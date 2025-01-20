With the year now over, it's safe to say that 2024 saw the release of many exceptional movies from all genres, all kinds of directors, and countries from all over the world. A film is only as good as its hero, though; and throughout the entirety of last year, plenty of movies had a solid number of great heroes to choose from. From the badass to the morally gray to the goody two-shoes, these are the best heroes from 2024 films.

There are all kinds of factors that make a good movie hero. An interesting motivation and personality go a long way, a cool fighting style definitely helps if it's an action hero we're talking about, and a strong emotional core certainly doesn't hurt. There are all sorts of heroes from 2024 cinema that meet these qualities and then some.

10 Kid (Dev Patel)

'Monkey Man'

The beloved Dev Patel has always been known to be a terrific actor, but last year, he made his directing debut in the martial arts thriller Monkey Man — and it turns out he's just as great behind the camera. The story is about an anonymous young man who unleashes a campaign of vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mom and continue to victimize the poor and powerless.

Monkey Man may just be one of the best post-pandemic action films; a highly stylized yet very substantial creative effort whose hypnotic fight sequences hit even harder thanks to the emotional story and sharp sociopolitical commentary. Kid, the film's protagonist, steers clear of the common genre pitfall of a one-note lead hero. He's such a well-written character with such an emotionally compelling backstory and motivation, and Patel plays him with such ferocious grit, that it's impossible to feel disconnected from his quest for revenge.

9 Rain Carradine (Cailee Spaeny)

'Alien: Romulus'

In spite of Ridley Scott's Alien being one of the greatest sci-fi horror movies of all time and James Cameron's Aliens being one of the greatest sci-fi action movies of all time, the Alien franchise has mostly ranged from being a mixed bag to just being downright disappointing for the majority of its life. Things changed in 2024 with the release of Fede Álvarez's Alien: Romulus, which follows a group of young space colonists scavenging a derelict space station, where they come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

Cailee Spaeny's Rain is the pair of eyes that the audience explore this horrifying space station through, and what a formidable protagonist she is. Strong, but emotional; clever and resourceful, but flawed; and her dynamics with each member of her crew, particularly David Jonsson's Andy, are really compelling. In no small part, she contributes to making Romulus one of the best sci-fi films of 2024.

8 Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera)

'Terrifier 3'

2024 was a pretty phenomenal year for final girls, but the Terrifier franchise's Sienna Shaw is much more than a final girl: She's a mythical heroine not too dissimilar in vibes from the iconic Ash Williams from the Evil Dead films. In Terrifier 3, it's been five years since Sienna survived Art the Clown's Halloween massacre. Still struggling to rebuild her life, she's horrified when Art returns, determined to turn Miles County's holiday cheer into a waking nightmare.

Some pretty transparent misogyny was one of the most criticized aspects of the first two Terrifier films — but it seems that the franchise's creator and director, Damien Leone, has listened to feedback, because that problem is pretty much gone in Terrifier 3. Not just in terms of kills (this truly is one of the goriest horror movies of recent years, toward guys and gals alike), but also in how Sienna is presented. She's not untouchable and she's deeply human, which makes her interesting; but she's also as much of a force of nature as Art is, making her one of 2020s horror's biggest badasses.