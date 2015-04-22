Animals have always been a source of entertainment for us humans, and few more so than the monkey. Is it a fascination with our evolutionary heritage that makes monkeys such a frequent source of interest, or are they just irresistibly adorable? It’s likely some combination of the two, but their intelligence not only makes them curious companions; they’re camera-friendly ones.

With the recent success of films like the Planet of the Apes franchise, as well as the timeless charm of classics like The Wizard of Oz, cinematic monkeys are more relevant and endearing today than ever before. From the goofy to the loving to the scary, monkeys have been a part of cinema for most of its existence. Subsequently, there are plenty of memorable monkey movie stars to consider.

15 Dunston

'Dunston Checks In' (1996)

Monkey + hotel = box office gold. Or so thought the makers of the little-seen 1996 comedy Dunston Checks In, in which a young boy (Eric Lloyd) befriends an orangutan at a hotel. Dunston, however, is no ordinary orangutan — he’s a jewel thief. The prospect of a jewel-heisting orangutan is in and of itself more than enough to make Dunston one of the best-ever movie monkeys.

As a plus, though, the charming orangutan gets a human-like character arc in Dunston Checks In, as he finds himself dismayed by the thievery business and wanting out, if only his abusive owner (played by Rupert Everett) would set him free. Enter Lloyd’s young character to the rescue, and wacky hotel-centric antics ensue. It's really not as fun as it sounds, if the abysmal reception Dunston Checks In got is to be believed; but Dunston himself is not to blame.

14 Amy

'Congo' (1995)

The 1995 action sci-fi film Congo, directed by Frank Marshall, should be present in any list of the best movie apes due to its unforgettable primate characters and its general underrated nature. Indeed, the talking gorilla Amy (who uses a device that translates her sign language into spoken words), who likes cocktails and is overall irresistibly cool, is a legend in her field.

Between her fondness for painting and penchant for referring to herself in the third person, what’s not to love? Congo isn't a particularly outstanding movie, despite being based on a book by none other than Michael Crichton, screenwriter of Jurassic Park and author of the novel it was based on. It is, however, a campy guilty pleasure that deserves a lot more recognition than it gets — and lots of that recognition should rightfully be aimed in Amy's general direction.

13 Gordy

'Nope' (2022)

Image via Universal Studios

Ever since he burst into the filmmaking scene with his surprise 2017 hit Get Out, comedian Jordan Peele has proved with each subsequent outing that he's a creative voice to look out for in Hollywood. His third and most recent movie, Nope, is further proof of that. In it, the inhabitants of a lonely Californian gulch bear witness to an uncanny discovery. Interspersed between the crucial moments of this storyline is a terrifying scene from Ricky's (Steven Yeun) tragic past, featuring Gordy the chimpanzee.

It's gradually revealed that, while filming an episode from the second season of a TV show he starred in as a child, Ricky's life was spared by the chimp actor who suddenly went feral and killed the rest of the cast and crew. Rarely — if ever — in movie history has a monkey been this terrifying. Aside from sending chills down the audience's spine, though, Gordy is a devastating representation of the themes Peele presents in Nope: People's hubris in relation to thinking that they can tame nature, and an audience's inability to look away from tragedy.

12 Flying Monkeys

'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

Image via Loew's, Inc.

Sure, some movies have monkeys that can talk. But what about monkeys that can fly? That’s enough to rocket the terrifying Flying Monkeys from the 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz to a prime spot on anyone's list of favorite cinematic apes. Some people may say that they're nothing but disposable henchmen. Those people are boring and hate fun. The flying monkeys are colorful, dangerously cute minions who are a delight to see in action.

In all seriousness, the makeup and costuming effects that brought these characters to life are absolutely tremendous and hold up extremely well over eighty years later. Subsequent iterations and twists on the story have tried to spruce up the characters using cutting-edge technology, but despite these attempts, the best version of a flying monkey remains the one brought to life in 1939 in what many still consider the best fantasy movie of all time

11 Curious George

'Curious George' (2006)

Image via Universal Pictures

The charming little modern classic Curious George is one of the most underrated animated movies of recent times, and its title character is deserving of much more respect when talking about the best movie monkeys. The movie is about a man in a yellow hat who looks after his pet monkey, the inquisitive George, whose enthusiasm to learn and discover usually gets the best of him.

Curious George is perhaps one of the best movies to serve as kids' introduction to cinema, and the adventurous little banana-loving monkey at its center is a character who can teach children a lot about the risks of being reckless in their desire to explore the world. With a simple but cute design and an endearing personality, Curious George is a cinematic monkey that even adults can't get enough of.

10 Rafiki

'The Lion King' (1994)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

In Disney’s animated classic The Lion King, one of the best movies most people don't know were inspired by Shakespeare, a young lion prince is exiled from his kingdom by his treacherous uncle, who has killed his father in order to seize the throne. Here, the monkey gets to take on the role of the wise, somewhat eccentric oracle-like character in the form of the mandrill Rafiki.

Rafiki plays a vital part in the story, sending Simba on his way to claim his destiny as the titular Lion King. He does so in a hilariously boisterous manner, however, making for one of the more memorable supporting turns in a movie full of memorable supporting turns. It's not often that the mentor-like figure in Hero's Journey-inspired tales also serves as occasional comedic relief, making Rafiki even more special.