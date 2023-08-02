Between the writing, the cinematography, the score, and the performances — there are many aspects of a film that can captivate audiences. One of the more peculiar ones is the end credits. Yes, the rolling list of names many would rather skip through in order to get to the elusive post-credit scene.

End credits may seem long, but it's important to appreciate and give acknowledgment to all those who worked tirelessly to produce the movies we love so much. In fact, the best films often make sure that these credits act as a creative extension of the film itself. From its animation to the music to featuring other creative twists — these are some of Reddit's favorite end credits in cinema; ones that fans are happy to sit through no matter what.

10 'The Hangover' (2009)

Doug (Justin Bartha) and his three best men visit Las Vegas to celebrate his bachelor party. But problems suddenly arise when the three friends wake up the next day, only to discover that Doug is nowhere to be found.

Mixing bromantic R-rated comedies with an outrageous mystery, The Hangoveris a movie that's all about unraveling the past and piecing together the night's events — no matter how bizarre they may seem. That's why the film's use of end credits was so clever, as they simply included a photo montage that basically revealed the crazy antics they got up to. Indeed, for 0rangy, they found it "just gratifying."

9 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

In the aftermath of Thanos (Josh Brolin) wiping out half of the universe, the Avengers must assemble together to bring back all those who were lost and take down the villainous Titan once and for all.

As the film that culminated ten years of the MCU, Avengers: Endgameembodied the end of an era. The end credits lived up to its grandeur as it didn't follow the traditional billing order but rather, it celebrated every actor that played a part in the cinematic universe. From the little montage of the supporting cast to the more elaborate tributes and signatures of the original team, fans on Reddit were in awe of the end credits' artistry, especially with it being accompanied by the epic Avengers theme music. A Redditor even exclaims that it's the first time they've ever seen an audience "give a standing ovation while the credits rolled."

8 '22 Jump Street' (2014)

Having successfully completed their undercover mission as high schoolers, Schmidt (Jonah Hill) and Jenko (Channing Tatum) must resume their undercover police work as they're sent to a college to investigate the supplier of a new recreational drug.

A sequel to the reboot of the classic '80s cop show, 22 Jump Streetis another wacky action comedy that many believe is easily slept on. With superb on-screen chemistry and cheeky, self-aware gags, this movie is filled with entertainment — even right to the end. Keeping the meta themes going, the closing credits feature a montage of potential sequels to the franchise, with the main duo infiltrating the most random places — including a dance academy and space itself. A Redditor even explains how they were "losing their mind laughing at how they killed off all ideas of a trilogy."

7 'Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

As Frodo (Elijah Wood) and Sam (Sean Astin) approach Mount Doom in their efforts to destroy the Ring, the rest of the Fellowship prepare for the final battle against Sauron's evil army.

As the final and most popular chapter of Peter Jackson's epic trilogy, Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King perfectly captured the story's epicness and beauty. This continued into the end credits as it featured hand-drawn sketches of the characters and the accompaniment of Annie Lennox's "Into the West." For the user norathar, they believed that the credit's simplicity was "a really nice way to end" the franchise.

6 'Se7en' (1995)

Soon approaching retirement, veteran detective William Somerset (Morgan Freeman) is aided by rookie David Mills (Brad Pitt) in a final case to track down a serial killer whose victims are somehow connected to the seven deadly sins.

This David Fincher classic is often decreed to be one of the greatest psychological thrillers of all time. Filled with suspense, intense twists, and masterful performances — Se7enperfectly exposes the dark side of humanity while pushing the envelope of creativity. Many remember its iconic opening title sequence, but its closing credits are just as interesting as they roll in reverse, breaking the traditions of ordinary film. For the user particular-camera612, it's a simple choice, but it still "stuck out."

5 'Apocalypse Now' (1979)

Set in the Vietnam War, Captain Willard (Martin Sheen) is tasked with a secret mission to assassinate Colonel Kurtz (Marlon Brando) — a renegade Special Forces officer who harbors a major God complex.

As one of the most harrowing war films in cinematic history, Apocalypse Nowcaptivated audiences with its stunning cinematography and legendary performances. Often called a Francis Ford Coppola masterpiece, its artistry is extended to its final moments as there are several versions of the closing credits: a simple black roll, a montage of explosions and burning jungles, and no credits at all. The latter was arguably the most poignant — an artistic choice a deleted user described as so "hauntingly beautiful" that it "physically paralyzed [them] for [seven] minutes straight."

4 'Police Story' (1985)

After arresting a notorious drug lord, Chan Ka-Kui (Jackie Chan) — an honest Hong Kong policeman — is framed for murdering another cop. Now on the run, he must find a way to clear his name.

Before Tom Cruise was known for his daring ways, Chan was the man that famously carried out the most ridiculous life-threatening practical stunts; and Police Story was no exception. In fact, the end credits honor his achievements as they show some behind-the-scenes content detailing the process of stunt work. For the user Relevant_Cap_426 they "found it impressive."

3 'Predator' (1987)

A team of elite commandos, led by their leader Dutch (Arnold Schwarzenegger), are hired by the US government to rescue hostages in Central America. Little do they know, the squad is being hunted by a ruthless alien warrior.

Spawning the beginnings of the beloved slasher-horror franchise, Predator is a movie filled with macho-madness and lots of bloody gore and action. A classic representation of '80s cinema, things become even more entertaining once the end credits roll as it basically spoofs the chipper style of sitcoms. Where this contrasted the tone of the film, fans like the user usefulspaghetti found it simply "hilarious."

2 'The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension' (1984)

Buckaroo Banzai (Peter Weller), a highly skilled individual, is joined by his trusted team of allies — the Hong Kong Cavaliers — as they engage in a battle to save the world from interdimensional aliens.

As a movie that's just as bizarre as the title suggests, this film is one of the great campy sci-fi movies of the '80s that's achieved bona fide cult status. With tons of humor and a rather nonsensical plot — it makes sense as to why their end credits also seem quite random. Featuring Buckaroo and his growing team rhythmically marching across an aqua duct to a synthesized tune, fans like the Redditor _Franz_Kafka_ enjoyed this sequence because it was "so silly" and practically embodied the film's goofiness.

1 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

After being bitten by a radioactive spider, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) uses his new superpowers to protect his city as Spider-Man. But once he meets Peter Parker (Jake Johnson), Miles realizes that he is not the only Spider-Man out there — in fact, he soon meets several of his multiversal counterparts. He becomes intertwined in an epic battle to save all universes.

Often celebrated as one of the greatest Spider-Man adaptations, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verseis not only revered for its performances and storyline but mostly for its vibrant style of animation. With visuals that look like it was stripped right from a comic book, it's no surprise that it continued right into the end credits. For the Reddiotr rowan_sjet, they praised the "trippy visuals" and exclaimed that the entire sequence "goes hard."

