It takes a lot to start a film franchise, but none of the other countless factors will be enough if the hero doesn't measure up. Something that all of the greatest franchises of all time have in common is they each have likable protagonists whom the audience can relate to on some level and root for. The conflict they face can vary in scale, and just how much this means to our champion informs how much the audience will become emotionally invested in the plot. A good hero will make their struggle feel like high-stakes, whether it be a boxing match or the fate of the universe.

Major franchises are built on a brand, and the hero must follow that brand without feeling like they've lost the human element of their character. Their flaws must come through as the story unfolds, and whatever inner struggle they face should be just as important to the narrative as whatever corporeal enemy they face. If the world is at stake, why should this character be the one to save it? Surely not because it will be easy, and not because this character won't learn anything on the way. With the exception of someone like Furiosa from the Mad Max saga, the best heroes from major franchises also tend to be the ones who were there from the beginning. Their unique personalities engage the audience, their apparent flaws bring about compelling arcs, and the actors portraying them tap into the character in a way that only they could.

10 Indiana Jones

From the 'Indiana Jones' franchise

Image via Paramount Pictures

Not everything about Indiana Jones has aged well since 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark, but Harrison Ford is too charming a frontman to dismiss. The movie introduces us to the character by showing him skillfully disarm someone with a whip. He goes on to kind of do the opposite later in the movie, when he casually shoots a swordsman down in broad daylight. Whether he's making us laugh or impressing us, Indiana always comes out on top.

Created by George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, and Philip Kaufman, this character is a professor of archaeology who tends to find himself having to escape from various places across each of his five films. The man's knack for spotting booby traps, getting out of sticky situations, and besting the Nazis has earned him a permanent place in many an adventure enthusiast's heart. Ford's charisma and humor are essential to the franchise's playful tone, elevating the material to the point where people were still willing to watch ol' Indie search for hidden artifacts all the way into his 80s.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Raiders of the Lost Ark Release Date June 12, 1981 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming





9 Iron Man

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Image via Marvel Studios

The movie that kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced us to one of the quippiest heroes of the modern age: Iron Man. Known by most people as the CEO of Stark Industries, Tony Stark is more brilliant at weapon-designing and inventing than everyone else. Of course, that doesn't make him perfect. His playboy lifestyle has led to a drinking issue, but the bigger problem is probably the fact that his inventions and workers often come back to bite him. From the 2008's Iron Man. to 2015's The Avengers: Age of Ultron to 2019's Spider Man: Far From Home, Tony has accidentally inspired some pretty dangerous nemeses (and those are just three examples).

Robert Downey Jr. more or less plays Stark as a version of himself, which pays off big time. Stark would become the face of the MCU, and his joke-heavy persona would influence the demeanors of many subsequent Marvel heroes. For his influence on the franchise and arc toward becoming a selfless Avenger, Tony goes down as one of the greats.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Iron Man Release Date May 2, 2008 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming

8 Batman

From The Dark Knight Trilogy

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Bruce Wayne's backstory has arguably never been more affectingly rendered on the screen than in Christopher Nolan's trilogy. Batman Begins depicts a young Bruce falling through the well, sparking his profound fear of bats, and Gus Lewis does a great job of making us believe how much it has affected him. After his parents are murdered outside the opera, this phobia gets compounded by a furious lust for vengeance. That's where Christian Bale comes in, and he furthers the character such that the transition from traumatized child to angry young adult is smooth.

Then there's Bruce's training with the League of Shadows, after which he has grown into a more mature and calculating man. His relationship with Rachel is compelling throughout Batman Begins and The Dark Knight (two of Christian Bale's most rewatchable movies), all while Bruce's public persona as the spoiled billionaire makes for some amusing in-between scenes. Along with having the best Batmobile and making Batman a viable blockbuster again, Bale's iteration shall endure in the public's consciousness. Of course Superman, especially Christopher Reeve's take on the character, must be mentioned here, but the Dark Knight arguably remains the most compelling DC Comics hero in movie history.