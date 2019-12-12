The Top 10 Film Scores of 2019

0

Music makes the world go ‘round, as they say, and it’s surely an integral part of the filmmaking process. There’s an art to film composition that’s lost on some, which is part of the reason why I put together this list of the top 10 film scores of the year every December. The best of the best deserve to be in heavy rotation outside the film for which they were written, and there are some great pieces of film music to sift through this year.

A crucial note: As this is posting in early December I have not seen Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker yet, and thus have not heard John Williams’ score. So I reserve the right to retroactively make this a Top 11 if that one turns out to be spectacular. For scheduling reasons, this list had to post at this point in time, preventing me from being able to consider Williams’ last-ever Star Wars score.

But with that out of the way, let’s get to it. Below are my top 10 film scores of 2019.

