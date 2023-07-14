The 1960s was an undeniably interesting and important decade, with various cultural, social, and political events defining it as such within the public consciousness. It can be viewed now as a radical and groundbreaking 10 years' worth of history, and so fittingly, it follows that the movies released during said decade were also varied, interesting, and — in many ways — boundary-pushing.

Letterboxd is certainly not around in the 1960s, being a social media app based around movies that lets users rate, review, and keep a diary of various watched titles. But it does allow users to rate and review movies from throughout cinema's history, with the following movies being the highest-rated according to the app's users from each year of the 1960s, beginning with 1960 and ending with 1969.

10 'The Apartment' (1960)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.4/5

Billy Wilder was one of the greatest American filmmakers of all time and released various classics throughout his decades-long career. He was arguably at his peak from the mid-1940s until the early 1960s, with The Apartment (1960) fitting comfortably within this particularly great run of movies he released.

RELATED: The Best Screenplays of All Time, Ranked

It's a romantic comedy that's centered around a new worker at a large company who wants to do anything he can to please the higher-ups, including letting them use his apartment as a place for them to conduct their extramarital affairs. It's witty enough to hold up well more than 60 years on from its release and holds the distinction of winning the Best Picture Oscar and being, effectively, the best picture of the year according to Letterboxd users, too.

9 'The Human Condition III: A Soldier’s Prayer' (1961)

Image via Shochiku

Letterboxd Rating: 4.5/5

The third part of a mammoth trilogy that ranks as one of the greatest war movies of all time, The Human Condition III: A Soldier's Prayer, is a grueling and powerful watch. It concludes the story of Kaji — a conscientious objector turned soldier in World War II — in dramatic fashion, following his struggle to survive harsh Manchurian conditions and return to Japan alive.

The first two movies in The Human Condition trilogy both came out in 1959 and are similarly beloved on Letterboxd, with Part I also having a 4.5/5 rating and Part II having a rating of 4.4/5. None of the three are easy to watch, being grim and confronting anti-war films, but they are essential, collectively adding up to form one remarkable epic.

8 'Harakiri' (1962)

Image via Shochiku

Letterboxd Rating: 4.7/5

The star of The Human Condition trilogy, Tatsuya Nakadai, is also the star of Harakiri, which is not only the highest-rated film of 1962 on Letterboxd, but the highest-rated film overall, according to the app's users. It's a particularly grim and realistic samurai movie and features less frequent action than most films belonging to the genre.

Despite this, it remains entirely engrossing, offering a critical look at the samurai culture and presenting a dark tale of revenge, told largely through flashbacks. Alongside many of the best samurai films made by the legendary Akira Kurosawa, Masaki Kobayashi'sHarakiri ultimately showcases the samurai genre at its very best.

7 'High and Low' (1963)

Image via Toho Company

Letterboxd Rating: 4.6/5

Speaking of Akira Kurosawa, the Japanese filmmaker directed two movies in the 1960s that are the highest of their respective years, with the first of those being High and Low. And speaking of Tatsuya Nakadai, he also appears in High and Low, significantly featuring in three movies in a row that are beloved enough by Letterboxd users to be the highest-rated of their respective years.

RELATED: The Best Tatsuya Nakadai Movies, Ranked

It's a movie that also stars another legend of Japanese cinema, Toshiro Mifune, with him playing a wealthy executive who finds himself wrapped up in an extortion plot after his chauffeur's son is kidnapped and held for ransom. It's a crime/thriller film that's aged amazingly well, and on top of being the highest-rated film of 1963 on Letterboxd, it also cracks the site's all-time top 10, currently sitting at #8.

6 'Woman in the Dunes' (1964)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.4/5

The fourth Japanese film in a row to top its respective year, according to Letterboxd, Woman in the Dunes is further evidence that Japan's film industry was producing some amazing stuff during the 1960s. It's a particularly unusual film, centering on an entomologist who gets held captive by the inhabitants of a small seaside village.

