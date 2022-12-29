2022 has been packed with great performances, from beloved stars like Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan returning to the screen in a major way, to known greats like Cate Blanchett and Emma Thompson doing continued great work, not to mention a ton of newcomers promising years of great work to come. 2022 has been an excellent year for film, and a major part of that has been thanks to these performances, which could elevate bad material, and make great material sing. With so much talent on the screen this year, it's almost impossible to narrow down the bests to just 25 performances, but here are our picks for the best performances of 2022.

One important note before we get to the list: with only 25 choices, we had to leave Colin Farrell off the list, since at least three of these spots would be taken by his incredible work in The Batman, The Banshees of Inisherin, After Yang, and Thirteen Lives this year alone. Farrell is our MVP of the year and it's not even close. Therefore, this is essentially The Best Movie Performance of 2022: The Colin Farrell-Gave-Too-Many-Great-Performance-This-Year-to-Include-Him List.

Cate Blanchett - TÁR

There are plenty of moments in TÁR when director Todd Field just lets Cate Blanchett go, whether in a prolonged conversation about her career, in a sequence where Blanchett's Lydia Tár belittles a music student, or watching her loudly sing a song to her complaining neighbors from her gorgeous apartment. Field knows that if you have Blanchett, all you really need in a film is Blanchett. Yes, TÁR is an incredibly precise and impeccably told story by Field. But it's through Blanchett that this comes to life, as we see the impressive work and career of composer and conductor Lydia Tár in the first half, followed by the second half, when the indiscretions and people Tár has used in order to get to the top start to pull these layers apart. At this point, we know there's nothing Blanchett can't do as an actor, but watching her go from completely in control to the type of person who will run and tackle a conductor during a performance, now that's range.

Diego Calva - Babylon

There is a lot going on in Damien Chazelle's Babylon, like drug-fueled orgies, Margot Robbie getting bit in the neck by a snake, and Tobey Maguire yelling that a man should eat another rat. Mayhem and excess are a major part of Babylon, yet all this insanity wouldn't work without a beating heart at the center of all the craziness. Robbie and Brad Pitt are both expectedly excellent in this massive ensemble, but it's Diego Calva as Manny Torres, that stands out in this cast packed with stars. As the Mexican-American assistant to Pitt's Jack Conrad, who dreams of greater aspirations in the film industry, we see the wonder and beauty of what draws people to the film industry through Manny. As Manny's star rises, we see how he'll do anything to make his films succeed, as his passion only grows for moving pictures. It's in Babylon's final moments where we really feel the power of Calva's performance, as he sees his part in the bigger picture of film history, as Chazelle shows us a montage of the last 100+ years of film, from silent black-and-white shorts to Avatar and The Matrix. Calva's reaction to this realization is staggering, as he sees the cyclical nature of film, but also understands that the stories he was a part of will live on forever. The film business has its positives and negatives for sure, and we see the highs and lows in aching detail through Calva's performance.

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Poor Siobhán Súilleabháin (Kerry Condon) might be the only one on the isle of Inisherin with any sense. Between the complaining of her brother Pádraic (Colin Farrell) about the falling out in the friendship between himself and Colm Doherty (Brendan Gleeson), and dodging the advances of the simple Dominic Kearney (Barry Keoghan), it's no wonder that Siobhán wants to work at a library off the isle and get away from all the exhausting nonsense. Even though Siobhán has every right to be frustrated in The Banshees of Inisherin—and shows her lack of patience with these feckin' idiots—there's also a compassion and love for these odd characters in Condon's performance, even at their most irritating. Siobhán attempts to get Dominic And Pádric to bury their hatchet over and over, while she lets down Dominic's advances carefully, even while poking fun at the boy. But this balance of care and annoyance is what makes Condon's performance so great, as Siobhán is clearly over this shit, but can't fully turn her back on these fools. While Inisherin is full of men being morons, Siobhán is the sole lighthouse of sanity.

Tom Cruise - Top Gun: Maverick

Remember when Tom Cruise used to make dramas? In the 2010s, it seems like Cruise made a dedicated effort to focus solely on action films, which, to be fair, has led to some of the best action films of the last decade, like Edge of Tomorrow and Mission: Impossible — Fallout. Even though Cruise loves risking his life to leave the audience in shock and awe, it's also hard to not miss when Cruise would make films like Eyes Wide Shut, Magnolia, and Born on the Fourth of July. But in Cruise's return as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick, we see all the different sides of Cruise that made him an undeniable star, all in one performance. Sure, there's the action side, but we also see Cruise's capabilities at being a romantic lead alongside Jennifer Connelly's Penny, his penchant for humor, and his abilities as a great dramatic actor. While it's easy to call out Maverick's scene with Val Kilmer's Iceman, maybe Cruise's best scene in Maverick is when he watches Rooster (Miles Teller) from outside the local bar, as he reckons with his past mistakes and worries about what pain working with his old partner's son could cause. We get all of that through Cruise's nonverbal performance as he watches Rooster playing "Great Balls of Fire" on the piano just like his father did. At this point, it makes sense that Cruise is known as an action star, but with Maverick, we see everything that made Cruise one of the most iconic actors in Hollywood history.

