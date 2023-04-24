Providing in-depth, insightful, and significant evaluations of recent releases movies, and show that average viewers may or may not see makes film critics an essential component of the industry. Thus, readers and moviegoers frequently take a critic's list, whether it be a list of the year's finest films or merely a reflection of their personal preferences.

Moreover, since 2000, Chicago Sun-Times columnist and film critic Richard Roeper has been one of those critics who has published "best of the year" film lists that have helped to give readers a sense of his aesthetic preferences. Roeper has consistently given the audience his top best-of-the-year lists over the previous ten years, and just as with any list, there are ones at the top that have all the attention.

11 ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ (2012)

Zero Dark Thirty dramatizes the nearly ten-year international manhunt led by Maya Harris (Jessica Chastain), a CIA intelligence analyst, that followed the September 11 attacks for Osama bin Laden, the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda's leader. This investigation results in the discovery of his Pakistani compound and the military operation that resulted in bin Laden's death on May 2, 2011.

The fact that Roeper named the movie the finest movie of 2012 speaks for itself. Zero Dark Thirty, which has been included on several critics' best-of lists for the year, including Roeper, may be historically incorrect, but the fact that it isn't hesitant to pose difficult questions or contradict accepted wisdom justifies its inclusion.

10 ‘American Hustle’ (2013)

Based on a true story, American Hustle follows two con artists (Christian Bale & Amy Adams) who are pushed to stage a sophisticated sting operation against dishonest politicians, including the mayor (Jeremy Renner) of Camden, New Jersey, by an FBI agent (Bradley Cooper).

Roeper gave the movie an A+ and particularly praised Bradley Cooper's performance, calling it "the best time I've had at the movies all year,” and later named it the best film of 2013. The story has a tiny bit of a stutter, but overall it is enjoyable, wonderfully played, and very stylish.

9 ‘Boyhood’ (2014)

Boyhood is an epic coming-of-age drama film that centers on Mason Evans Jr. (Ellar Coltrane) as the audience follows him from the ages of six to eighteen as he grows up in Texas with his divorced parents (Patricia Arquette and Ethan Hawke).

Roeper named it the finest movie of 2014, and cannot help but call it "one of the most remarkable movie-going experiences I've ever had," and "this is a film of elegance and simplicity." Moreover, Boyhood's best quality is how it finds joy, happiness, and feeling in people's everyday lives, making it deservingly receives Roeper's highest grade, A+.

8 ‘Room’ (2015)

Based on Emma Donoghue's 2010 novel of the same name, Room follows a 24-year-old Ma (Brie Larson) who has been imprisoned for seven years and whose five-year-old kid (Jacob Tremblay) was born while she was imprisoned. The boy then gets his first taste of the outside world after their escape.

Room is not an easy film to digest but, according to Roeper, “[it’s] the most impressive piece of filmmaking I’ve seen in 2015, and it features a great lead performance by a rising star, a memorable supporting role by a familiar veteran — and one of the most amazing acting jobs by a child I’ve ever seen.” Also, he refers to Larson's portrayal of Ma as "a raw, brave and unforgettable performance.”

7 ‘Manchester By the Sea’ (2016)

Manchester By the Sea centers on a depressed and bereaved father, Lee (Casey Affleck) who unintentionally caused the deaths of his three children and who, following the death of his brother (Kyle Chandler), is given legal custody of his adolescent nephew (Lucas Hedges).

Roeper concludes as he begins his review, saying “[Manchester By the Sea] is an immensely moving and beautifully resonant drama about the walking wounded and how they cope with a horrific event from many years past.” He adds, alluding to the director Kenneth Lonergan for “has delivered a modern masterpiece reminiscent of the classic, gritty dramas of the 1970s.”

6 ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ (2017)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is set in the fictional titular town and follows Mildred Hayes (Frances McDormand) who is lamenting the seven-month-old rape and murder of her teenage daughter, Angela. The conflict between Mildred and Ebbing's law enforcement only grows worse when Dixon (Sam Rockwell), one of his cops, gets involved.

According to Roeper, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri provided some of the strongest laughs and some of the most poignant moments of the heartbreak of any movie in recent memory”, and “​​the film is deserving of awards consideration in at least a half-dozen other categories as well.” Wonderfully praising director Martin McDonagh, Roeper also compliments him for taking the grimmest subject and turning it into the funniest black comedies ever.

5 ‘Widows’ (2018)

Widows revolve around four Chicago women who try to steal $5,000,000 from a famous local politician in order to repay a crime boss from whom the women's husbands took $2,000,000 before they were killed in an unsuccessful getaway attempt.

Referring to director Steve McQueen, Roeper praises him to be "an original and bold storyteller, delivering the goods with dazzling creativity," and "even when Widows delves into pulpy, blood-soaked material, everything is filtered through the lens of a true artist." He additionally hailed Viola Davis' performance, saying that she led a strong cast and deserved to be nominated for best actress.

4 ‘The Irishman’ (2019)

Based on the 2004 nonfiction book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt, The Irishman centers on Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro), a truck driver who becomes a hitman and engaged with the crime family led by gangster Russell Bufalino (Joe Pesci). Sheeran also occasionally works for the influential Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino).

Even though the movie lasts 209 minutes, Roeper thinks it's still too short since he claims he “would have been thrilled to remain immersed in this brutal, bloody, brilliant, sprawling, elegiac, beautifully detailed story for at least another hour or two.” He also commended the de-aging technique that convincingly made De Niro, Pesci, and Pacino appear to be in their 40s and 50s.

3 ‘Nomadland’ (2020)

Based on the 2017 nonfiction book Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century by Jessica Bruder, Nomadland follows a woman in her sixties (Frances McDormand) who sets out on a journey through the United West while residing in a van after losing everything in the Great Recession.

“This is the kind of film that grabs you from its opening moments and keeps you in its thrall,” praised Roeper. Also, Roeper was especially fascinated by how Nomadland, non-fiction and non-documentary, plays with the narrative flaws to enchant us instead through reflection.

2 ‘Belfast’ (2021)

Belfast follows a working-class Ulster Protestant family's lives during The Troubles in Belfast, Northern Ireland, from the viewpoint of their nine-year-old son Buddy (Jude Hill). While Buddy's mother Ma (Caitríona Balfe), older brother Will (Lewis McAskie), and his paternal grandparents reside in Belfast, Buddy's father Pa (Jamie Dornan) works abroad in England.

Roeper highly spoke of the feature, claiming “This is the best movie I’ve seen so far in 2021,” and “[Belfast] is unabashedly sentimental.” Director Kenneth Branagh creates a beautifully poetic ode to his city and childhood which could have easily become another tale about The Troubles, yet, it's just a little part of his joyful, humorous, and impactful nostalgia.

1 ‘The Whale’ (2022)

The Whale follows a morbidly obese and reclusive English professor named Charlie (Brendan Fraser) who gives online writing courses but turns off his webcam to conceal his appearance. He tries to get in touch with his estranged teenage daughter (Sadie Sink) before it's too late as his health deteriorates.

Despite all the controversy surrounding the movie and the casting decision, Roeper nevertheless named it the best movie of 2022 and gratefully points out that Fraser “now delivers the finest work of his career.” Roeper also adds that “[...] thanks to the director [Darren] Aronofsky, the fluid cinematography by Matthew Libatique, and the exquisite production design, the film never feels static or stagey.”

