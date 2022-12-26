Father Christmas gets all the credit during the holiday season, but actual fathers labor with love for more than just one day of the year. In Christmas films, the patriarch of the family can single-handedly lift spirits by spreading holiday joy.

Cinematic dads that exhibit the Christmas spirit are ideal holiday fathers. The best fathers engross their children with holiday activities, trips, and gifts and educate their kids about the true meaning of Christmas.

Ted Maltin — 'Jingle All the Way' (1996)

In Jingle All The Way, every parent is stuck in retail aisles pursuing a Turbo Man action figure. One of the few wise parents that avoided the shopping mobs was Ted Maltin (Phil Hartman), the neighbor of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s character.

Ted Maltin got all of his Christmas shopping for his son early and has the Turbo Man doll tucked safely under their tree. In addition, he has a string of festivities lined up to keep his son in the holiday spirit. He’s transformed their house into a winter wonderland with decorations and has rented out deer to display for the children in the neighborhood. Maltin also planned an outing with his son at the Christmas Day parade. He’s a bit of a womanizer, but with his child, Ted is an awesome father during the holiday season.

George Bailey — 'It's a Wonderful Life' (1946)

George Bailey (James Stewart), a banker, constantly puts the needs of his family and community before his dreams and second-guesses his life decisions during Christmas. The businessman gets a sneak peek of what his life would have been like if he had never been born with the help of an angel who visits his Christmas season.

Blessed with the gift of hindsight, Bailey is incapable of taking his family for granted. The loving father has experienced life without his kids without the experience and places them as a priority in his life.

Peter McCallister — 'Home Alone' (1990)

Despite being left behind for two McCallister Christmas family vacations, Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) still has an affinity for his father, Peter (John Heard). Peter is the patriarch of the family and a magnet for holiday celebrations.

Peter’s home is the focal point for Christmas gatherings in both Home Alone films. In Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Peter McCallister spares no expense and takes the entire family to Miami for the holidays. With his youngest son missing in action, Mr. McCallister tries to provide healthy distractions to keep his spirits high while his wife departs to find their son. His funds cover most of their festivities, and he even picks up the tab for Kevin’s room service at the Plaza Hotel.

Clark Griswold — 'National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation' (1989)

When Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) gets time off from his busy career in the food industry, he’s always looking for eventful vacations to spend quality time with his family. Clark opens the doors of his home to his extended family to serve as the mecca for their family Christmas in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

Mr. Griswold is short-tempered and pouts when he doesn’t get his way. His attitude is justified because “his way” typically brings the family closer together. Despite being short on funds because of his missing Christmas bonus, Clark goes all out for Christmas decorations, covers the expenses for unexpected family guests, and purchases presents for his wife’s cousin’s kids after learning the husband is broke, and they’re living in an RV.

Sergeant Roger Murtaugh — 'Lethal Weapon' (1987-)

For a Christmas gift, the department partners Sgt. Murtaugh with an unstable cop to hunt down drug smugglers. Sgt. Murtaugh (Danny Glover) has three children and a loving wife and juggles a work-life balance to support his family and partner during December.

Murtaugh and his family have an eventful Christmas in Lethal Weapon. His daughter is kidnaped by the villain and held hostage. Murtaugh is fearless when his family’s life is on the line. He shows poise during his daughter’s hostage situation and returns her home safe and sound.

Rob McCallister — 'Home Alone' (1990)

In Home Alone, the McCallister clan joins together to celebrate Christmas. Rob McCallister (Ray Toler) comes up with an idea of how to get his and his two brothers’ families together for the holidays.

Following his recent promotion, Rob McCallister is relocated to Paris, France. To make up for his departure, Rob covers all the expenses for flying his kids and his two brothers' families to Paris for a Christmas vacation. The expensive trip cements Rob as a spectacular December dad. In addition, the sensitive father allowed his children to attend school in the states instead of uprooting the family for Paris during the school year.

Lance Sullivan — 'The Best Man Holiday' (2013)

A group of college buddies gets together for a Christmas celebration in Best Man Holiday. During the reunion, the group learns the devastating news that Lance Sullivan’s (Morris Chestnut) wife is dying from cancer.

Sullivan is optimistic about his wife’s recovery but is forced to prepare for the eventual loss of his spouse. He distracts his guests, wife, and kids from the horrible news by breaking an NFL rushing record on Christmas Eve. His wife passes during the holiday, and Sullivan balances being a mother, father, and pro-bowler.

John Doyle — '8-Bit Christmas' (2021)

Jake Doyle (Winslow Fegley/Neil Patrick Harris) is hellbent on getting a Nintendo for Christmas of ’88 in 8-Bit Christmas. Instead of engaging in consumerism, his stern father has another gift in mind for his son: the best present Jake ever receives for Christmas.

John Doyle seemed like a buzz kill at first, but eventually teaches his son the true meaning of Christmas in 8-Bit Christmas. His carpentry skills enabled him to gift his son a tree house that helped Jake develop amnesia about the Nintendo he was obsessing over.

Scott Calvin — 'The Santa Clause' (1994-)

The last line of a contract binds Tim Allen’s character to Christmas shipping duties in The Santa Clause. The main character Scott Calvin is reluctant towards the contractual agreement. However, his son Charlie is thrilled to have a father that’s Santa Claus' replacement.

Scott Calvin’s trade covers a multitude of his flaws. Charlie gets to fraternize with elves from the North Pole and rides with his father on Christmas to deliver presents to kids worldwide in a sleigh he helped modernize. Calvin’s new position inspires the world and his son during the holidays.

Papa Elf — 'Elf' (2003)

An orphaned human arrives at the North Pole and is adopted and raised as an elf. Buddy, played by Will Ferrell, is raised by a foster elf named Papa Elf in Elf.

Papa Elf could have leaned on any excuse to disregard the abandoned youth but did a noble deed and raised Buddy like one of his own. Papa Elf instilled the core values of Christmas in Buddy, and his background makes him an ideal father during Christmastime.