Danielle Deadwyler - Till

I'll go ahead and say it: Danielle Deadwyler's performance as Mamie Till in Chinonye Chukwu's Till is the best performance of the year, full stop. Deadwyler's incredible performance shows a mother going through indescribable pain, losing her only son through horrific circumstances, and watching as her worst nightmares come to life. Even though it would be completely understandable for Mamie Till to scream, cry, and explode at any second, instead, Deadwyler's performance shows that all of that terror lies within Mamie, yet she will use this incredible anger and loss that she feels to try and make things better for others. Mamie Till didn't ask for the responsibilities that were asked of her, but Deadwyler shows the difficulties of attempting to maintain composure while it feels like your world is crumbling around you.

Claire Foy - Women Talking

Deadwyler might be the best performer of the year, but the cast of Sarah Polley's Women Talking might just be the best ensemble of 2022. Literally any performer could've made this list, but it's Claire Foy as Salome that voices the anger and frustrations that the audience is feeling as this group of women decides what to do after years of abuse from the men in their community. As many of these characters attempt to find the right answer to their situation, Salome is full of righteous fury, more worried about what she'll do to the men than trying to find a solution that fits into their belief system. Through Foy's performances, we see decades of suffering and exhaustion coming out all at once, a woman who is tired of talking and wants to take action to protect herself and family.

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

It's a shame that Brendan Fraser's long overdue return to the spotlight comes in what is arguably Darren Aronofsky's worst film (and easily the worst film on this list). Despite The Whale's problems, however, lies a wonderful performance at the center by Fraser as Charlie, an obese English professor that just wants to do something meaningful with his life. Below the layers of makeup and prosthetics and the brutal amount of abuse this man takes from others and himself, Fraser is giving a heartbreaking performance as a man who still believes in the beauty and good in people. This man, in his dingy apartment eating himself to death, is largely secluded from the world around him, but Fraser makes Charlie a character who can find the light among the darkness, in something as simple as a basic book report on Moby Dick. Fraser has always been a wonderful performer, and even with The Whale's many weaknesses, Fraser also provides a light in the darkness.

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

As Brendan Gleeson has proved in both In Bruges and now The Banshees of Inisherin, the actor might be at his best when he has to deal with Colin Farrell being an absolute moron. As the finger-lobbing Colm Doherty, who has grown tired of his best friend Pádraic (Farrell), Gleeson shows the absolute exhaustion that comes from trying to avoid someone you no longer want to associate with and still can’t get them to leave you alone. Gleeson balances Farrell brilliantly, and shows that doing what's best for one’s self might not be what is “nice.” Gleeson means business, as we see throughout The Banshees of Inisherin, and our uncertainty of how far he'll take this finger-cutting business makes Martin McDonagh’s latest both tense and absolutely hilarious.

Mia Goth - X/Pearl

Ti West might have found his muse with Mia Goth, who in a great year for horror, gave three of the genre's best performances. In X, Goth plays both the young porn actress Maxine Minx and the elderly Pearl, an incredible transformation thanks to some truly impressive makeup. But it's in Pearl, where Goth plays the younger Pearl in the 1910s, that Goth made this character a star. While X was more of an homage to the grimy slashers of the 1970s, Pearl becomes a surprising character study of a woman who wants more than her life trapped at her family's farm. Pearl was somewhat of a one-note character in X, but with Pearl, she finally gets the spotlight she deserves. Pearl's biggest moments, like the "I'm a star!" outburst and Goth's terrifyingly long smile at the end of the film, have become memes on their own, but these moments work in the context of the film because of how Goth brings very real, heartbreaking emotion to a woman who just wants more and can't get there, no matter how hard she tries.

Rebecca Hall - Resurrection

Resurrection gets wilder and more insane than you probably ever could imagine, but it’s Rebecca Hall's performance that grounds Andrew Semans unpredictable story. Hall’s performance as Margaret shifts and evolves this story from a dark drama into something far more sinister and challenging. But in a film that could've seemed too ridiculous, Hall shows the impact that long-lasting trauma, grooming, and mental abuse can have on a person. Hall is particularly great in an extended monologue that basically alters our understanding of what this film is, and even when Margaret in engaging in one of the most shocking endings in a 2022 film, Hall makes it clear that she has to do what she's doing after years of uncertainty and pain. If this wasn't one of the most shocking films of the year, we would likely be seeing Hall's name in Oscar contention.