It runs for almost two-and-a-half hours and has an intentionally slow pace, meaning it's unlikely to be the kind of film for everyone. That being said, those who use Letterboxd have viewed it favorably, perhaps showing that even though it's a challenging film to watch, it is ultimately a rewarding — and radical — one that's worth putting in the effort to experience.

5 'Red Beard' (1965)

Image via Toho Co., Ltd.

Letterboxd Rating: 4.3/5

1965 continues Japan's reign over the 1960s, according to Letterboxd users, with Red Beard — the last collaboration between Toshiro Mifune and Akira Kurosawa — being 1965's highest-rated. It's a drama with an epic length of 185 minutes, following a young doctor being mentored by an older — and remarkably stern — doctor at a small country clinic.

It's a film that's a good deal quieter and perhaps more intimate than many others directed by Kurosawa that star Mifune, seeing as it's neither a samurai nor crime film (there is one brief fight sequence where Mifune gets to show off his physical acting, though). It has a runtime and narrative that may turn some off, but it's one film that's more than worth checking out for fans of the director and the actor.

4 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly' (1966)

Image via United Artists

Letterboxd Rating: 4.5/5

Italian filmmaker Sergio Leone made several great movies, but The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly might well be his very best. It's one of the most iconic Westerns of all time for a reason, featuring memorable characters, an epic story, fantastic music from Ennio Morricone, great performances, and one of the more incredible endings in movie history.

RELATED: The Best Clint Eastwood Movies of All Time, Ranked

This film about three men pursuing a fortune buried somewhere in the desert is an undeniable classic and one of the most acclaimed Westerns of all time, with it unsurprisingly being beloved by Letterboxd users, too. It's the 17th highest-ranked film on the site overall, and is ranked even higher on IMDb, where it currently sits at #10 within that site's Top 250.

3 'The Young Girls of Rochefort' (1967)

Image via Warner Bros.

Letterboxd Rating: 4.3/5

Jacques Demy's 1964 film The Umbrellas of Cherbourg might be the director's best-known musical, but there's an argument to be made that 1967's The Young Girls of Rochefort is his overall best. It's overall cheerier and more comedic, and also feels like a slightly more traditional musical, as it features people breaking into song at certain points (whereas in The Umbrellas of Cherbourg, there are little to no traditional songs, as every line of dialogue is sung).

It's a very charming romantic comedy musical, feeling light on plot and revolving around two sisters looking for love in the titular city. But it doesn't need a complex narrative when the colorful visuals, catchy songs, and various comedic moments are more than capable of keeping one's attention for the film's entire duration.

2 'Once Upon a Time in the West' (1968)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.4/5

Two years after The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, Sergio Leone revisited the Western genre and made another masterpiece within it: Once Upon a Time in the West. It's a more slower and somber film than his Western from 1966, effectively depicting the final days of the Old West in a bittersweet and operatic fashion.

It's far from a slog to sit through, however, because the slow pace succeeds in building tension throughout, and the film also has a surprisingly good sense of humor, with comedic relief characters and memorable one-liners being used appropriately throughout. Westerns simply don't get much better than Once Upon a Time in the West, ensuring its position as the highest-rated film of 1968 on Letterboxd is well-deserved.

1 'Army of Shadows' (1969)

Image via Valoria Films

Letterboxd Rating: 4.3/5

Jean-Pierre Melville was a legendary French filmmaker well-known for his crime/thriller movies, making Army of Shadows something of a change of pace within his filmography. It is still a thriller, but it's also a war movie, centering on a man who joins the French Resistance during World War II, fighting against Nazi Germany while also trying to seek revenge on an informant responsible for him being temporarily held in a prison camp.

Army of Shadows is a steadily paced yet always tense film and unfolds expertly over a paranoia-inducing two-and-a-half hours. It's far from Melville's only great movie, but it's certainly up there with his very best, and is a movie that Letterboxd users understandably love.

KEEP READING:The Best World War II Movies, According to Letterboxd