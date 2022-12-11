Musicals, be it movies or stage shows, have always been a go-to comfort genre for many people. Whether fictional or based on some of the world's most notable and legendary performers, they're typically feel-good and fun to watch if you need a bit of a pick-me-up. But biographical movies, no matter the genre, always have the potential to hit a little deeper.

For decades, movies have been a brilliant way of telling the true life stories of some of the most famous musicians in the world, their struggles, hardships, relationships, the worst, the best, and everything in between. We're all human, after all. Told with a touch of movie magic, they can be incredibly inspiring, joyful, and sometimes even heartbreaking, but so worth the watch. From 1978's The Buddy Holly Story to the more recent Bohemian Rhapsody, grab some popcorn and catch up on some musical biopic must-sees before I Wanna Dance With Somebody releases on December 23.

'Respect' (2021)

2021s Respect tells the life story of Aretha Franklin (portrayed by Jennifer Wilson), an American singer, songwriter, civil rights activist, record producer, and pianist. She was born a musical prodigy, but her life was far from easy, sadly losing her mother at the age of 10 and later becoming a victim of domestic violence. But despite her struggles, she accomplished greatness throughout her life, ranking 1st on Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Singers of All Time list in 2010, earning a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and even being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The biographical film focuses on the first 30 years of the singer's life, from birth to the release of her phenomenal 1972 album, Amazing Grace. Despite being a box office bomb after gaining only $33 million on a budget of $55 million, 33 award nominations, critical praise for its performances, and a classic soundtrack make this must-watch if you're a fan of the Queen of Soul. While Franklin herself had a big hand to play in pre-production, she sadly died in 2018, and the film is dedicated to the musical icon.

'What's Love Got To Do With It?' (1993)

While Aretha was known as the Queen of Soul, Tina Turner (portrayed in the film by Angela Bassett) is considered the Queen of Rock and Roll. The American/Swiss singer-songwriter was born in Brownsville, Tennesee, before moving to Switzerland in 2013. She rose to fame as part of the Ike and Tina Turner musical duo before making one of the "greatest comebacks of all time" in 1984 with the release of her multi-platinum album Private Dancer.

1993s What's Love Got To Do With It? centers on Tina's rural upbringing, abusive relationship with Ike, and her ultimate rise to fame. Positively received by critics, the film retains a 96% on the Tomatometer. It was a box office success after gaining $61 million on a budget of just $15 million and was nominated for 16 awards, including two Academy Awards.

'Get On Up' (2014)

James Brown, dubbed the Godfather of Soul, was an American musician, singer, songwriter, dancer, bandleader, and record producer. With a phenomenal career spanning over 50 years, he well and truly left his mark on the industry and paved the way for multiple musical genres, heavily influencing many of them.

2014s biographical drama Get On Up stars the late Chadwick Boseman as James Brown. The film follows Brown's early life, his run-ins with drugs and alcohol, and his trouble with the law. Despite the darker aspects of the star's life, the film ends with an emotional rendition of "Try Me." It received positive reviews from critics and retained a 6.9/10 on IMDb and an 80% on Rotten Tomatoes.

'Elvis' (2022)

Elvis showcased the King of Rock and Roll in this long-awaited biopic on Elvis Presley, who was portrayed by Austin Butler. Presley made a worldwide name for himself. He became one of the most notable cultural figures of the 20th century, and his music continues to live on throughout the music industry. Elvis sadly died at the young age of 42 from heart disease.

Elvis was released in the summer of this year to critical praise and box office success. It far surpassed its $85 million budget when it grossed an impressive $286 million, making it the second-highest-grossing musical biopic of all time, coming shy of Bohemian Rhapsody's staggering $910.8 million. A focal point of the movie is the financial abuse from Colonel Tom Parker (portrayed by Tom Hanks), Elvis' manager, from whose perspective the film is told.

'Rocketman' (2019)

Elton John has made a worldwide household name for himself as a legendary part of the music business over the last six decades. With an impressive career spanning 60 years, he has well and truly left his mark on the industry, where it will undoubtedly stay.