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

For years, Brian Tyree Henry has been a wonderful addition to any story, whether on the four seasons of Atlanta or with supporting roles in films like Widows and If Beale Street Could Talk. But Causeway puts Henry more in the spotlight where he belongs, as the new friend of Jennifer Lawrence's Lynsey, who has just returned home from a tour in Afghanistan with a brain injury. Henry's James is the massive heart that this film needs, offering support and help to Lynsey in this difficult time, but most importantly, just being there for her when no one else is. Causeway is good when it's just focused on Lawrence, but it morphs into something truly special when Henry and Lawrence are simply hanging around, sharing beers, swimming in a pool, and reflecting on their lives.

Ji-Min Park - Return to Seoul

When watching Davy Chou's remarkable Return to Seoul, it's hard to believe that this is the first film of its star, Ji-Min Park. Park stars as Freddie, a woman in her mid-20s who returns to Seoul after being adopted at a young age and moving to France, unsure of why she's come back to South Korea. As the film progresses, we see Freddie on several return trips to Seoul, seeing how much she's changed over the years, and how much each previous trip has changed who she becomes. But through Park's performance, we see just how many lives we can live in one, and how much we truly do change over time. It's also a phenomenal story about trying to find a home that no longer exists, and Park makes us feel that longing and struggle for self-discovery in every frame. Hopefully, this is just the beginning of Park's career.

Zoe Kazan - She Said

What makes Maria Schrader’s She Said more than just a film about investigative journalism is the focus on the humanity and lives of the reporters who are damn good at their jobs. This is especially what makes Zoe Kazan’s performance as Jodi Kantor so remarkable, as she tries to find women to go on the record about sexual assaults in Hollywood. Kazan’s performance is restrained, but still incredibly powerful, whether in the highs—like when a major actress agrees to be named in her article—or the lows—as when her young daughter explains that she already knows what the word “rape” means, and Kantor has to hide how deeply sad that is. Kazan does all this in a performance that shows Kantor is still uncertain about herself, even though she's a fantastic journalist trying to do what's right.

Rory Kinnear - Men

In a film that is so much about the horrors that men can cause to women, Rory Kinnear embodies all these fears in Men, playing multiple characters, each of which represents a different type of menace and hostility. Every character Kinnear takes on is unsettling in its own way, giving Jessie Buckley’s Harper Marlowe yet another reason why she should abandon her solo vacation. At first, Kinnear’s various roles almost seem like a joke, especially when he plays a young boy, but Kinnear shows how many different evils can all exist with the same face, whether it's a naked man following Harper or a priest that assaults with poor advice.

Gabrielle LaBelle - The Fabelmans

There's already been quite a bit of praise heaped onto the cast of The Fabelmans—and rightfully so. Michelle Williams and Paul Dano are getting Oscar buzz for their performances as Mitzi and Burt Fabelman, respectively, and even the supporting roles played by Judd Hirsch and Seth Rogen deserve plenty of attention. But arguably the best performance in Steven Spielberg's exploration of his youth comes from Gabriel LaBelle, who plays the "Spielberg" character of Sammy Fabelman. Through LaBelle's performance, we can see his mother's theatricality and his father's focus on the details, as well as a deep love for film that we know will never fade away. It's a tremendous task, playing one of the greatest directors of all time, while being directed by said director, but LaBelle's performance shows us the loves, the painful moments, and the creative forces that made Spielberg who he is today.

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

The key to Charlotte Wells’ emotional devastating Aftersun is Paul Mescal’s Calum, who takes his daughter Sophie (Frankie Corio) on a vacation to Turkey. And while Calum desperately just wants to enjoy his time with his daughter, his deep depression often becomes too much for him to handle. While Wells shows us how perspective can change our memories, especially in hindsight, we can feel the pains and the joy that Calum is feeling in every frame, thanks to the subtleties of Mescal's performance. Even in the moments of happiness, we can still feel the stirrings underneath, worrying that everything isn’t really okay, and that this is just a temporary respite from the sorrow.

Janelle Monaé - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story

Janelle Monaé has always been a commanding presence in the few films she's been in, but she’s never quite had a role that she can sink her teeth into like Glass Onion. In the twisty mystery, Monaé almost acts as a partner to Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc, attempting to solve a murder, infiltrate this group of rich friends, and doing all of this while drunk on Jared Leto’s Hard Kombucha. This entire ensemble is a delight to watch, but it's Monaé and her attempts to solve the mystery at hand and the way she plays alongside Benoit Blanc that makes her the real disruptor in Glass Onion.

