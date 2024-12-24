Since its height during the Golden Age of Hollywood, the movie musical has successfully entertained audiences for years, and within the last decade and a half, it has continued to grow in popularity with adaptations of Broadway favorites such as Chicago, Wicked, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and original stories like Rocketman, La La Land, and Disney's Enchanted.

In recent years, there has been a resurgence of the movie musical with hit titles such as Moulin Rouge, Hairspray and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, which have created a new generation of fans of the timeless genre. Over the past twenty-five years, there have been dozens of movie musicals that have surpassed audience's expectations, but there's no doubt that a handful have managed to stand out as some of the best contributions to the genre.

12 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch' (2001)

Directed by John Cameron Mitchell

John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask's hit show, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, gets the silver screen treatment with Mitchell directing and reprising his role as the star-studded titular character. The film follows the turbulent life of Hansel Schmidt (Mitchell) who loves rock music and dreams of escaping East Berlin. When Hedwig falls in love with an American, Sergeant Luther Robinson (Maurice Dean Wint), he chooses to undergo surgery to become a woman, in order to return to the States with him.

Hedwig and the Angry Itch is beautifully brought to the big screen by Mitchell, who manages to convey his character's heartbreak and dreams with an uncanny sense of honesty and passion. Noted as this generation's Rocky Horror Picture Show, Hedwig and the Angry Inch has the perfect balance of rock and emotion that makes it one of the best movie musicals of the last decade and a half.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 20, 2001 Director John Cameron Mitchell Cast John Cameron Mitchell , Miriam Shor , Stephen Trask , Theodore Liscinski , Rob Campbell , Michael Aronov Rating Runtime Main Genre Comedy Writers Expand

11 'Enchanted' (2007)

Directed by Kevin Lima

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Amy Adams stars in Disney's Enchanted as a young maiden, Giselle, who dreams of finding her true love, but in the typical Disney fashion, she soon finds herself in a predicament when she is sent to the real world, which is anything but a fairy tale.

As she tries to find a way back home and to her prince charming, she crosses paths with a cynical lawyer (Patrick Dempsey), bringing optimism and a touch of magic into his life.

Enchanted takes the traditional tropes of a Disney film and blends it humorously with a live-action backdrop, creating a unique love story that is a fitting homage to Disney's animated classics. The hybrid movie musical was released at a pinnacle time when Hollywood was trying to revive the movie musical genre and, with a series of remakes and adaptations of stage productions, Enchanted was a refreshing change of pace with its lighthearted narrative and whimsical musical numbers that inevitably captivated audiences.

10 'South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut' (1999)

Directed by Trey Parker

Image via Paramount Pictures

Trey Parker and Matt Stone's infamous animated series, South Park, made its transition from the small screen to the big screen with the 1999 Oscar-nominated feature, South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut. When Kyle, Stan, Cartman, and Kenny sneak into the new Terrance and Philip movie, the boys gain an extensive and inappropriate vocabulary that soon escalates to the United States trying to ban the film, leading to a potential war between the States and Canada.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut was a monumental moment for Parker and Stone's series, which allowed the creators to humorously address censorship and the controversy surrounding the series itself. The movie was surprisingly praised by critics, who enjoyed the film's relevant narrative, clever comedy, and musical numbers, making it one of the year's most-talked about films. South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut went on to receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song, solidifying its status as not only a groundbreaking movie musical but also one of the best in the last decade and a half.

9 'Dancer in the Dark' (2000)

Directed by Lars Von Trier

Image by Constantin Film

"They say it's the last song. They don't know us, you see. It's only the last song if we let it be." From the ever-reliably grim Lars Von Trier comes the feel-bad musical of the millennium. Björk stars in a psychological tragedy about the tribulations of Czech immigrant Selma, who's gradually losing her sight. Matters are made worse when she's wrongfully accused of theft. Selma's passion and escape is her love for classic musicals.

Though it's divisive by nature and many will find it to be an endurance test, Dancer in the Dark was highly acclaimed by many critics, and even won Cannes' Palme D'Or. In a highly positive review, Roger Ebert said: "It smashes down the walls of habit that surround so many movies. It returns to the wellsprings. It is a bold, reckless gesture."

Your changes have been saved Dancer in the Dark In a heart-wrenching tale set in rural America, a Czech immigrant and single mother works tirelessly in a factory to save money for her son's surgery to prevent hereditary blindness. As she struggles with her own deteriorating sight, she escapes into a vivid world of musical fantasies. This emotional journey blends stark reality with escapist joy, illustrating the power of imagination amidst despair. Release Date October 6, 2000 Director Lars von Trier Cast Björk , Catherine Deneuve , David Morse Peter Stormare , Joel Grey , Cara Seymour , Vladica Kostic , Jean-Marc Barr Runtime 140 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Lars von Trier , Sjon Expand

8 'Rocketman' (2019)

Directed by Dexter Fletcher

Image via Paramount Pictures

Taron Egerton stars as the music icon and trailblazer, Elton John, in the dream-like movie musical, Rocketman, which tells the story of John's life and career tailored to a series of the singer's hit songs. Unfolding with a young John growing up as Reginald Dwight in England and following his musical journey to becoming one of the world's greatest artists of all time.

Rocketman is noted for its unique and eccentric formula of a biopic, but considering John's signature showmanship and dazzling style, it is a fitting format for the famed musician. The film intricately intertwines John's music with specific scenes that heighten the artist's extraordinary professional and personal life to an effective emotional level that is unlike any other musical biopic to date. Overall, the performances are phenomenal, but Egerton is a triumph, delivering a flawless performance that is the cherry on top of this epic musical movie.

7 'Hairspray' (2007)

Directed by Adam Shankman

Image via New Line Cinema

Set during the 1960s, a Baltimore teenager, Tracy Turnblad (Nikki Blonsky), auditions to dance on The Corny Collins Show, and despite her non-mainstream image, she earns a spot on the popular show. As Tracy becomes an overnight celebrity, she realizes she has the opportunity to bring about change in her community and becomes determined for the show to feature an interracial group of dancers.

In 2002, John Waters' 1988 cult classic, Hairspray, was adapted into a stage musical, going on to become one of the best Broadway shows of the decade. After the immense success of the show, Water's film was given a stunning makeover featuring the Broadway production's songs and an all-star cast including John Travolta, Jerry Stiller, and Michelle Pfeiffer. Aside from a few minor issues, Hairspray is almost a perfect movie musical, capturing the social importance of Waters' original story as well as the energy and vibrant tone of the Broadway show.

6 'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street' (2007)

Directed by Tim Burton

Image via DreamWorks

Johnny Depp stars in Tim Burton's wicked rendition of the 1979 musical, Sweeney Todd: The Demon of Barber Street, as the titular character, debuting his impressive vocal talents with a simply sublime performance. Set in London, a corrupt judge (Alan Rickman) frames a local barber (Depp) for a crime he didn't commit in order to pursue the man's beautiful wife. Fifteen years later, Todd returns home, and after learning the fate of his wife, he descends into madness with the desire of revenge against the judge.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is the ideal material for a director like Burton and aside from a few over the top moments, the film is one of Burton's visually stunning achievements. Depp is joined by Helena Bonham Carter, reuniting the two frequent co-stars who deliver a captivating performance both together and individually in this dark movie musical. Between the stunning cast and Burton's take on the classic tale of one man's vow of vengeance, Sweeney Todd: The Demon of Barber Street is hands down one of the best movie musicals in recent years.