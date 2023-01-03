From impressive casts to catchy songs to dynamic dance numbers - or a combination of all of the above.

Matilda the Musical premiered on Netflix on Christmas Day. A musical adaptation of the beloved Roald Dahl classic about an exceptional girl who stands up against her school's bully of a headmistress, Matilda the Musical is a colorful, heartwarming, and energetic romp sure to leave audiences singing in joy.

Fans looking for more of the same charm will want to watch these other movie musicals. Whether because of their impressive cast, catchy songs, dynamic dance numbers, or a combination of all of the above, these musicals are cinematic triumphs and perfect companions for Matilda.

'Annie' (1999)

Broadway icon Victor Garber and Oscar-winner Kathy Bates lent their considerable talents to the 1999 made-for-television movie Annie. The second film adaptation of the classic stage show, Annie follows the eponymous character, a red-haired orphan who gets rescued from Miss Hannigan's hellish orphanage by the wealthy Daddy Warbucks.

The success of any Annie adaptation rests entirely on the cast, and the 1999 version excels in that department. Featuring spectacular turns from Garber, Bates, and a supporting ensemble, including Audra McDonald, Alan Cumming, and Kristin Chenoweth, Annieis a smashing success.

'Hello, Dolly!' (1969)

Hello, Dolly! centers on Dolly Gallagher Levi, a loud and overly-confident matchmaker who decides to find a wife for the infamous "unmarried, half-a-millionaire" Horace Vandergelder. Barbra Streisand takes on the lead role, co-starring opposite Walter Matthau.

Although far from a faithful adaptation of the source material, Hello, Dolly! remains a colorful and joyfully overblown comedy with unforgettable songs. Disney+ has many movie musicals, but Hello, Dolly! is worth the audience's time, even if la Streisand was miscast in the lead role.

'Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory' (1971)

Another musical based on a Roald Dahl classic, albeit one with a decidedly darker twist. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory stars Gene Wilder as the titular character, an eccentric candy maker who summons a group of children to his factory. Strange things happen during the visit, as each child gets confronted by the factory's devices.

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory is one creepy film. However, the songs and color are enough to distract from the often macabre twist that things take. And while the film's themes become more disturbing if fans take the time to analyze them, the spectacle is overwhelming enough to distract them from doing so.

'Mary Poppins' (1964)

Mary Poppins is a true cinematic trailblazer. Based on the beloved children's series by author P.L. Travers, the film centers on the eponymous character, a magical nanny who arrives at the Banks' home to care for the family's children. Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke star.

One of the most memorable movies that blend live-action and animation, Mary Poppins is a one-of-a-kind experience. Vibrant musical sequences, catchy tunes, and Andrews' stark-making, Oscar-winning performance turn Mary Poppins into an unforgettable film that will move children and adults alike. Few films capture Disney's famous magic like Mary Poppins does.

'The Wizard Of Oz' (1939)

Victor Fleming's 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz stars an ensemble cast led by Judy Garland. The film follows Dorothy Gale, a young girl from Kansas who arrives in the wonderful world of Oz after a tornado hits her home. She then forms a bond with three outcast characters on her way to the Emerald City to meet the Wizard.

Widely considered one of the best films of all time, The Wizard of Oz remains a classic nearly a century after its premiere. The film is a wonderful exploration of fantasy, childhood, friendship, and the true meaning of "home," elevated by Judy Garland's timeless performance and some of the best songs in cinematic history.

'Enchanted' (2007)

Amy Adams rose to stardom thanks to her charming and energetic performance in 2007's Enchanted. The film follows Giselle, a young woman from the fantasy and animated land of Andalasia, who gets sent to the real world, where she forms an unlikely romance with a cynical lawyer played by Patrick Dempsey.

Featuring catchy songs, memorable musical numbers, and a star-making performance by Adams, Enchanted was a game-changer for Disney princesses. The film is a near-perfect musical, preserving all the familiar and heartwarming qualities fans expect from a Disney adventure while modernizing its well-known fairytale for modern audiences.

Cinderella (1997)

The late, great Whitney Houston starred in and exec-produced 1997's Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella. A made-for-television film starring Brandy as the titular character, the film presents a modern spin on Charles Perrault's classic fairy tale starring a racially-diverse cast, including Paolo Montalban, Jason Alexander, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, and Whoopi Goldberg.

1997's Cinderella is a timeless queer classic and a refreshing example of diverse casting. The film maintains the classic tale's essence while updating Cinderella for the modern age, thanks to a clever script and Brandy's passionate, groundbreaking take on the character.

'Hairspray' (2007)

Mark Waters' subversive 1988 cult classic Hairspray received a musical adaptation in 2002. The musical then got adapted for the big screen with an all-star cast, including John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken, and Zac Efron. The film follows the plump and enthusiastic teenager Tracy Turnblad, who begins a societal change after getting cast in a local tv dance show in 1960s Baltimore.

Hairspray keeps most of the disruptive and provocative humor from Water's original, using it to enhance its themes and messages. With rapturous music and an unabashed sense of positivity, Hairspray is a rallying cry against racism that brings the swinging sixties to colorful life.

'The Muppets' (2011)

Jason Segel revitalized the Muppets franchise with his shamelessly sweet 2011 musical comedy The Muppets. The story follows two brothers, a human and a muppet, who rally the now-disbanded Muppets to save the Muppet Theater from demolition. Amy Adams and Chris Cooper also star.

The Muppets is a refreshing take on a well-known classic. With its tongue-in-cheek humor and catchy songs, the film is the perfect reminder of the power and influence of Jim Henson's beloved creations. The Muppets is a heartfelt exploration of family and nostalgia hidden underneath a suitably furry and fuzzy wrapping.

'The Greatest Showman' (2017)

Big-budget escapist musicals don't get any better than Michael Gracey's 2017 romp, The Greatest Showman. In his most charming performance in ages, Hugh Jackman plays P.T. Barnum, a showman and entertainer who creates an ambitious show featuring a band of outcast performers. Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebeca Ferguson, and Zendaya co-star alongside Jackman.

The Greatest Showman provides enough flashy musical sequences to distract from Barnum's uncomfortable real-life story. Thanks to Jackman's unstoppable charm, and a cast of endearing characters, the film succeeds as an enjoyable musical that still leaves audiences with a resonant message.

