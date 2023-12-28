2023 has been a rough year for actors, with many unavailable to work for several months of the year, due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. But despite actors hitting the picket line for several months in order to receive fair wages and protection for their futures, this year still managed to give us an incredible lineup of performances. With audiences moving away from the more expected sure things, like superhero films and big action blockbusters, it seems as though key pieces to filmmaking like great stories and excellent performances became key to audiences' viewing habits this year. It's no wonder that films like Barbie and Oppenheimer, both engaging and exciting in their own ways, also feature performances that seem like clear frontrunners at next year's Oscars.

With actors fighting for what they deserve, and the box office highlighting that great actors are often essential to the success of a film, 2023 has shown the importance of the performance and the actors behind them. In looking at the best of the year, we took the daunting task of narrowing down this year to 30 of the best performances to come out of the last 12 months. Here are our 30 favorite performances of 2023.

Leonie Benesch

'The Teachers' Lounge'

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Leonie Benesch’s performance as middle school teacher Carla Nowak in The Teachers' Lounge is a masterful feat on many fronts, but it’s especially remarkable in just how many different moods this one performance can stir up in a viewer. Sometimes, Benesch exceptionally realizes Nowak as a quiet traitor, a person who speaks of the value of listening to students while also stifling their ability to spread a newspaper around that criticizes her. In other sequences, those pain-ridden eyes of Benesch just capture your heart, soul, and total sympathy. She may be on a fool’s errand of trying to be the “good cop” in a broken school, but you can still see the human being in there who just wants what’s best for her students.

It's such a richly detailed performance that vividly captures how nuanced people are in real life. That ability to grapple with so many sides of Nowak as a person also means that Benesch’s subtly versatile performance really accentuates the suspenseful atmosphere of The Teachers’ Lounge. One never knows quite where this movie’s plot is going to go next and Benesch’s work in the lead role is similarly unpredictable. Plus, Leonie Benesch is simply mesmerizing as a performer. She grabs your attention fully whether she’s depicting Nowak engaging in a screaming exercise with her class or quietly trying to maintain control in a parent/teacher conference spinning out of hand. With such an innately powerful performer on hand, no wonder the character of Carlo Nowak can conjure up such powerful varied feelings! —Lisa Laman

The Teachers' Lounge When one of her students is suspected of theft, teacher Carla Nowak decides to get to the bottom of the matter. Caught between her ideals and the school system, the consequences of her actions threaten to break her. Release Date May 4, 2023 Director Ilker Çatak Cast Leonie Benesch , Leonard Stettnisch , Eva Löbau , Michael Klammer Rating PG-13 Runtime 98 minutes Genres Drama

Emily Blunt

'Oppenheimer'

Image via Universal Pictures

Before the film was even released, much of the early conversation around Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer swirled around the utterly stacked cast that the writer and director was assembling for the project. Many of the actors who ultimately signed on were longtime Nolan collaborators, names he’s clearly enjoyed working with in the past, and all led by Cillian Murphy as father of the atomic bomb J. Robert Oppenheimer. The film largely revolves around its titular character’s career and spearheading of the Manhattan Project — as well as the scrutiny and suspicion he faced in the public eye for rumored affiliation with the Communist Party. However, Oppenheimer’s sprawling ensemble also allows for more than one performance to shine, several of which are included in this very list. We’d have even less of a sense of who Oppenheimer is at his core, however, were it not for the glimpses into his marriage to his wife, Kitty, played with utter fearlessness by Emily Blunt.

Blunt’s Kitty is the epitome of a complicated female character, and that makes her a subject of debate among audiences almost by default. As a brilliant scientist in her own right, she resents the expectations that are placed on her as a consequence of her gender — the assumption that she’ll simply evolve into a wife and mother without harboring any greater aspirations beyond those roles. She finds herself trapped in those responsibilities once she marries Oppenheimer, and often loses herself to the numbing power of alcohol as a means of coping with her circumstances. In other words, Kitty doesn’t fit into a convenient mold, rendering her a woman who isn’t easy to absorb, but that’s precisely the reason why she’s so magnificent. None of those intricacies would work half as well without Blunt inhabiting her on-screen, allowing us to see the character’s inner fire, her despair, her resignation, and ultimately her resolve. Blunt herself once referred to Kitty Oppenheimer as “the best part anyone has ever written for [her],” and thanks to this role, she’s also delivered one of the best performances of her career to date. —Carly Lane

Oppenheimer The story of American scientist, J. Robert Oppenheimer, and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Release Date July 21, 2023 Director Christopher Nolan Cast Cillian Murphy , Matt Damon , Robert Downey Jr. Rating R Runtime 181 Genres War , Biography , Drama

Danielle Brooks

'The Color Purple'

Image via Warner Bros.

In 1985's The Color Purple, we were introduced to Sofia Johnson, a commanding character played by Oprah Winfrey, who is eventually beaten down by the world that she stands so boldly against. The performance earned Winfrey an Oscar nomination, and in an ensemble full of fantastic performances, Winfrey truly stands out as one of the best. It's a role that must've been overwhelming to take over, but Danielle Brooks equals—if not surpasses—Winfrey's performance in Blitz Bazawule's adaptation of The Color Purple.

