The 1980s were a great time for cinema, with countless classic blockbusters that remain popular to this day being released alongside artsier - and often more challenging - films from directors at the height of their powers. Looking over some of the highest-rated movies of the decade according to Letterboxd users makes this clear, with the film-related social media site allowing users to see what the highest-rated film of any given year is.

Doing this for every year of the 1980s is one way to get an overview of some of the most beloved movies of the decade, according to the site's users. It's an overall diverse and very interesting set of films, with some titles that are very well-known and accessible, and others that are a little more niche and/or arthouse. The highest-rated from each year of the 1980s on Letterboxd are shown below, beginning with 1980 and ending with 1989.

10 'The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.4/5

It's fair to call The Empire Strikes Back the best movie released in 1980, even though that was a particularly strong year for movies, meaning the Star Wars sequel certainly had some competition. It continues the story of Luke Skywalker and the others in the Rebellion, taking things in a darker direction as Imperial Forces fight back harder than ever after suffering a defeat with the destruction of their Death Star in the previous film.

It's simply hard to resist the power of The Empire Strikes Back, and it truly deserves to be considered one of the very best sequels of all time. It takes what was great about the first movie from 1977 and improves it in just about every way, in the process cementing the Star Wars series as one of the all-time greatest and most culturally significant.

9 'Das Boot' (1981)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.3/5

World War II movies don't get much more hard-hitting, intense, or memorable than 1981's Das Boot. It's a German film about the crew on board a submarine during the Second World War, and the ways they try to survive their claustrophobic conditions, the tedium of life underwater, and occasional (and terrifying) attacks from enemy forces.

It's quite close to perfect, and still has a tremendous impact more than 40 years on from its release, and will likely continue to make viewers uneasy and squeamish for years to come. It's a clear indictment of war, showing it to be tedious and horrifying, but doing so in a way that never feels boring or pointless to watch, overall being masterfully made.

8 'Fanny and Alexander' (1982)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.4/5

Fanny and Alexander was one of Akira Kurosawa's favorite films, so that will seem like a pretty great endorsement for those who know how great Kurosawa's own films were. But at the same time, it might not even need Kurosawa's endorsement to sell it, as it's a film directed by Ingmar Bergman, arguably the most well-known Swedish filmmaker of all time.

It's also arguably Bergman's greatest work as a filmmaker, being a beautifully made and poignant family drama that spans more than three hours. It follows a family dealing with a personal tragedy, showing things from the points of view of the two titular children, Fanny and Alexander. It's a hard film to fault in any way, and feels like Bergman had been building to it throughout his decades-long career.

7 'Nostalgia' (1983)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.2/5

Andrei Tarkovsky only made a handful of films in his lifetime, but just about all of them are highly regarded and beloved, especially by Letterboxd users. It's not too surprising then to see his 1983 film, Nostalgia, have the highest rating on the site for any film released that year.

It's a slow and sometimes challenging to watch film, following a Russian poet traveling through Italy while researching a composer from the 1700s. Nostalgia features typically beautiful images, and perhaps an even more patient pace than most (already quite slow) Tarkovsky films, though its melding of the past and present in poetic fashion has clearly struck a chord with Letterboxd users.

6 'Stop Making Sense' (1984)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.6/5

If Stop Making Sense can be counted as a documentary, then it's up there with the very best of all time. It's a concert film showing the band Talking Heads at their creative and commercial peak, being filmed over the course of three nights by director Jonathan Demme, and then edited together to seem like one seamless performance.

Even if you're not a Talking Heads fan (and it'd be weird if you don't like at least a couple of their songs), Stop Making Sense is still worth watching, because the way it's filmed and edited is captivating, and much more interesting than the presentation in most concert movies. It has a reputation for being the best concert film of all time, and in all honesty, such a claim is a perfectly reasonable one.

5 'Come and See' (1985)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.7/5

Not only is Come and See the highest-rated film of 1985 on Letterboxd, but it's also the second highest-rated film of all time - from any year - according to the site's users. It's one of the best (and most harrowing) war movies of all time, following a young boy whose life becomes a living nightmare when he joins a group of Soviet resistance fighters during World War II.

Come and See's a slow-burn movie that gradually becomes nightmarish, showing the horrors of war in a way few other movies have ever come close to depicting quite as viscerally. It's a very challenging watch, but an undeniably powerful and unforgettable experience, and stands as one of the most effective anti-war movies of all time.

4 'The Sacrifice' (1986)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.3/5

Just like what happened for 1983, another acclaimed film from Andrei Tarkovsky's filmography emerges as the highest-rated film from Letterboxd users for the year 1986. That movie's The Sacrifice, and it's notable for being a Swedish film, rather than a Russian one (like most of Tarkovsky's other efforts), and also for being the filmmaker's final work.

It runs for a lengthy 2.5 hours, and follows a retired man grappling with his faith and purpose in the world while friends and family are visiting for his birthday. It becomes darker and more existential as it goes along, being a very slow - but always interesting - film that stands as one of Tarkovsky's most challenging and haunting.

3 'Where Is the Friend's House?' (1987)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.3/5

Where Is the Friend's House is a remarkably straightforward film that once again shows how sometimes, simplicity is key to making great cinema. It's an Iranian film about a young boy who mistakenly takes home a classmate's notebook, and then sets out to find his classmate before the next day of school, fearing he'll get expelled if the teacher finds out he lost said book.

This gives Where is the Friend's House the feeling of a small-scale coming-of-age movie, or maybe even an adventure-type narrative with a very ordinary, everyday premise. It doesn't sound like much on paper, but it works well in execution, benefiting from plenty of naturalistic performances and some very memorable visuals.

2 'Grave of the Fireflies' (1988)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.4/5

Few Japanese animated films are as acclaimed as Grave of the Fireflies, which also has a reputation for being one of the most emotionally devastating films of all time. It follows a pair of siblings in Japan who are left without family during the final days of World War II, and must fight to survive in a bleak landscape that's been devastated by the global conflict.

It's the most well-known Studio Ghibli movie not directed by Hayao Miyazaki, instead being directed by the less well-known (but arguably just as accomplished) Isao Takahata. It's a difficult film to watch, but it leaves an impression and is likely to shake anyone who views it, making it understandable why it's the best film of 1988, according to Letterboxd users.

1 'Do the Right Thing' (1989)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.4/5

An impeccably well-written, stylishly directed, and fantastically acted film, Do the Right Thing represents revolutionary actor/filmmaker Spike Lee at his very best. It takes place during the hottest day of the year in a New York City neighborhood where tensions among residents are already high, with the weather pushing people closer to their breaking points, and the film building tension expertly from scene to scene.

Few movies are so well controlled and consistently engaging, making Do the Right Thing more thrilling than many thrillers, even though it isn't a thriller. It's instead a powerful and brutally honest look at racial tensions present in America, with its central message and narrative still packing a punch - and remaining relevant - all these years on from its initial release.

