There are few greater enjoyments for dazing cinephiles than retrospecting on classic movies, particularly their casts. Whether imagining who would play certain roles if the film was remade or gawking at the powers on screen, the best type of movies to look at the casts of are ensemble films.

Composed of numerous, often high-profile actors, ensemble films were frequent throughout the 20th century. When the question was posed to the aggregate commentary site Reddit, many users had opinions regarding the best ensembles the 20th century had to offer.

10 'Boogie Nights' (1997)

Like his cinematic mentor Robert Altman, Paul Thomas Anderson's early films were composed of lively, star-studded casts, with Boogie Nights perhaps being his most iconic. Boogie Nights catches its actors at various points in their careers. Mark Wahlberg was a relatively new commodity, Julianne Moore was at the height of her fame, while Burt Reynolds was on the downswing.

In addition to those three stars, the cast is littered with other great actors and Anderson regulars like John C Reilly, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and Philip Baker Hall, all of which would appear in his next film Magnolia. Commenting on the "star-studded cast," Reddit user billyrivers311 also notes the actors all give "career best" performances.

9 'Short Cuts' (1993)

"The master of the large ensemble", Robert Altman's films almost feel like a family affair. After his comeback film, the scathing Hollywood satire The Player, Altman delivered one of his most ambitious films, Short Cuts. An adaptation of the work of Raymond Carver, the film is reminiscent of Anderson's later Magnolia with its interconnected stories and themes of death and happenstance.

Including some of the most renowned actors of their generation, including Julianne Moore, Robert Downey Jr, and Jack Lemmon, the cast of Short Cuts only amounted to $6.1 million at the box office. Reddit user MartinScorsese notes that, while Short Cuts is exceptional, "several Altman films" have great ensemble casts.

8 'Glengarry Glen Ross' (1992)

David Mamet's revered analysis of male salesmanship and ego is legendary for many reasons, but its cast has to be near the top of the list. While the original stage production featured a very good cast of Chicago actors and Mamet regulars, the cast for the film stepped up, bringing in top-shelf movie stars like Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon, and Alec Baldwin.

There are only seven players who matter here, each played by a great actor. Because of the film's relatively small budget, many of the actors took pay cuts to be part of the ensemble. When posed with the dilemma of the 20th century's best ensemble cast, Reddit user fisticuffsmanship believes Glengarry Glen Ross is "the best answer," noting Baldwin's performance as a highlight.

7 'The Outsiders' (1983)

While some films are filled with actors who are already established, The Outsiders was the opposite, a star-making picture for many of its lead performers. Adapted from the novel by S.E. Hinton, director Francis Ford Coppola was at this time very interested in finding actors who could become stars.

With The Outsiders, he did just that, as many of its actors, like Ralph Macchio, Emilio Estevez, and Patrick Swayze, would become some of the biggest stars of the '80s. Reddit user ilovelucygal notes that "although the cast members were unknown at the time," many are still recognizable faces to this day, like Rob Lowe, Diane Lane, and Tom Cruise.

6 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Saving Private Ryan is like a great sports team. You have the star in Tom Hanks, the visionary coach in Steven Spielberg, and the top resources, a $70 million budget. Still, you have to round out the team with other great players, and Saving Private Ryan does just that. While Hanks was the most famous star at the time, co-stars Matt Damon and Vin Diesel would grow to become two of the highest-grossing actors of their time.

While some cast members were young men who were meant to become stars, like Ed Burns and Barry Pepper, future studs like Paul Giamatti and Bryan Cranston appear in "blink-and-you'll-miss-them" roles. A perfect blend of past and future big names, Reddit user Modavo gawks at the "insane amounts of talent" that Saving Private Ryan's cast has.

5 'True Romance' (1993)

Although only written by Quentin Tarantino, True Romance has many of the touches characteristic of his films including flavorful direction, pulpy dialogue, and elite casting. Led by a young Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette, many fans remember True Romance's cast better for its supporting performances, notably from Gary Oldman and Dennis Hopper.

In addition to these names, the cast would feature up-and-coming actors who would later become household names, including Samuel L Jackson, James Gandolfini, and Brad Pitt. In both small and large roles, Reddit user Sagareigns praises the cast and films as a whole, calling it "one of the most massively underrated movies of all time."

4 'Murder on the Orient Express' (1974)

Whodunit films, and more specifically Agatha Christie adaptations, tend to be optimal for creating diverse ensemble casts, and Murder on the Orient Express is no different. Perhaps the most star-packed Hercule Poirot adventure to date, Sidney Lumet's Oscar-winning film featured some of the most remarkable actors of all time, such as Lauren Bacall, Ingrid Bergman, and Vanessa Redgrave.

However, they may not even be the biggest names, as Sean Connery, Anthony Perkins, and Albert Finney as the Belgian detective also stand out. Commended as "pretty star-studded" by Reddit user mary-ella23, the cast of 1974's Murder on the Orient Express may only be surpassed by Kenneth Branagh's equally formidable 2017 remake.

3 'Heat' (1995)

While the headline of Michael Mann's Heat may have been the coming together of two screen titans, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, their supporting cast is really what makes Heat a crime classic. Val Kilmer and Ashley Judd, two of the most talked about young actors of the '90s, play key roles. So does an older Jon Voight and young Natalie Portman, making for a merging of eras.

However, the character actors of Heat elevate it to a beloved favorite, with Kevin Gage, Danny Trejo, and the late Tom Sizemore dialing it up in every scene. With Reddit user Thatoneasian9600 calling Heat one of his "favorite casts of all time," the movie expertly surrounds its two leads with indelible supporting characters.

2 'A Bridge Too Far' (1977)

Pound for pound, there has maybe never been a more stacked cast than A Bridge Too Far, and it's a wonder how it was made with only a $25 million budget. A World War 2 film of epic proportion and scope, the movie had hundreds of speaking roles. Still, it also featured some of the top American actors of the '70s, including James Caan, Robert Redford, and Gene Hackman.

Alongside them were some of England's best actors, including Michael Caine, Anthony Hopkins, and Laurence Olivier. Referring to A Bridge Too Far, Reddit user jimbolata says that "nothing beats the cast of this movie," and they're absolutely right. Featuring some of the greatest actors from around the globe, the film features multiple Oscar winners, some only in small roles.

1 'The Thin Red Line' (1998)

Terence Malick's first film in 20 years, actors were champing at the bit to appear in his war epic The Thin Red Line. Allegedly, A-list actors, including Brad Pitt, Al Pacino, and Bruce Willis, all offered to appear for a fraction of their usual price, but none of them would be cast. Despite this, the cast of Malick's Best Picture nominee is extraordinary, including the likes of Sean Penn, Adrien Brody, and George Clooney, among many others.

Malick is notorious for filming scenes with prominent actors, only to cut them out of the final edit later. Actors such as Bill Pullman and Mickey Rourke were cut out entirely from the film, while others, like John C Reilly, had their parts severely tapered down. Praised as "one hell of a cast" by Reddit user nivem94, there may never be another group as seen in The Thin Red Line ever again.

