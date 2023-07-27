Any movie buff will tell you that the 1970s was a particularly strong decade in the world of film. It's not a secret at this point that there were too many classics to count released between 1970 and 1979, with the New Hollywood Movement defining much of the 70s, the modern blockbuster being birthed around the middle of the decade, and the continued influence of international movies showing the Western world that there was so much more beyond just what was coming out of Hollywood.

Many movie buffs who also spend a good deal of time online will no doubt frequent Letterboxd, which is a social media app that allows people to rate and review films, and follow fellow film reviewers. Seeing the highest-rated film from each year of a decade is a good way to work out Letterboxd's favorites from any decade, and what follows is just that for the 1970s, beginning with the start of the decade and finishing with its final year.

10 'The Conformist' (1970)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Letterboxd Rating: 4.2/5

Watching a dark political drama/thriller about a main character who falls for Fascism might not be everyone's cup of tea, but The Conformist is an undeniably gripping film that does just that. An Italian man is told to assassinate a former mentor of his who's allegedly a political dissident, with the fallout being ultimately tragic for all.

RELATED: The Greatest Movies of the 1970s, Ranked

It's not an easy film to watch, but it is undoubtedly anti-Fascist in nature, making for a powerful and politically charged movie as a result. It also has some of the best visuals of any movie made during the decade, stands as arguably Bernardo Bertolucci's masterpiece, and contains perhaps the best performance French star Jean-Louis Trintignant ever gave.

9 'The Last Picture Show' (1971)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Letterboxd Rating: 4.2/5

Though The Last Picture Showis a great coming-of-age movie, it's also one of the bleakest out there. It's about a group of high school seniors living in a small and dead-end Texas town, with all dreaming of one day escaping to a better life somewhere else - or even anywhere else - in the country.

It's all shot in stark black and white, further driving home the feeling of the town being old-fashioned, as well as drained of both color (literally) and life (metaphorically). Like the highest-rated film of 1970 on Letterboxd, the highest-rated of 1971 isn't exactly a good time or an easy watch, but it is undoubtedly impactful.

8 'The Godfather' (1972)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Letterboxd Rating: 4.6/5

The Godfather's reputation more than precedes it at this point. It's easy to say a great many things praising it that might sound hyperbolic in any other situation. It has one of the best screenplays of all time. It has a phenomenal cast, with all cast members giving career-best performances. It looks amazing, and it's paced perfectly for something that's almost three hours long.

It was the cinema world's introduction to the Corleone family/crime empire, and gangster movies have never been the same since its release in 1972. It's been a classic for who knows how many years, and will surely continue to be beloved both on Letterboxd and off it until the end of the internet and/or time itself.

7 'Paper Moon' (1973)

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Letterboxd Rating: 4.3/5

Peter Bogdanovich was the filmmaker behind 1971's The Last Picture Show, and two years later, he released another classic that just so happens to be beloved by Letterboxd's community. That movie is Paper Moon, and it's about a conman and a young girl - who might be his daughter - and the unlikely bond that forms between them during the Great Depression.

RELATED: The Best Movie from Every Year of the 1960s, According to Letterboxd

What follows is a charming and character-focused movie that serves as both an effective dramedy and a crime film. Paper Moon's also notable for its casting, with the two main characters being played by real-life father/daughter duo Ryan and Tatum O'Neal.

6 'The Godfather: Part II' (1974)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.6/5

Few movie sequels deliver quite likeThe Godfather: Part II delivers, with this 1974 follow-up to the 1972 original having the same score on Letterboxd. Beyond the social media site in question, it's also commonly regarded as equaling its predecessor when it comes to quality, and considering the quality of the first Godfather movie, that's kind of a big deal.

Much of the film follows the expansion of the Corleone crime family, which is now led by Michael Corleone (Al Pacino), the son of Vito Corleone (the family's leader in the first movie, played by Marlon Brando). This epic film also serves, in part, as a prequel to the first movie, given how it shows Vito building the family business in the past, through flashbacks where he's now played by Robert De Niro. The past and future collide to stunning effect, making The Godfather: Part II an untouchable classic.

5 'Barry Lyndon' (1975)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Letterboxd Rating: 4.4/5

Two years after starring in Letterboxd's favorite 1973 film, Ryan O'Neal played the lead in the app's highest-rated 1975 film: Barry Lyndon. This epic period drama is about one ambitious man living during the 1700s who attempts to climb the social ladder in Ireland and become an aristocrat, with unforeseen consequences.

It's another classic film directed by the great Stanley Kubrick, and proves to be a feast for the eyes, from a visual perspective. Its story is a long one that unfolds gradually over a lengthy 3+ hour runtime, but it proves to be largely engrossing and certainly worth dedicating that much time towards, given it's one of the definitive epics of its decade.

4 'Harlan County U.S.A.' (1976)

Image via Cabin Creek Films

Letterboxd Rating: 4.3/5

Harlan County U.S.A. feels remarkably honest when it comes to the story it tells, and the way it tells it. It's a fly-on-the-wall documentary with seemingly little intrusion from the filmmaker, simply depicting events surrounding a coal miner strike in Harlan County, Kentucky during 1973, and letting those involved speak their mind to the cameras.

RELATED: The Best Documentaries of All Time, Ranked

It's a movie that shows strikes are nothing new, though the topic is a particularly vital one for anybody watching this documentary in the 2020s, seeing as the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild went on strike in 2023. Harlan County, U.S.A. is a powerful and persuasive work of non-fiction cinema, depicting honest workers who want fair pay for the work they do, making it a relatable - and sadly relevant, for as long as excessive greed's bafflingly legal - documentary.

3 'The Ascent' (1977)

Image via Mosfilm

Letterboxd Rating: 4.3/5

Undoubtedly one of the best movies of its year, The Ascent also happens to be Letterboxd's #1 favorite of 1977, the year it was released. It's a Russian-language film set during World War II, having a fairly simple premise that revolves around two Soviet soldiers going on a desperate search for food and supplies, dodging German forces all the while.

It's a brutal and cold movie, both for how it depicts the horrors of war and for how it depicts the literal cold, with the harsh weather and deathly conditions being presented eerily well on screen. It's a tough watch and one of the most effective anti-war movies out there, with its narrative and images being hard to shake, once experienced.

2 'Autumn Sonata' (1978)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.4/5

Autumn Sonataranks as one of Ingmar Bergman's best films, and considering the Swedish director was one of the best filmmakers of all time, that's certainly saying something. The story is about the strained relationship between a mother and her daughter, with the former traveling to see the latter after a seven-year absence.

Much of the film shows these two characters spending increasingly strained time with each other, talking about their lives and complex shared histories. It's a bleak and uncomfortably in-depth movie about family drama of the most intense kind possible, but it's brutally honest and impeccably well-acted to the point where it's easy to recommend to those who are sufficiently braced for something heavy.

1 'Apocalypse Now' (1979)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.4/5

An all-time great war movie, Apocalypse Now stands as perhaps the definitive film that tackles the Vietnam War. It adapts the novella Heart of Darkness to great effect, following a troubled soldier who's tasked with assassinating a rogue Green Beret Colonel who's disappeared into the jungle, and may be planning something that the U.S. Army wants to put a stop to.

It's not a horror movie, but Apocalypse Now often feels like a nightmare put on screen, with haunting images and viscerally unpleasant sights that stick in one's mind long after the film finishes. But the horror (the horror) of it all is what makes it so effective, presenting the idea that "war is hell" arguably better than any other movie made either before or since.

NEXT: The Best Movie from Every Year of the 1980s, According to Letterboxd