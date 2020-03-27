The Best Movie Franchises to Binge Watch While Under Quarantine

If you’re practicing social distancing or are maybe under self-quarantine, you’re no doubt watching a lot of things. After all, there’s nothing better to take your mind off the news or uncertainty than disappearing into a great story. But there are only so many episodes of Tiger King to watch on Netflix. If you want a real project, how about a full-on movie marathon?

Franchises have been king for decades, but it’s rare to find a movie franchise with a high average of good-to-great movies. Yes Jaws is a masterpiece, but nobody wants to watch Jaws: The Revenge.

But if you’re stumped on which are the best movies to binge watch, we’ve got you covered. We’ve put together a hefty list of movie franchises that will get you the most bang for your buck—the most amount of good/great movies, and the least amount of stinkers. They also vary wildly in tone, so whether you’re in the mood for a rollicking adventure, a thematically rich trilogy, or a full-on gore fest, there’s really something for everyone here.