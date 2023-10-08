No matter the movie genre, romantic plotlines usually make a feature even more exciting, especially when the couple that every viewer loves ultimately ends up together. However, this is not always the case; several movies depict intriguing love triangles between three protagonists to fascinating results, making for even more compelling love stories.

On a Letterboxd showdown, cinephiles got to pick what are, off the top of their heads, some of the best and most memorable love triangles in movies. As one would've probably guessed, some of the most mentioned films range from classics like Casablanca to period dramas like The Favourite.

10 'Design for Living' (1933)

Image via Paramount Pictures

This classic 1933 pre-code comedy by Ernst Lubitsch centers around a conflicted woman (Miriam Hopkins) who simply can not choose between two men (Fredric March and Gary Cooper) who adore her. With that being said, the trio agrees to live together in a platonic friendly relationship.

Featuring great acting chemistry between Hopkins, March, and Cooper on top of an entertaining premise, this Golden Age romantic comedy assuredly makes for a fun time in front of the screen, even if it is hardly a masterpiece. Furthermore, Design for Living satirizes and breaks genre rules by providing audiences with a female protagonist driven by her own sexual desires.

9 'Fight Club' (1999)

Image via 20th Century Studios

One of David Fincher's best, according to many, Fight Club endures a fan favorite today. The movie follows two men (Brad Pitt and Edward Norton) who set up an underground fight club that eventually evolves into much more. However, their bond is put to the test when a fellow support group crasher (Helena Bonham Carter) catches Tyler's attention.

Often praised for its commentary on consumerist culture — that got negative press upon release — this treasured film is definitely a memorable one also thanks to its characters; as it would seem, the odd love triangle between Marla, Tyler, and the narrator goes down in film history as one of the most unforgettable.

8 'Bridget Jones's Diary' (2001)

Image via Universal Pictures

This Sharon Maguire 2001 romantic comedy remains one of the most popular of its genre, and understandably so. The storyline centers around Renée Zellweger's 32-year-old titular character as she undergoes a transformative period and decides to take back control of her life while keeping a diary.

Loosely based on the Jane Austen classic novel "Pride and Prejudice," Bridget Jones's Diaryis a light-hearted and endearing movie that features a charming protagonist who finds herself stuck in the middle of an intense love triangle between two handsome British men: a wealthy friend of her family (Colin Firth), and her arrogant boss (Hugh Grant).

7 'The Philadelphia Story' (1940)

Image via Loews Inc.

Yet another incredible classic romance film that deserves the attention it gets is The Philadelphia Story. George Cukor's movie about the relationship between a charming socialite (Katherine Hepburn), her ex-husband (Cary Grant), and a reporter (James Stewart) — both of whom get in the way of her plans for remarrying — is undoubtedly essential in the sub-genre.

A deliciously funny feature with a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, The Philadelphia Story understandably takes a spot on this list. It is a masterpiece in the romantic comedy category that is both light and sophisticated, making for an irresistible watch with masterful direction by Cukor.

6 'The Apartment' (1960)

Image via United Artists

Satirizing corporate culture — including businessmen and their infidelities — The Apartment is a sharply written Billy Wilder romantic comedy that will certainly appeal to those who decide to watch it. The plot centers around insurance worker C.C. Baxter (Jack Lemmon) who lends up his New York apartment to his company bosses to use for extramarital activities. In the meantime, he learns that the elevator girl (Shirley MacLaine) he is interested in is already taken for.

It is not for no reason that some believe that The Apartment is one of the best American films of all time — the humorous movie is assuredly worth checking. In addition to its hilarious narrative, it features incredible acting, strong dialogue, powerful performances, and two compelling characters audiences can't help but root for.

5 'Titanic' (1997)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Based on real accounts of the sinking of RMS Titanic in 1912 and starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead roles, James Cameron's highly referenced Titanic is one of the highest-grossing movies ever made.

Although Rose falls head over heels for Jack, she is, as many probably recall, engaged to Billy Zane's snobbish character in the first place. In addition to providing global viewers with one of the most epic love tales of all time, the extremely popular 1997 flick also shines a light on one of the most tragic real-life disasters.

4 'The Favourite' (2018)

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Yorgos Lanthimos' peculiarly captivating and irreverent Academy Award-winning movie was, too, inspired by real-life events. Viewers take a sneak peek inside the life of Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) during early 18th-century Great Britain as she finds herself drawn to both Duchess of Marlborough (Rachel Weisz) — the court's status quo — and the new servant, Abigail (Emma Stone).

An undeniably hilarious and visually stunning dark comedy, The Favourite is a devilish fun feature that sends a message on the quest for power and control and will certainly appeal to several viewers, especially those who are into period pieces and queer romance stories with absorbing dynamics.

3 'Y tu mamá también' (2001)

Directed by the incredible Alfonso Cuáron, Y tu mamá también (which translates to "and your mother too") reflects on relationships and sexuality by following two teenage boys (Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna) and an older woman (Maribel Verdú) on a road trip.

Set in the beautiful country of Mexico, this alluring and adventurous — but quite sexually charged — road film makes for an absorbing erotic coming-of-age drama with a love triangle at its center. It is vibrant and compelling, even if definitely not to everyone's tastes.

2 'The Graduate' (1967)

Image via Embassy Pictures

A critical and commercial success, The Graduate tells the story of a recent college graduate (Dustin Hoffman) who actively avoids any questions about his future and finds himself torn between his older lover (Anne Bancroft) and her daughter Elaine (Katharine Ross).

With a gross of almost $105 million (the third-highest at the time), Mike Nichols' unexpected comedy-drama hit that examines identity quickly became one of the most groundbreaking movies of its genre. Even all these years later, it endures is a must-see that should be checked at least once.

1 'Casablanca' (1942)

Image via Warner Bros.

Regarded as the perfect romance movie for people who hate love stories, 1942's Casablanca is among the most influential classic films of all time. Blending the romance and melodrama genres to remarkable results, the Michael Curtiz feature follows Bogart's Rick Blaine, an American expatriate and owner of a nightclub, as he must decide whether to help an ex-lover (Bergman) and her Czechoslovak resistance leader husband (Henreid) escape from Casablanca.

Filmed during WWII, this cinematic A-list masterpiece holds up quite well today and still sweeps many audiences (including Letterboxd users, as it would seem) off their feet. Not only does it send out relevant messages on love, but also on loyalty and duty.