Keke Palmer - Nope

When Keke Palmer is on the screen in Jordan Peele’s Nope, she makes her presence known. From her bursting onto the scene explaining her family’s history at the beginning, to her Akira-sliding a motorcycle to get away from a giant flying alien, Palmer is absolutely killing it in every scene of Peele’s tale. It’s impossible to not have fun when Palmer is around, as Emerald Haywood is a bolt of energy in every scene, and a perfect balance to Daniel Kaluuya's stoic Otis Haywood. Nope is a fantastic alien story unlike any other, but it's Palmer’s ridiculously charming performance that really brings this story to life.

Aubrey Plaza - Emily the Criminal

In Emily the Criminal, John Patton Ford’s thriller about how the world can beat a person down, Aubrey Plaza gives maybe her best performance yet as the title character who is resorts to criminal means to just try and stay afloat. Plaza’s performance as Emily is full of intensity and a world-weariness that makes her someone not to be messed with. This type of ferocity and strength is a great tone for Plaza, and it's hard not to get caught up in her endeavor to get out of whatever nightmarish situation she's stuck in. Plaza has always been a compelling actor, but Emily the Criminal feels like a whole new side to her that we've never seen before.

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Everything Everywhere All at Once is by far one of the best ensembles of the year, and Michelle Yeoh certainly deserves all the awards buzz she's been receiving all year. Yet it's Ke Huy Quan's return performance as the outgoing husband Waymond that is key to Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan's universe-hopping tale. Quan returns with a staggering performance that turns him into everything from an action star, to a nervous man asking for a divorce from his wife, to the lead in a Wong Kar-wai romance. Quan pulls off everything this wild story asks of him, and if his reading of "In another life, I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you” doesn't make you burst into tears, you might not have a heart. Welcome back Ke Huy Quan, we hope to see much more of you in the future.

Daniel Radcliffe - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Mark Rylance - Bones and All

Luca Guadagnino’s cannibalistic road trip film Bones and All shows the difficulties of love and living a normal life when your primary focus is, well, eating other human beings. And while Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet are excellent as the two young lovers just trying to get by, it's Mark Rylance's unsettling performance as Sully that creeps under your skin and refuses to leave. Sully shows the desire to find someone who gets you and the deep loneliness that can feel inescapable in life. But Sully's pains come out in anger and darkness, a monster ready to attack when provoked. Rylance’s Sully goes from potential guide to genuine threat—often in the same scene—and ends up becoming the strongest symbol of the isolation and pains of being unloved that Guadagnino’s film is trying to capture.

Emma Thompson - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

It’s no surprise that Emma Thompson is great in pretty much everything she does, but she’s rarely been as hilarious and vulnerable—both emotionally and physically—as she is in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. Thompson’s performance as Nancy Stokes, a former schoolteacher who wants to learn about sex with the help of Leo Grande (an also wonderful Daryl McCormack), a young sex worker. Thompson is great at the uncertainty and nervousness that Nancy understandably feels, but her performance becomes truly excellent as we watch her learn to accept what she wants and herself. There's no shortage of great Thompson roles in the world, but Good Luck to You, Leo Grande is near the top.

Aramaria Vartolomei - Happening

While we've seen many films about abortion in recent years, Audrey Diwan's Happening almost feels like a horror film, as Anne (Anamaria Vartolomei) attempts to have an abortion in 1960s France. No matter where she turns, it feels like even those closest to her betray her, afraid to break the rules that could potentially ruin this woman's life. By taking away any support system for Anne, Diwan makes this a journey that Anne must take on her own, a nightmarish situation that no person should have to undergo. We can feel the terror going on in Anne's mind, as her eyes show the fear and uncertainty that is under her calm and collected surface, knowing that if she shows her true feelings, it could put her life in danger. The oppressive weight of the world can be felt in every scene, thanks to Vartolomei's performance that embodies the grim reality she lives in.

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Last but certainly not least is the performance on this list that has arguably received the most attention in the past year—and for good reason. As the wife/mother/laundromat owner/universe-traveling Evelyn Wang, Michelle Yeoh shows us everything that makes her a great actress that has not gotten nearly as much credit as she deserves over the years. Like Quan’s performance, EEAAO demands Yeoh to do a lot, like becoming an action star, a romantic lead, a hibachi chef, a person with hot dogs for fingers, and much, much more. As Evelyn opens her eyes to the possibilities to the world and how little her decisions might mean in the larger scope of the world, Yeoh gives us a role that encompasses everything we can be. There’s a lot going on in Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Yeoh grounds this crazy role in a very honest and realistic performance, despite the insanity going on around her.