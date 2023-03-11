Lego has a long history of recreating some of the most amazing film sets into a form that you can build and enjoy in reality. From Star Wars to Lord of the Rings, Lego has committed to bringing these iconic films to life in creative and innovative ways for all ages to enjoy. Many of their movie-themed sets are famous for their incredible scale, detail, and most importantly, playability! So, if you're a film buff and a Lego fan, check out our rankings of the best current movie-based sets.

The 'Home Alone' House

This adorable set is the perfect representation of Kevin's (Macaulay Culkin) house in the classic Home Alone. The picturesque house opens up to reveal several interior rooms from featured scenes from the film with classic booby traps and even Kevin's pet tarantula. It also includes the tree house and burglars' van, and the roof even opens up to reveal the attic!

Toruk Makto & the Tree of Souls

To mark the release of Avatar: the Way of the Water, Lego released a line that will allow you to return to Pandora. This set features many of the familiar creatures you see in the movie, and one of the most important locations: the Tree of Souls. Perfect for display or play, the scenes also feature glow-in-the-dark pieces to really bring the magic of Pandora to life.

Sanctum Sanctorum

One of the MCU's most memorable places is also a part of the Lego universe. You can experience the mystical headquarters of Doctor Strange in the comfort of your own home with this set. The building comes apart level by level, revealing many of the strange artifacts held within its walls, as well as Doctor Strange and the Scarlet Witch themselves. Just be sure to watch out for the otherworldly creature coming through one of the walls!

Mos Eisley Cantina

Do you have a strong opinion on who shot first in this icon space cantina? With your very own Lego replica, you can make the scene play out however you want. One of the most iconic Star Wars sets, this bar serves as the underground meeting place for smugglers, bounty hunters, and Jedi alike. This set comes with a huge cast of characters including the crew of the Millennium Falcon, the cantina band, and a variety of memorable alien patrons to fill the space.

The Hogwarts Express

Have you always dreamed of waiting at Platform 9 3/4 to board the classic train that takes you to Hogwarts? Now you can with this stunning collector's edition set. What makes this set so special is that it recreates four famous scenes. In one coach, you can see Hermione, Ron, and Harry as they meet for the first time, and in another, Harry meeting Luna Lovegood or the gang being attacked by a rogue Dementor. On the platform, you can see the emotional epilogue where the trio sends their own children off to Hogwarts via Platform 9 3/4. For true fans, this is the perfect piece to add to your collection.

AT-AT

One of the most iconic symbols of the Star Wars franchise, this towering AT-AT will take pride of place in any home. With movable parts, you can pose it however you'd like to capture the action of battle. Remove the side panels to see inside where the Storm Troopers pilot the guns and store their speeder bikes.

The Daily Bugle

As the largest Lego set in the MCU, The Daily Bugle is an impressive feat of creativity and storytelling. Throughout this giant piece, you can find some of the best Spider-Man scenes from all of your favorite movies. On the roof, Peter Parker battles Doc Ock while Sandman and the Green Goblin wreak havoc below. Turn it around to reveal several office scenes with 25 minifigures reprising their roles from the films. This set would make an impressive addition to any collection!

Rivendell

Lord of the Rings fans will be delighted to hear that Lego has brought back the line and released an absolutely gorgeous interpretation of the Elven city of Rivendell. Stone figures guard the base of the tower and golden leaves shade the terrace where members of the Fellowship plot their grand journey to Mordor. Cross the bridge to find Galadriel in a beautiful glade, and go inside to see Gandalf reunite with Frodo. This incredible set will make you feel like you have stepped foot in Middle Earth without ever leaving home.

The Millennium Falcon

One of the most recognizable sets of all time, the Millennium Falcon has survived many a close call with the Empire and housed some of our favorite characters throughout the Star Wars franchise. This intricate set features all the guns and gadgets aboard the ship and features mini figures from the original trilogy as well as the new characters from the sequel trilogy.

Hogwarts Castle

Last on our list of amazing sets is the show-stopping Hogwarts Castle. After you exit the Hogwarts express, hop in a rowboat to cross the lake and arrive at the base of this sprawling school to discover all that it has in store. On one of its towers, a dragon perches, overlooking Hagrid's hut and the Whomping Willow. Inside you will see all the rooms from some of the most important scenes in the series. In the Great Hall, everyone gathers to eat and beneath the floorboards, Ron plays a game of giant chess as Harry battles the basilisk in the Chamber of Secrets. Upstairs, Dumbledore explains the Mirror of Erised in the Room of Requirement and Umbridge schemes in her gaudy pink office. This set effortlessly brings the magic of Hogwarts to life and captures all the nostalgia of the film on a smaller scale.

No matter if you're young or old, you will be sure to love any of these awesome sets, based on the most classic movies of all time. Whether they will be played with every day, or be put on display, there's no denying the fun you'll have assembling and treasuring these creative and beautiful scenes.