A biographical film for Elton had initially been in the works since the early 2000s, but it wasn't until 2018 that production officially began. With Taron Egerton in the title role, it focuses on the early days of his life as a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music in London, England. Rocketman was a box office hit, earning $195.3 million on a budget of just $40 million. Not only that, but it was a critical success, earned numerous awards in multiple categories, and became the fifth highest-grossing musician biopic of all time.

'Straight Outta Compton' (2015)

Responsible for popularizing gangsta rap music, N.W.A. featured the artists Arabian Prince, Ice Cube, Eazy-E, DJ Yella, Dr. Dre, and MC Ren. They were active between 1987 and 1991, but their time as a group consisted of many controversies. Due to the nature of the lyrics and the topics covered in their songs, N.W.A.'s music was banned from mainstream release.

A biopic for the group had been in the works for five years before it was released in 2015. Straight Outta Compton did exceedingly well for itself despite controversy and even set violence. The film was a box office success after earning $201.6 million on a widely estimated budget of $28-$50 million and was also critically praised, receiving an 89% on the Tomatometer. Straight Outta Compton focuses on the rise and fall of N.W.A. but is dedicated to Eazy E, who died in 1995.

'Walk The Line' (2005)

What's your favorite Johnny Cash song? Is it the classic "Ring of Fire"? Or his signature, "Folsom Prison Blues?" Maybe it's the iconic "I Walk The Line"? Whatever it may be, this man left behind a legacy that'll last a lifetime. With a career spanning almost five decades, he sold 90 million records worldwide, earned inductions into the Rock and Roll, Gospel, and Country Music Halls of Fame, and will undoubtedly remain among the best-selling musicians of all time.

2005s Walk The Line was released just two years after the singer's passing in 2003. Based on two autobiographies from the man himself, it stars Joaquin Phoenix as Cash and Reese Witherspoon as his second wife, June Carter. A box office success and critically acclaimed biopic, it focuses on Cash's early life, struggles with drug abuse, and rise to ultimate country music stardom.

'Bohemian Rhapsody' (2018)

Who immediately springs to mind when you think of rock music? Is it Queen, by any chance? British rock and roll icons Queen are arguably one of the most legendary bands of all time, and their music continues to live on even today. In 1991, the band and fans worldwide took a heartbreaking blow when frontman Freddie Mercury sadly died from AIDS-related compilations.

2018's Bohemian Rhapsody focuses on multiple events from the early life within the band and Mercury's challenges with newfound fame to his crushing diagnosis and a phenomenal reenactment of their iconic 1985 Live Aid performance. The film was critically acclaimed, and on an estimated $50-$55 million budget, it earned almost $1 billion at the box office ($910.9), making it the highest-grossing music biopic of all time, as well as a great tribute to Freddie. The film also saw Rami Malek get his first Academy Award for his work in the role of Mercury.

'Tick, Tick... Boom!' (2021)

Were you a musical theatre kid? What about a Rent fan? If so, you've probably heard of Jonathan Larson. He was an American lyricist, composer, and playwright responsible for the hit musicals Rent and Tick, Tick... Boom!, from which the film gets its name. In a cruel turn of events, Jonathan sadly died on the day of Rent's first official Off-Broadway preview show.

Considered one of the best films of 2021 according to the American Film Institute, Tick, Tick... Boom! was an all-around hit. Featuring Andrew Garfield as Larson, the film was critically acclaimed and won numerous awards. It was a success in the eyes of critics and fans alike and served as a lovely tribute to Jonathan and his work.

'The Buddy Holly Story' (1978)

Buddy Holly (played by Gary Busey in the film) was only 22 years old when he devastatingly died in a plane crash along with other musicians, J.P. Richardson (better known as The Big Bopper) and Ritchie Valens. But despite his short career, it left a major mark on the music industry and future artists who took inspiration from Buddy. He became one of the first members inducted into the rock and roll hall of fame in 1989 and paved the way for others to follow in his legendary footsteps.

The Buddy Holly Story is an adaptation of the 1975 biography Buddy Holly: His Life and Music and focuses on the star's life and career. It was a box office success after grossing $14.1 million on a low budget of around $1.2-$2 million. It is a critically acclaimed movie with a 100% Tomatometer score and serves as a bittersweet reminder never to forget the Day That Music Died.

