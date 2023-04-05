Action flicks always manage to keep hearts pumping. Of course, the visceral explosions and the death-defying stunts do a lot of the work; however, through all the action tropes, none stand out more than the "one v many" fight.

There's something about seeing a protagonist hone their skills to take out a room full of bad guys. Whether featured in superhero films like Captain America or martial art epics like Ip Man — somehow, the thrill is unmatched. Or at least that's the case for these movies, according to Redditors.

10 'Ip Man' (2008)

Set during the Sino-Japanese War, this story follows the life of Yip Man (Donnie Yen) — a master who teaches the martial art of Wing Chun, all the while fighting against Japanese fascists.

As the movie is based on Bruce Lee's teacher, it's no surprise that Ip Manis filled with masterfully crafted fight scenes. However, the most iconic remains to be when Grandmaster Yip fights against 10 karate black belts. For a Redditor, there was "something about watching a calm dude [absolutely] lose it." It was cathartic and shocking to witness.

9 'Desperado' (1995)

Mistaken for a hitman as he arrives in a small Mexican town, El Mariachi (Antonio Banderas) — a musician — quickly gets caught in the crossfires with a drug lord, leading to his lover's murder. He then goes on a quest for revenge.

For u/RichardCano, the second bar fight in Desperado is one that "plays out in all [its] choreographed glory" thanks to El Mariachi's full force of adrenaline. From dramatic leaps and dives to serious, slick gun-slinging, the newly forged hitman quickly takes out numerous goons one by one. Even Quentin Tarantino's cameo character gets a gory end.

8 'Kill Bill: Volume 1' (2003)

After waking from a four-year-long coma, a former assassin — known as The Bride (Uma Thurman) - swears for vengeance against the team of assassins who betrayed her.

A legendary piece of pop culture, Kill Billhas become synonymous with being one of the best revenge movies of all time. Where The Bride takes down many foes, no scene matches the sheer extravagance of her battle with the Crazy 88. From the picturesque cinematography to the masterful swordsmanship, redditors like u/Tardii2 hold this sequence in high regard as "it's a gory, over-the-top homage to martial art films."

7 'Oldboy' (2003)

After being bailed out of a police station once again, Dae-Su (Choi Min-Sik) is suddenly abducted from the streets, only to wake up in a strange cell. Trapped for 15 years, with no knowledge of his captor nor the reason behind his entrapment - his sudden release throws him onto a path for revenge.

As one of the greatest Asian films of all time, Oldboy shocked fans with its plot twists, brilliant acting, and masterful action sequences. In particular, Dae-su's hallway fight has become an iconic piece of cinema. For u/Hmarachos, it was "not only brutal and realistic," but every shot also "look[ed] like a renaissance painting."

6 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' (2014)

Acclimatizing to the modern world, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) must team up with old and new allies to battle a mysterious yet deadly assassin. However, the mission takes a turn once secrets are uncovered, and life as he knows it changes forever.

The Hydra reveal was one of the greatest twists in the MCU, and the resulting elevator fight between Captain America and the Hydra henchmen only made it better. For u/Unabated_Blade, not only was the choreography great, but even the "A+ one-liner leading into it" was iconic.

5 'The Matrix Reloaded' (2003)

The sequel to the Wachowskis' sci-fi epic sees the continuation of the freedom fighter's revolt against the Machine Army. Along the way, more secrets are revealed about the nature of the Matrix and the critical role Neo (Keanu Reeves) plays in their fight to save humanity.

The entire Matrixfranchise has been celebrated for its groundbreaking action sequences. But for a deleted user, they specifically pinpoint the chateau fight between Neo and Merovigian's henchmen. The smooth choreography, the visual effects, even its punchy music — all of it transcends the traditions of the action genre. The user ever argues that it's "almost better than any fight scene in the first [movie]," even the lobby shoot-out.

4 'Atomic Blonde' (2017)

Undercover MI6 spy, Lorraine Broughton (Charlize Theron), is sent on a dangerous mission to Berlin right before the collapse of the Wall to recover a stolen list harboring the names of double agents.

Theron is no stranger to playing badass women, but Atomic Blondetruly captures her skills. Like many fans of this female-led spy movie, u/TheDoctor9229 was particularly amazed by the lengthy stairwell fight as its "10 minute long shot [was] insane." Every second is filled with such intensity and brutality that it makes you genuinely feel like they are fighting for their lives.

3 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' (2014)

Recognizing the potential of the young street kid, agent Harry Hart (Colin Firth) recruits Eggsy (Taron Egerton) - the son of a former agent - as a trainee for the secret spy organization known as the Kingsman. Soon enough, the two find themselves on a mission to take down the eco-terrorist Richmond Valentine (Samuel L. Jackson).

Hooking audiences with its originality, this great spy movie is packed with over-the-top action and interesting lore. For many fans, like u/William_147015, this can be seen right at the get-go in the pub fight between Harry and some street thugs. Not only does it introduce "how skilled the Kingman are" with their unique weapons, but it also drops the most iconic gentlemanly line of the franchise: "Manners maketh man."

2 'Kick-Ass' (2010)

Despite his lack of powers, or any real motive, Dave Lizewski (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) turns his love for comics into reality by becoming a superhero. Donning a costume and a new name, he eventually joins forces with a vigilante duo, Big Daddy (Nicolas Cage) and Hit-Girl (Chloe Grace Moretz), as they track down a mob boss.

As a great black comedy with stellar action, it's no surprise that Kick-Assgained a serious cult following. Of all the sequences, however, many fans agree that Hit-Girl's hallway shoot-out stands out among the rest; it's what made her character overshadow any other lead. Perhaps it's the unexpectedness of seeing an 11-year-old gruesomely take out a room full of baddies in one quick swoop. For one Redditor, this was the real "boss fight" of the entire film.

1 'The Raid' (2011)

An elite squad is tasked to infiltrate a 15-story building to take down the villainous crime lord, Tama (Ray Sahetapy). Soon they find themselves trapped and now must scramble for ammunition to complete their mission while evading incoming threats.

This low-budget Indonesian film may be straightforward in plot - but its execution was spectacular. As a non-stop action-filled epic, The Raid managed to shock viewers with its brutality and savagery. The hallway fight between Rama (Iko Uwais) — one of the veterans — and the Machete Gang stands out just because of how gnarly it was. The blood, the choice of weapons, the use of doors — at times, it can be hard to watch. A Redditor was so gobsmacked by the sequence that it's been "lodged in [their] brain" ever since.

