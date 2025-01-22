Endings are important. A lot of movies start off strung but run of out steam, or serve up rushed, cliched conclusions that leave the audience cold. Fortunately, 2024 was a pretty good year for film endings, with many movies concluding with a bang, a twist, a joke, or a sharp statement. From Oddity to Dune, filmmakers flexed their storytelling muscles in creative ways.

With this in mind, this list looks at some of the strongest closing scenes and shots of the year. The following movies vary in genre and tone, but all landed their conclusions masterfully, lingering on the viewer's mind long after the credits rolled. In some cases, the ending was the best part of the whole flick.

This article contains spoilers for the movies discussed.

10 'Here' (2024)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

"Every moment, every memory, here." The latest offering from Robert Zemeckis unfolds across vast spans of time but is confined to a single location. It shows the inhabitants of one plot of land over the decades, each with their own struggles and triumphs. Often, shots of the same place at different times are projected side by side on-screen. Overall, the movie received mixed reviews, with many finding the conceit a little too gimmicky and not that groundbreaking given all the single-shot movies there have been already.

Nevertheless, the ending is certainly worthy of some props. In Here's final moments, it abandons its frozen camera perspective, with the camera instead panning around the room, showing it from the perspective of an aged Margaret, now battling dementia. The pan continues until the house's exterior can be seen. While not enough to salvage the movie, it's a fitting conclusion and a neat visual trick.

9 'Small Things Like These' (2024)

Directed by Tim Mielants

"It's the small things that make a difference." Cillian Murphy delivers yet another stirring performance in this poignant drama set in 1985. He is Bill Furlong, a coal merchant who uncovers unsettling secrets within a local convent. The movie, based on Claire Keegan's novella, is light and mean, clocking in at just 98 minutes, yet full of moving moments and food for thought.

The ending has a quiet power, with Bill removing a girl named Sarah (Zara Devlin) - his mother's name - from one of the convents, known as a Magdalene Laundry. These were church-run institutions that took in supposedly "fallen" women and made them do unpaid labor. Bill walks with Sarah through their small town, in full view of many people he knows. He carries Sarah into his own home, welcoming her in, and breaking into a smile to show that she's safe. It's one of 2024's most heartwarming movie moments, if still a bittersweet one.

8 'Late Night with the Devil' (2024)

Directed by Cameron Cairnes and Colin Cairnes

"Tonight, the devil is in the details." One of the year's standout horrors, Late Night with the Devil unfolds during a live television broadcast in the 1970s. Fading talk show host Jack Delroy (David Dastmalchian) brings a supposedly possessed young girl (Ingrid Torelli) on air, but the séance spirals out of control, unleashing sinister forces that wreak havoc in the studio - and reveal hidden darkness in Jack's own life.

The movie is mostly a slow burn until all hell breaks loose in the climax. The demon in Lily assumes its true, electric form, bodies are hurled about the room, and Jack stumbles through a dreamscape of memories, fears, and past mistakes. It's a fitting payoff for all that's gone before, and it works so well because Jack is such a layered and well-acted character. In many ways, Late Night with the Devil is more of a character study, exploring the price of chasing fame and fortune at the cost of one's soul.

7 'Juror #2' (2024)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

"In the pursuit of justice, the truth is not always clear." One of the more interesting courtroom dramas in recent years, Clint Eastwood's Juror #2 features Nicholas Hoult (in one of his best performances) as Justin Kemp, a juror who realizes he may be involved in the murder case he is deliberating. As the trial progresses, he grapples with his conscience and the moral dilemma of whether to reveal his potential guilt, which could upend the judicial process, and shatter his life.

Justin is a fundamentally decent person, seriously reckoning with the problem in front of him, making the movie genuinely tense and engaging. At first, he guns for a hung jury to spare the defendant from life in prison, but later comes to believe that sending the man away is the only way to protect himself and his family. But after the conviction, prosecutor Faith Killebrew (Toni Colette) deduces the truth. In one of the year's hardest-hitting closing shots, she turns up at Justin's front door.

6 'A Different Man' (2024)

Directed by Aaron Schimberg