Dwarts said about him, "Tarantino for mainstream. He always puts together a visually stimulating movie, just with camera angles and edits. He almost steals every song he uses. I can't listen to songs like "Stuck in the Middle" without thinking of Reservoir Dogs."

4 Alfred Hitchcock

Alfred Hitchcock had a lock on the suspense and thriller genre. His use of manipulation of perception has made his films stand out from the rest during the Golden Age of Hollywood. His iconic film Psycho was groundbreaking upon its release. His entire filmography should be required viewing for cinephiles.

RELATED: 10 Classic Directors Who Personified Hollywood's Golden Age

User brettmgreene joined the conversation on Reddit, writing, "There's always something special to a Hitchcock film and they're quite diverse. What binds it all is his sense of humor, I think. Especially good are Sabotage, Lifeboat, Rope, The Man Who Knew Too Little, and Frenzy."

3 Wes Anderson

Image via Touchstone Pictures

Known for quirky characters and meticulous symmetry, Wes Anderson is one of those directors that has calling-card trademarks in every one of his films. The truth of the matter is, it just works. From Rushmore to his latest venture Asteroid City, his movies just keep getting better and better with each release.

Redditor MustyBalone wrote about the filmmaker, "Wes Anderson - stories, characters, visuals, dialogue, sounds, all add up to make his work my favorite." He's received seven Academy Award nominations but has yet to take home an Oscar. He's one to watch, for sure.

2 The Coen Brothers

What happens when filmmakers make the perfect blend of neo-noir and comedy? The Coen Brothers have taken that formula to churn amazing films like Raising Arizona and The Big Lebowski. Yet, it's their Western films that gained critical acclaim. True Grit and No Country For Old Men won the Best Picture Academy Award.

Reddit user pyck_aussie is a fan, saying, "The Coens. Nobody makes movies like them. Sure there have been a few misfires, but they have left an indelible mark on me." While their surreal movie-making may not be for everybody, their films are indelible modern classics.

1 Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg may be one of the most treasured directors of all time. No one tackles storytelling, character development, and suspense like him. He's responsible for beloved films like E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial and Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (plus so many more).

User Brown_Panther wrote on Reddit, "Spielberg's films are an inseparable part of my childhood." User pajamatheater agreed, saying, "Jaws,E.T.,Jurassic Park, all of Spielberg's animated ventures, there's so much that dominated my VHS tapes and toys."

NEXT: From 'Indiana Jones' to 'Jaws': Steven Spielberg's 15 Best Movies, Ranked By IMDB