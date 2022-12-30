After so many pandemic-related delays and cancelations in 2020 and 2021, this year was one of the most exciting times for movie fans in what feels like forever. With lovers of every genre getting something to enjoy, 2022 had a varied and fun lineup of movies to obsess over.

One thing that many of this year's best releases have in common is that they feature some truly entertaining character pairings. From a year that gave us some great on-screen siblings, unlikely best friends, and captivating lovers, these are some of the most dynamic duos of 2022.

Georgia and David ('Ticket to Paradise')

Ticket to Paradise is the story of a pair of formerly married parents who head to Bali on a mission to sabotage their daughter's wedding, believing she's making the same mistake they once did.

While the characters certainly have plenty of charm, what makes these exes so entertaining is that they're played by two of the most charismatic actors of their generation. Julia Roberts and George Clooney have an infectious onscreen chemistry that, along with their real-life friendship, makes them an endlessly fun pair to watch. Solid rom-coms may be in short supply these days, but these two bickering divorcees prove that there's still plenty to love about the genre.

Naru and Taabe ('Prey')

Prey follows Naru (Amber Midthunder), a young member of the Comanche tribe in the 18th century who desperately wants to prove herself to her family and the rest of her peers as a worthy warrior. When a Predator crash lands in their territory and goes on a killing spree, she finally gets a chance to do just that.

While the movie is entirely Naru's story, her relationship with her brother, Taabe (Dakota Beavers), is important to her development. The older and more battle-tested of the two, Taabe's treatment of her makes for a dynamic that is a realistic balance of classic sibling dismissal and comradery. Throughout the story, Taabe fully acknowledges her as a warrior on equal footing. When these two join forces to take on this film's Predator in the third act, they show a thoroughly satisfying level of synchronization that we wish we could have gotten to see even more of.

Stanley and Bo ('Hustle')

Hustle follows overlooked basketball scout Stanley Sugerman as he discovers a talented young player overseas and returns him to the US, hoping to get him into the NBA.

Everyone loves an underdog, and this combination of naive NBA hopeful and withered talent scout delivers just that. Thanks to an Adam Sandler performance that balances humor and tenderness and an impressive acting debut for real life basket-ball player Juancho Hernangomez, all the ups and downs of this student/teacher relationship feel real in all the best ways. By the time that final scene hits, you'll find yourself rooting for them both to keep climbing the ladder after the credits roll.

Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle ('The Batman')

The Batman sees a younger version of Bruce Wayne/Batman as he tracks down the serial killer, "The Riddler," who leaves various clues for anyone on his trail.

If the chemistry is what you're looking for in a Batman/Catwoman performance, look no further than Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz. A new iteration of the classic duo, these two masked strangers share a palpable romantic tension in every scene they share. Both are badass in their own right but are simply dripping with cool when put together. With a sequel already confirmed, here's to hoping they'll become the power couple everyone knows them to be.

Wendell and Wild ('Wendell & Wild')

Wendell & Wild follows a young orphaned girl in a ghost town who is offered the chance to see her parents again by a pair of demon brothers who have plans for the world of humans.

In another case of two performances being enhanced by the actors that play them, one of this film's main draws was seeing Keegan Michael-Key and Jordan Peele (of Key & Peele) join comedic forces again. This pair of bumbling hellspawn serve as a fun and funny foil not only to the film's protagonist but also to each other. While they're only a key component in someone else's story, if Henry Selick ever decided to give them their spinoff, we don't think anyone would complain.

Finney and Gwen ('The Black Phone')

The Black Phone follows Finney, a young boy kidnapped by an infamous child killer called "The Grabber." When he starts receiving calls from a phone in his cell with the voices of previous victims on the other end and his sister Gwen starts to have strange visions, it looks like there may be a way out of the killer's clutches.

The film would have dropped the ball if Gwen vanished from the story as Finney was captured. However, we get a parallel journey of sorts, with Finney in the belly of the beast trying to escape and Gwen using her visions to track him down. Whether they're working together to catch the Grabber or getting jumped by neighborhood bullies, the sense of solidarity between them never wavers.

Lemon and Tangerine ('Bullet Train')

Bullet Train follows a veteran assassin named Ladybug and numerous other assassins with interconnected stories and missions that are all traveling on a Bullet Train in Tokyo simultaneously. When their goals start to overlap, the ride suddenly becomes much less simple.

In an ensemble as large and varied as this one, it says an awful lot that this pairing was able to steal the show completely. Brothers till the end, it wouldn't be a stretch to say that Lemon and Tangerine brought a little of everything that makes the film work. Between countless laughs, badass action scenes, and tragic moments, these two nearly cover the full spectrum of human emotions in the most entertaining way possible.

Evelyn and Waymond ('Everything Everywhere All at Once')

Everything Everywhere All at Once is the story of Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh), a down-on-her-luck owner of a laundromat who is estranged from her daughter and at odds with her husband (Ke Huy Quan). When she finds herself at the center of a multiverse conflict, she's quickly faced with more danger than she could ever imagine.

In a movie that manages to be just as broad as it is specific in its scope, Evelyn and Waymond's relationship is one of the key elements that balances the story. Together through many different versions of themselves, their relationship ranges from tender in one universe to regretful in another: and everything in between. Not often are we treated to such a multi-layered middle-aged romance, and this pairing is proof that we need to see more. Here's to hoping they'll stay together, whether fighting evil or doing laundry and taxes.

Emerald and OJ ('Nope')

Nope is the story of a brother and sister belonging to a proud lineage of Hollywood horse trainers who attempt to get the perfect shot of what they believe to be a UFO to restore their family name.

Possibly the most realistic depiction of fictional siblings of the year, Emerald and OJ (played to perfection by Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya) share a bond that holds the film's emotional core together. Where so many movies treat siblings as either comically inseparable or complete enemies, Nope takes two characters who are polar opposites and paints them as nuanced people who may often butt heads but always have each other's backs. That, combined with the best onscreen dap up in quite some time, makes them as dynamic a duo as they come.

Bheem and Ram ('RRR')

RRR follows a pair of legendary Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s fighting back against the British colonialists that devastated their homes.

Anyone searching for a good bromance needs to look no further than the protagonists of this three-hour epic. Going from enemies to best friends, to enemies again, and finally coming back together, it's just as thrilling to watch these two fight against each other as it is to see them fight side by side. Even still, their bond is so pure that you can't help but root for them to work things out whenever they face off. Whether hunting down their enemies via piggyback ride or throwing a dance-off to let the other impress their crush, these two were, without a doubt the best movie duo of 2022.

