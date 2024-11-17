While it's important for a film to keep audiences engaged and enticed throughout its entire runtime, some films prove to be so effective that they demand attention from the very beginning. A great opening scene can make the difference between a good film that has its moments and a great film that instantly gets the audience pumped and excited for the rest of the film. An exceptional opening helps set the pace for the rest of the film to follow, establishing the stakes and tone that the rest of the film is going for.

Ranging from the very beginning of film as a medium, the importance placed upon the opening scenes of a film has been undeniable, making the greatest opening scenes a highly exclusive yet masterful club. Being the first moments that audiences have with a film, many of these opening scenes have become iconic in their own right as some of the most legendary moments in film history. Nearly every one of these amazing opening scenes could, by themselves, manage to be just as effective and powerful as other feature-length films in their entirety.

10 'The Matrix' (1999)

Directed by Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The Matrix is a flashy and wildly stylized revolution of what was possible not only within sci-fi action as a whole, but bringing the possibilities of technology to their absolute limits, so it would make sense that the film immediately kicks into high gear. The opening minutes of the film see a group of policemen and agents closing in on freedom fighter Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), as she is forced to fight her way out and escape the matrix in time.

Everything comes together to make this opening a standout moment in a film already filled to the brim with standout moments. From the slow buildup and tension surrounding the allure of Trinity as a force to be reckoned with to the visual explosion of action with wild camera movements and top-notch choreography. It sets the stage for the film's mythos and world without revealing too much, simply giving audiences a treat for the masterful sci-fi film they're about to experience.

9 'Inglourious Basterds' (2009)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Image via Universal Pictures

Quentin Tarantino is no stranger to exceptional opening scenes, with the likes of Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained also having standout opening scenes, yet Inglourious Basterds's first chapter is easily the director's best opening act. The film's brilliant first chapter sees a small farmer receiving an unexpected visit from Nazi colonel Hans Landa (Christoph Waltz), interrogating him about possibly hiding Jewish fugitives on his farm. Their conversation spans multiple languages as there is a palpable tension brimming with every passing second.

Few villain introductions do as great of a job of establishing the antagonist as a cunning yet ruthlessly despicable force of evil as the opening of Inglourious Basterds, cementing Waltz's role as Landa as an all-time great villain. The scene is as terrifying and foreboding as it is enthralling and entertaining, setting the stage for the stories of bloodshed and destruction to be told in the World War II setting. It speaks volumes that this opening chapter is as effective and iconic as it is, despite not even mentioning or relating to the Basterds to whom the film is named.

8 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via DreamWorks

One of the greatest cinematic strengths inherent to war movies is their ability to bring audiences directly into the heat of military hardships and battle, showing all the bloodshed and destruction of a battlefield like never before. When it comes to these realistic and memorable depictions of military combat, none hold a candle to the opening sequence of Saving Private Ryan, featuring a large squadron of U.S. soldiers storming Omaha Beach on D-Day.

The opening minutes of high-octane battle and warfare almost immediately cement Saving Private Ryan as a one-of-a-kind feat of filmmaking, as well as an essential war movie experience. Just this opening sequence alone has its own weaving stories and fragments of chaos, following various soldiers fighting for their lives for the sake of their country in a display of technical mastery and the blunt realities of war. It also helps create connections and weight behind the gravitas of the soldier's mission, making each subsequent sacrifice all the more palpable and filled with emotional weight.

7 'Goodfellas' (1990)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Gangster movies were an established staple of cinematic mastery long before Martin Scorsese's magnum opus, Goodfellas, would hit the big screen. However, in such a simple yet effective manner, Goodfellas cuts to the core of what makes these stories work so well in such a relatively short amount of time. The film opens on a scene reminiscent of many other gangster stories, with a trio of gangsters having to get out of a car after the body in the trunk turns out to be alive.

It's the simple line delivery and editing around the statement "As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster." that transforms the opening into an all-time classic. While the genre is most commonly recognized and known for its more grounded and serious elements, this simple line reading sets the tone of being more playful and coy with its darker premise. It's one of the most succinct yet effective ways to lead into the film, giving an aura of mystery as to how this trio got into this situation in the first place while immediately setting the tone as an entertaining crowd pleaser.

6 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

While the pressure of an opening sequence is already high enough for standard blockbusters, a direct sequel such as The Dark Knight had all the weight and expectations of the previous film to deliver right out of the gate. The opening follows a high-octane bank heist being performed by a group of thugs hired by the Joker (Heath Ledger), each wearing clown masks and talking about the clown prince of darkness with mystery and allure. As the heist goes on, the clowns begin turning on one another, resulting in one remaining clown who is revealed to be the joker himself, leaving with all the cash in a school bus.

It makes for a brilliant parallel to introduce the Joker as an antithesis mythos to that of Batman, one that is talked about in shadows as an all-knowing crime lord capable of anything. Outside the content of the opening itself, The Dark Knight immediately ups the ante from the previous film with more exciting action, thrilling setpieces, and beautiful cinematography as a direct improvement over Batman Begins. The Joker is widely considered to be one of the best movie villains of all time, with this powerful introduction playing a big part in why.

5 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' (1981)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

The opening scene in Raiders of the Lost Ark is not one of the most memorable and iconic scenes in the film itself, but has become a legendary feat of filmmaking and the most memorable moment of the entire franchise. The sequence sees Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) on an expedition across the Peruvian jungles in search of forgotten treasures of the past. He soon finds himself in a booby-trapped temple, using his trusty whip to retrieve a golden idol and escaping by the skin of his teeth before having to give up the idol to rival Rene Belloq.

While there are many standout parts of this extended adventure sequence, from Jones being betrayed by someone who is immediately done in by booby-traps to the juxtaposition between Jones and Belloq's methodology for archaeology. However, the true highlight is the legendary rolling ball that Jones finds himself running away from in his escape from the temple, a setpiece that has lived in legendary status as one of the most iconic action sequences in cinema history.

4 'Citizen Kane' (1941)

Directed by Orson Welles