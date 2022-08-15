Still scanning the marquee for that possible Star Trek film, no matter how unlikely it is.

Quentin Tarantino has famously said that his next movie will be the last. This has prompted a lot of speculation among fans about what his final film might be. Another Western? Kill Bill 3? Knowing his work, it'll probably be something his audience isn't expecting. But there's also a chance it could be one of the many unrealized projects he mentioned over the years.

During podcasts and interviews, Tarantino has talked about dozens of movies he'd like to make. His ideas include remakes of classic movies, sequels to his own films, and deleted subplots from his previous screenplays. Some of these concepts seem bizarre on paper, but the director has a knack for turning even the oddest premises into compelling cinema.

Untitled Cliff Booth project

QT has talked about making a prequel movie about Brad Pitt's character Cliff Booth from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Specifically, the film would recount Cliff's experiences during World War II, where he seems to have learned his killer moves. In an interview in 2020, Tarantino elaborated that the film would be an adventure set in a POW camp.

Pitt won an Oscar for his performance as the ultra-cool stuntman, adding another classic performance to Tarantino's canon. In the film, viewers got glimpses of what Cliff is capable of: he handles Bruce Lee in a fight and unleashes mayhem upon the Manson murderers. Watching an origin story where we see Cliff in full battle mode could be fun. Tarantino has elaborated on Cliff's backstory in interviews and in the novelization of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, suggesting that he's already plotted Cliff's exploits in his head.

'Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!' remake

In 2008, Tarantino expressed interest in doing a remake of Russ Meyer's 1965 exploitation film Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! It follows three go-go dancers as they embark on a crime spree across the California desert. The film was a commercial and critical flop on release but has since become regarded as an influential cult classic.

Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!'s influence on Tarantino's Death Proof is clear. The characters even directly reference the film. A remake would give Tarantino free rein to completely re-imagine the flick through his hyper-stylized imagination. Reportedly, Tarantino even considered casting Kim Kardashian, Eva Mendes, and Britney Spears in the lead roles, which would make for an interesting ensemble, to say the least.

'Grindhouse' sequel/Mandarin kung fu epic

Tarantino and fellow director Robert Rodriguez have spoken about delivering a follow-up to their 2007 double feature Grindhouse. Kill Bill was one of the most entertaining martial arts movies of the last two decades, so it would be great to see the director return to the genre.

However, it seems unlikely that Grindhouse 2 will ever come to fruition, as the original received such a lukewarm response. It was a box office bomb, which Tarantino chalks up to audiences unfamiliar with the grindhouse double feature format. It's a pity - Grindhouse 2 would have been worth it for the fake trailers alone.

'Star Trek' film

In December 2017, it was announced that Tarantino had pitched a Star Trek project to Paramount Pictures. One of the screenwriters attached to the project, Mark L. Smith, said the film would revolve around Captain Kirk and his crew. He added that it would be inspired by classic gangster movies and involve time travel.

This certainly excited fans, as Tarantino has repeatedly expressed his love for Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Not to mention, sci-fi is one genre he hasn't done yet but seems right up his alley. Unfortunately, in 2020, Tarantino indicated that the movie might still happen but that he would not direct it.

'The Psychic' remake

The Psychic is a 1977 horror movie by Giallo master Lucio Fulci. It tells the story of a clairvoyant woman (Jennifer O'Neill) who finds a skeleton entombed in the walls of her husband's apartment. In the late 90s, Tarantino spoke about remaking the film with Jackie Brown co-star Bridget Fonda in the lead role.

A Fulci film would be a good fit for Tarantino, as both filmmakers' work tends to be über-violent and highly stylized. Unfortunately, the concept appears to have languished in development hell.

'Sgt. Rock' film

During a 2021 appearance on the Big Picture Podcast, Tarantino mentioned that D.C. had approached him to direct a film based on the character Sgt. Rock, a WII soldier from the comic book series dating back to 1959. Rock is a near-superhuman fighter with a calm demeanor and a big heart. D.C. has discussed making a Sgt. Rock movie since at least the 80s, with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis both attached to the project at different times.

Tarantino said that a "magnificent" Sgt. Rock script has already been written by David Peoples, the screenwriter behind Blade Runner, Unforgiven,and 12 Monkeys. The project would certainly be in Tarantino's wheelhouse, as he explored similar territory withInglourious Basterds. However, it seems unlikely that he will ever direct the movie, as he's also indicated that he wants his last film to be based on an original script.

'Less Than Zero' remake

Less than Zero is a 1987 drama about a trio of young adults in LA as they struggle with addiction and the superficial environment they inhabit. It's based on a novel by American Psycho writer Bret Easton Ellis and stars Andrew MCarthy, Jami Gertz and Robert Downey Jr.

In 2010, it was reported that Tarantino had been trying to get Fox to allow him to remake the film, which Ellis later confirmed in 2012. Both Ellis and Tarantino have said they were disappointed with the original adaptation and that a remake would be more faithful to Ellis's novel.

Untitled medieval project

In 2010, fresh off Inglourious Basterds, Tarantino said that his next feature would be set in the medieval period. Despite the period setting, the film was meant to retain the Tarantino trademarks: over-the-top violence and vulgar language. Reportedly, he offered Helen Mirren a lead role as a foul-mouthed queen, which she expressed interest in.

It would be fascinating to see a Tarantino story set in the Middle Ages, especially with stars like Mirren. Most likely, it would be some kind of cheeky rewriting of history again: Tarantino's equivalent of Yorgos Lanthimos's The Favorite.

'Killer Crow'

In 2012, Tarantino said he would like to make another revisionist history film called Killer Crow. It's meant to follow a group of African-American soldiers who revolt against their commanding officers during WWII. The idea began as a subplot in the original Inglourious Basterds screenplay, but was eventually cut because the script had become too long.

Killer Crows sounds like it would be yet another Tarantino revenge saga, a mash-up of Basterds and Django Unchained. While this could certainly make for a good time at the cinema, Tarantino appears to be in a different creative space now than he was when he first wrote Killer Crow, suggesting that it probably won't make it to the screen.

Untitled Howard Hawks-style project

Tarantino is a big fan of screwball comedies, a genre of romantic comedy that flourished in the 1940s and 50s. In particular, he expressed a desire to direct one of his own, inspired by the work of director Howard Hawks. Hawks's films His Girl Friday and Rio Bravo are among Tarantino's all-time favorites.

While none of Tarantino's movies is an outright rom-com, it's clear to see that his writing style has very much been influenced by the classic screwball comedies. They were known for their rapid-fire witty dialogue and upending of gender roles, which have also been hallmarks of QT's work.

