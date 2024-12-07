With their ability to explore a larger story and even cover only loosely related tales within the one narrative universe, film franchises offer a uniquely appealing viewing experience for moviegoers to not only enjoy, but invest in over time. The notion of an expanded series of films has exploded into a mainstream sensation throughout the 21st century, with everything from epic action superhero sagas to slasher horror franchises, and even animated family film series making inroads at the box office and influencing pop culture while earning acclaim. However, the notion of such cinematic feats spans back far further than the turn of the century.

For what it’s worth, given there already is a list of cinema’s greatest trilogies published, there will be a requirement for the franchises to have at least four films, meaning such illustrious titles as The Godfather and Back to the Future haven’t been considered. What remains still includes some of the greatest and most successful brands the medium has ever seen, from defining spectacles of the modern movie-going experience, to legendary cinematic sagas that have been around for decades.

20 The 'Fast & Furious' Franchise

11 Movies

It may be difficult to picture now, but the Fast & Furious franchise began with 2001’s The Fast and the Furious, which was made on a budget of $38 million. While that is no small sum of money, it is laughably meek in comparison to the $378.8 million financial commitment to 2023's Fast X. The steps the franchise took to get to such monumental a figure present a spellbinding cinematic franchise that is defined by its audacious appetite for action narrative and a suitably glorious penchant for ridiculousness.

Despite starting out as a story about street racing and crime—and, of course, family—the Fast & Furious franchise has developed into one of the most over-the-top blockbuster spectacles to have ever ensnared the attention of moviegoers. The franchise's 11 films to date are unadulterated entertainment value, a smorgasbord of Hollywood A-listers and immense action sequences that have routinely served as the beautiful embodiment of dumb fun. While it has amassed its fair share of critics, it continues to thrive as one of the mightiest film franchises of all time, even surpassing a $7 billion total gross with the 2023 release of Fast X.

19 The 'Star Trek' Franchise

13 Movies

Star Trek is perhaps most famous for its long-standing success on television, with the original series and its many spin-offs defining science-fiction entertainment on the small screen. However, the story’s transition to feature films reaped instant rewards. While Star Trek: The Motion Picture did thrive more as an overexcited feat of technical possibility, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan is more emblematic of the brand’s narrative prowess and dramatic intrigue, with the beloved sequel still standing as one of the greatest sci-fi films of the 20th century.

Star Trek is not restrained to being some relic of the past, however, with the creative reboot/continuation of the franchise starring Chris Pine as Captain Kirk—a character made famous by William Shatner—maintaining the saga’s penchant for amusing sci-fi action spectacle. With the six original films, the four Star Trek: The Next Generation pictures, and the three newer releases, the Star Trek franchise consists of 13 movies in total, offering plenty of genre fare and entertainment for sci-fi lovers the world over.

18 The Jason Bourne Franchise

Five Movies

Spearheading spy thrillers in the early part of the 21st century, the Jason Bourne films are a highlight of the genre’s penchant for gritty yet pulsating action and grounded thrills. The original trilogy in particular shines in this regard, following the black ops spy Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) as he struggles to recover from a botched job that left him with amnesia while investigating the shady and covert government group that used to employ him and are now hunting him down.

While the series waned somewhat with The Bourne Legacy—which didn’t even feature Bourne—and 2016’s Jason Bourne, the original trilogy is a great enough testament to the overarching story’s greatness to cement the Bourne films among cinema’s best franchises. The Bourne Identity and The Bourne Ultimatum are particularly brilliant, with both of them meshing espionage angst and grueling action sequences flawlessly to create two of the most engaging and gripping spy films cinema has ever seen.

17 The 'Evil Dead' Franchise

Five Movies

Many of the earliest and greatest film franchises cinema has seen belong to horror, a fact that stands as a testament to the genre's willingness to experiment with narrative in the medium. As the years have elapsed, new and emerging horror filmmakers have sought to maintain this interest in expansive storytelling and ongoing sagas. While a couple of horror franchises may surpass it, no scary series can match the Evil Dead films in regard to creative flair or experimental eagerness, a notion underscored by the franchise's incorporation of everything from fantasy adventure to hilarious physical comedy.

Starring Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams, the original trilogy stands as a defining icon of 1980s horror, while the spin-off legacy sequel series Ash vs. the Evil Dead revived the character and the comedy with both brilliant wit and an exuberant, eye-popping bloodlust. In terms of big screen releases, the franchise was reignited with 2013's graphic demonic horror Evil Dead, while 2023's deliciously twisted Evil Dead Rise furthered the saga's reputation for bloody excess and comedic bite. As a whole, the franchise stands tall as a glistening and consistent example of horror cinema at its most wildly fun and infectiously depraved.

16 The 'Planet of the Apes' Franchise

10 Movies

Another film series of huge influence to sci-fi cinema throughout the 1960s and beyond, Planet of the Apes launched in 1968 with the iconic Charlton Heston picture in which he plays an astronaut who travels thousands of years into the future to find that civilization has been overrun by apes. The original series ran for five films that, admittedly, did vary in quality quite dramatically. Additionally, the 2001 reboot directed by Tim Burton was far from exceptional, but the franchise rebooted with a renewed brilliance in the form of Rise of the Planet of the Apes and its sequels.

From Roddy McDowall’s Dr. Cornelius right through to Andy Serkis’ Caesar, the series has been defined not only by its sci-fi wonder, but by its array of intriguing and outstandingly realized characters as well. It is perhaps underrated in the wheelhouse of sci-fi sagas, but the fact that it has had two distinct peaks in popularity and success is evidence enough of its greatness as a cinematic franchise.

15 The 'Scream' Franchise

Six Movies