10 Movie Halloween Parties We Wish We Could Go To

Halloween has become more than just one night of revelry; it’s an entire Spooky Season, with ample opportunities to celebrate those darkest and most macabre impulses via decorations, costumes, food and more. Parties are always a fun showcase for individual creativity — not just how wild you can go with the (presumably fake) tombstones and spider webs, but what there is to wear, from topical costumes to classic creatures that amaze and repel at the same time. It can be a tough challenge these days to gather together safely to celebrate, but the movies have given audiences lots of fantastic examples of parties to exercise the imagination, and imitate – at least if you had millions of dollars and a soundstage or two where you can build the right backdrop.

To celebrate the season – particularly at a time with gathering in big groups is discouraged – we’ve assembled a list of Halloween movie parties that we’d most like to go to. Some of them are scarier than others – some are downright deadly – but they all have that wild unpredictable quality, that combination of decor and atmosphere, that thrills our pulse and keeps us entertained. Take a look at our list and let us know which one you’d most like to attend, and which ones you wouldn’t!

And if you’re looking for a way to watch all of these films easily, they’re all available on Movies Anywhere.