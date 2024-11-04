There is an argument to be made that there is no part of a movie more important than its ending. The conclusion is what audiences go home with, the moments that make or break the reception of a film. A good ending can recontextualize an entire story or just bring it to a delightfully satisfying close, and thankfully for movie fans, the past five years have been treated to several masterfully executed endings like that.

2019 and the 2020s have been an interesting time for films. With the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the industry, different kinds and waves of movies have come out and surprised audiences over the past few years. The most exceptional of these movies have some incredible endings, a few of which are bound to go down in history as some of the best in their genre.

There are spoilers ahead!

10 'Anora' (2024)

Directed by Sean Baker

Sean Baker's Anora is the most recent recipient of the Cannes Film Festival's coveted Palme d'Or, and deservedly so. It focuses on the titular character, a young Brooklyn sex worker who meets and impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, though, their fairytale romance is threatened as his parents fly to New York to have the marriage annulled.

With Anora, Baker continues his mission to masterfully blend the most hilarious comedy and the most gut-wrenching poignancy to destigmatize sex workers and dive deep into the lives of those on the fringes of society. Following a hectic two hours, however, the final twenty minutes of the movie bring the pacing to a crawl. This is by design. Baker spends these precious last moments allowing the emotional intensity of Anora's journey to sink in. She comes face to face with the first man she's met who doesn't see her as an object, who doesn't give love to her transactionally, and she can't help but break down in tears. As a viewer, it's abundantly easy to do the same, making this one of the most depressing movies of the 2020s thus far.

9 'The Green Knight' (2021)

Directed by David Lowery

High fantasy at its very best and perhaps the greatest Arthurian adaptation of the 21st century, David Lowery's The Green Knight is an arthouse take on the classic story of Sir Gawain. It's an epic fantasy aventure where King Arthur's headstrong nephew embarks on a dangerous quest to confront the Green Knight, a mysterious stranger who one day arrives at the King's court and proposes a challenge: Any knight who can land a blow on him will win his green axe, but must travel to see him the following Christmas to receive an equal blow. Gawain, reckless, beheads the knight, who then picks up his head and exits the court, reminding Gawain of his promise.

The Green Knight is one of the best fantasy movies of the last five years, and that's in no small measure thanks to its powerhouse conclusion. In the last few minutes of the movie, Gawain finally reaches the Green Knight, but flees before the warrior cuts off his head. What follows is a riveting sequence chronicling Gawain becoming a reviled king before he dies in a siege. That is then revealed to have been a vision. Gawain accepts his fate and the screen cuts to black before the audience learns what happened. Ambiguous in all the best ways, this ending flawlessly caps off the film's themes of honor and chivalry, gorgeously directed by Lowery at the top of his game.

8 'Tár' (2022)

Directed by Todd Field

Todd Field has only made three feature films, all of them several years apart (sixteen years passed between his second and third movies). Nevertheless, or perhaps especially because of that, he's a creative voice that never fails to be exciting. His latest project, Tár, may just be his best so far. It's about Lydia Tár, widely considered one of the greatest living composer-conductors, until forces out of her control start to chip away at her seemingly spotless façade.

One of the best movies of the decade so far, Tár is bolstered by a jaw-dropping performance by the legendary Cate Blanchett and one of the most complex character study screenplays in recent years. The film's cryptic, very slow-burning atmosphere is a feature, not a bug, and it all comes together in the ending. A tragicomic conclusion worthy of an epic ancient poem, the story ends with Lydia conducting a Monster Hunter concert. Though it's extremely open to interpretation (with some even theorizing that this sequence is actually a hallucination), the message at the back of the scene is clear: Tár's pretentiousness, elitism, and abuse of power have come to bite her in the rear.

7 'The Substance' (2024)

Directed by Coralie Fargeat

One of the most daring, creative, and potently grotesque body horror movies of the 21st century, The Substance is an intrepid horror comedy that pushes all kinds of buttons with glee. It's about fading celebrity Elisabeth Sparkle, who takes a black-market drug that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself called Sue. Things soon start taking a turn toward the sinister and bloody — very, very bloody.

The film's nearly 2-and-a-half-hour runtime flies right by, partly thanks to Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley's explosive performances, and partly thanks to what's easily one of the best endings of the past decade. Having eliminated Elisabeth, Sue's body starts to deteriorate. Against the supplier's indication, she tries to use The Substance on herself, which turns her into a monstrous hybrid of her and Elisabeth. What follows is a hilariously grotesque and gory sequence of events that brings the movie's themes of self-destruction and the effects of Hollywood's female beauty standards to a flawless close.

6 'Parasite' (2019)

Directed by Bong Joon Ho

The first-ever foreign film that's won a Best Picture Academy Award, the masterful South Korean thriller dramedy Parasite is about greed and class frictions threatening the newly-formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan. Director Bong Joon Ho juggles genres like an undisputed pro in one of the most intense films of what was perhaps the best year for cinema in the 2010s.

It may be pretty recent, but Parasite can already be counted among the terrific international films that every cinephile should watch at least once. The showstopping third act is full of suspense, murder, betrayal, and dark twists of irony that cement the film's narrative as an absolutely unforgettable one. Parasite's messages on class conflict and wealth disparity may not be particularly subtle, but the ending ensures that they pack one hell of a wallop.

5 'Past Lives' (2023)

Directed by Celine Song

Celine Song's Past Lives may seem like a romantic drama on the surface, but if one looks deep down enough, it becomes clear that it's really not. In it, deeply-connected childhood friends Nora and Hae Sung drift apart after her family moves to Canada. Twenty years later, they are reunited for one fateful week in New York City, Nora now married, as they confront notions of love and destiny. Rather than a love story, it's a raw, tear-inducing examination of the very reality and nature of love itself.

Tender yet poignant, sweet yet mercilessly realistic.

It's incredible that Past Lives is a directing debut, as Song directs with such heart and pathos that one might think she's been at it for decades. Tender yet poignant, sweet yet mercilessly realistic, the movie's ending sees Hae Sung and Nora exchange longing looks before Hae Sung goes back to Korea, thinking about past and future lives where they might have ended up together. But that's not life. It's not an idealized fairy tale of fateful reconnections, but rather a reality where soulmates — if they do exist — can very much be pulled in different paths by life. It's a deeply sad ending, but ultimately, also a beautifully life-affirming one.

4 'Oppenheimer' (2023)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Not since his early days had Christopher Nolan been as good as he is in Oppenheimer. The writer-director's latest outing is an exploration of the psyche of the man behind the creation of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer. The story chronicles his path through World War II and the Cold War, in a profoundly intimate character study that, like one can expect from any Nolan film at this point, does away with any sort of straightforward structure or chronology.

Despite its 3-hour runtime and its R rating (typically, though not always, not a great aid to a film's box office numbers), Oppenheimer was a smash hit, proving that Nolan's name is more than enough to pull people into theaters. The film ends with a flashback of a conversation between Oppenheimer and Albert Einstein. Oppenheimer, mortified, ponders whether his creation has sealed the fate of the world, certainly not in a good way. Nolan ends with a shot of Earth being destroyed by a nuclear apocalypse, one of the rare instances of the director using CGI in the movie — which gives it even more of a punch. Oppenheimer feels terrifyingly timely, and its brutal ending really drives that point home.