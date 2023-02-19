Opening a musical with a memorable song-and-dance number is vital in capturing the audience's attention. But while it's of great importance to start a musical with a bang, it's equally vital to end it on a high note as well. Ideally, musicals will start strong and finish just as strong or even stronger... and of course, it certainly wouldn't hurt if everything in between was also of high quality.

The following movie musicals all do a fantastic job of bringing things to a close, with each having a memorable final number that's bound to leave an impression on viewers. Not all of the following musicals necessarily have their best musical number as the final one, but ultimately, all of them make a considerable effort to ensure the last is at least one of the best.

The following will contain spoilers for the musicals listed.

1 'La La Land' (2016)

Damien Chazelle is a filmmaker who knows how to end a movie. From Whiplash's intense finale, to First Man's exciting and awe-inspiring final act, to Babylon's experimental freakout/tribute to cinema, he's one director who always seems to understand how to end a film in an immensely satisfying way.

His 2016 musicalLa La Landis no exception to this trend, as it's a tremendously bittersweet and moving finale that turns what was already a good film into a great one. Through an extended dream sequence told mostly through music and dance, main characters Sebastian and Mia imagine a life together that never was and never will be, yet their knowing looks at each other when it's all over show that they're okay with their actual futures, and are thankful for the time they did spend together.

2 'Dancer in the Dark' (2000)

Not only is Dancer in the Dark one of the bleakest musicals ever made, but it also qualifies as one of the bleakest crime movies of all time. The story follows a Czech immigrant named Selma who's slowly going blind while going to great lengths to fund her only son's eye operation so he won't one day have the same condition as her.

Through a tragic twist of fate, she ends up charged with murder and finds herself on death row, with it becoming increasingly clear as the story goes on that she won't find a way out. The film's musical numbers before the ending were all fantastical and took place inside Selma's head. The final song, jarringly, isn't a fantasy - it's sung by Selma right before she's executed, with her hanging cutting her off mid-song. It's one of the most brutally sad endings in film history, and packs a sizable punch.

3 'An American in Paris' (1951)

A light, romantic, and comedic musical that also happens to be a Best Picture winner, An American in Paris is one of the best musicals to come out of Hollywood's Golden Age. Its story is simple - two men fall for the same woman - but the film's music, style, and use of color all make it memorable.

The spectacle of An American in Paris is best exemplified by the film's final number, which is an extended musical/fantasy number happening inside the head of the main character. It's a great way to end the film, and clearly inspired La La Land's comparable ending (though with An American in Paris, things aren't as bittersweet).

4 'All That Jazz' (1979)

All That Jazz is essentially an auto-biographical film about its director, Bob Fosse. In the film, Fosse is represented by the fictional Joe Gideon (played by Roy Scheider), who shares many of Fosse's traits and finds himself in a similar position in life: over-worked, compulsively womanizing, pill-popping, and pushing his body well past its limits.

In the film, Gideon spends much of the final act slowly succumbing to heart problems, eventually dying from complications after a heart attack. Fosse ended up dying under similar circumstances in 1987 from a fatal heart attack. In Gideon's head, right before his death, he imagines his demise as a huge musical number, performing on a stage in front of everyone he knows. It's a bold and energetic - yet ultimately depressing - ending, and is one reason why All That Jazz is such a phenomenal film.

5 'Hamilton' (2020)

For many people, watching the recorded version of Hamilton released in 2020 is as much as they're ever going to be able to experience, given the stage musical's notoriety for being expensive to see. Thankfully, it's a well-executed recording, capturing much of the musical's energy and entertainment value while also being dynamically filmed.

That extends to capturing the gut punch of its ending on-screen, because even though the musical begins by telling the audience how it's going to end, the downbeat finale still hits hard. "Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story" may not be the catchiest or most upbeat song, but it's effective in ending things on a somber, memorable note.

6 'Stop Making Sense' (1984)

While the Talking Heads-starring Stop Making Sense might best be defined as a concert film, it's cinematic enough to feel like a genuine film musical. Far beyond simply capturing a band playing their most well-known hits on a stage, Stop Making Sense captures Talking Heads in a unique, cinematic way, and is filled with dynamic camerawork, ambitious choreography, and expert editing.

Really, just about every song featured is superb. That extends to the closing number, "Crosseyed and Painless," which isn't one of Talking Heads' biggest hits, though it is one of their most infectiously catchy tracks. Using it to end the film on an upbeat and superbly entertaining note does wonders for Stop Making Sense as a whole.

7 'Jesus Christ Superstar' (1973)

A musical that sounds absurd on paper but somehow works in execution, Jesus Christ Superstar is a rock opera adaptation of the last days of Jesus Christ's life, as depicted in the Bible. The story may be familiar, but the way it's told here is anything but, with this 1973 film adaptation working mostly thanks to the strength of the actors and the catchiness of the music.

It thankfully saves one of its catchiest songs for right near the end, the title song "Superstar," sung right before Jesus is executed. Again, it's hard to explain why it works (because it really shouldn't), but the song is impossible to forget once heard, and the film goes all out to make its climactic number a spectacular one.

8 'Cabaret' (1972)

Cabaret’s one musical that wasn’t afraid to take its story in some dark directions. It takes place in Germany during the 1930s, focusing on a group of entertainers at a night club, and their inability – or unwillingness – to notice the Nazi Party slowly rising to power around them. All the while, they continue to entertain and party at their club.

Of course, things don’t end well for them once the Nazi Party takes over. The characters accept things have changed for good, and though the final song Liza Minnelli's Sally Bowles sings – the title track – isn’t an outwardly sad one, it still feels like a send-off to a way of life that will not and cannot be during the upcoming conflict that is World War 2. It’s a sad, heavy note to end things on, but Cabaret never had any intentions of being a happy musical.

9 'Purple Rain' (1984)

Purple Rain is easily the most well-known movie featuring Prince, and it's largely due to the strength of the music. Purple Rain as a film might be overall decent, but Purple Rain as an album is phenomenal, with nine tracks across its 44 minutes that all sound good enough to be released as singles.

On the album, the title track serves as the final song, and it only makes sense to have it feature in the climax of the movie. It ends things on a bombastic, powerful note, thanks to the song being one of the best power ballads of all time. Even though Prince technically performs two songs right before the end credits, "Purple Rain" is the song that serves as the film's thunderously effective climax.

10 'Singin' in the Rain' (1952)

A classic musical about the transition from silent films to talkies, Singin' in the Rain is fondly remembered for its songs, dance numbers, and consistently funny humor. It's a classic musical for good reason, and has aged better than just about any other musical from the same era.

Sure, the final number, "You Are My Lucky Star," might underscore a scene that's a little sappy while also not being the most memorable song in the musical. However, for sentimental viewers, it is a nice ending, and concludes this good-natured and overall wholesome musical on an appropriately sweet and heartwarming note.