Brooks certainly put the work in, playing Sofia on Broadway from 2015 to 2017, and Brooks absolutely owns this role, flying onto the screen like a freight train, and taking the spotlight in every scene she's in. It's a role that's perfect for Brooks, as the actress can be the center of attention when need be, but also knows how to play the quieter, more heartbreaking second half of Sofia's story. But this is a role that asks Sofia to be as much a focal point when she's boisterous as when she's meek and feeling about an inch tall. Brooks has stood out on shows like Orange is the New Black and Peacemaker, but we truly needed the big screen to fit all of her power in one place. —Ross Bonaime

Penélope Cruz

'Ferrari'

Image via NEON

In Michael Mann's latest film, Ferrari, his characters are overwhelmed by the past, with almost everyone longing for a life that they can't ever regain post-war. Mann isn't giving us just a biopic or a racing film, he's giving us a story of regret and loss, and the impossibility of trying to make the past our present. No one captures this idea better than Penélope Cruz as Laura Ferrari, the wife of Adam Driver's Enzo Ferrari, who spends her days waiting for her husband to spend time with her instead of his mistress, and who truly holds the power in the Ferrari company. The four-time Oscar nominee and one-time winner Cruz has given many great performances over her career, but her work in Ferrari may very well be her best.

In the first scene where we meet Laura, she almost immediately tries to shoot her husband, and in every scene going forward, Cruz continues to play Laura as a completely unpredictable factor in a story that requires precision. While Laura's actions might seem shocking, in reality, Laura is always a few moves ahead, knowing what is best for her and her husband. But it's not until we see a glimpse of Laura's past with Enzo, the joy that she had a small family with her recently-passed son, that we understand truly why Laura is the way she is. In a film that is often exciting and nerve-wracking, thanks to races that could lead to death at every turn, it's Cruz's performance as Laura Ferrari that truly leaves us on the edge of our seats. —Ross Bonaime

Ferrari Set in the summer of 1957, with Enzo Ferrari's auto empire in crisis, the ex-racer turned entrepreneur pushes himself and his drivers to the edge as they launch into the Mille Miglia, a treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy. Release Date December 25, 2023 Director Michael Mann Cast Shailene Woodley , Adam Driver , Sarah Gadon , Penelope Cruz Runtime 130 minutes Genres Biography , Drama , History

Robert Downey Jr.

'Oppenheimer'

Image via Universal Pictures

Who doesn’t love Robert Downey Jr.? He spent the first few decades of his career proving his acting chops in movies like Zodiac, Chaplin, and yes, even Tropic Thunder, but would be sentenced to 11 killer years of duty as Tony Stark, better known as Iron Man, starting in 2008. Until 2019, barring a Sherlock Holmes or a Chef, RDJ wouldn’t have much room to break away from doing battle with Jeff Bridges and Thanos. Then, with one Infinity Gauntlet snap, our boy was free.

No matter how great he is as Iron Man, Downey Jr.’s passion simply reeks off the screen in Oppenheimer. You can tell that this is the kind of role that he has been aching to play for years now, with not a green screen or ping-pong ball suit in sight. Oppenheimer presents many different sides to Lewis Strauss. There are times when he’s a passive-aggressive-yet-welcoming mentor to Oppy, while later being a total snake in the grass. Not just that, he’s a snake that was pulled out of the grass and is now spitting venom at everyone that comes near! With Oppenheimer, Downey Jr. proves that he is an “eyes actor” above all. His sockets flare with intensity at every hushed and enraged accusation, meanwhile, his hammock-strung eyelids lay relaxed every time he studies the testaments of his opposers. That said, nobody whispers as angrily as Downey Jr. does either. You love to see him grill actors like Alden Ehrenreich and Dane DeHaan, only to be shut down and practically cuckolded a moment later. It’s not only the ensemble cast that makes Oppenheimer one of 2023’s greatest cinematic joys, it’s the dramatic return of one of our best screen actors in his best role to date — Robert Downey Jr. —Sam Williamson

Ayo Edebiri

'Bottoms'

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Few actors dominated both big and small screens this year in the way that Ayo Edebiri has, with stand-out performances in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and The Bear. Already a rising star, Edebiri solidified her movie star status with her outstanding acting skills in Bottoms. In Emma Selligman’s sophomore feature, Edebiri plays Josie, a socially awkward lesbian, and one-half of the lead duo, offering a leveled balance opposite Rachel Sennott’s more over-the-top character PJ.

Edebiri is fantastic throughout the film, having excellent chemistry with Sennott as well as her romantic interest, played by Havana Rose Liu. From her comedic timing to her emotional vulnerability, Edebiri is the heart and soul of Bottoms. If all of that wasn’t already enough, Edebiri deserves a spot on this list for her improvised monologue in one of the film's opening scenes. Within the first 15 minutes of the film, Edebiri makes Josie one of the best characters of the year as she spirals about not being able to flirt with the girl she likes and spinning a whole future in which she has to live a life of compulsory heterosexuality in a lavender marriage until she’s begging her best friend not to abandon her when it all inevitably happens. It perfectly expresses so many feelings as Edebiri slowly builds up the speech until it hits a fever pitch.

With stunning authenticity and remarkable commitment to the bit, Edebiri is an outstanding actor and she deserves every accolade. Bottoms would not have worked nearly as well without Edebiri in this role as she makes it worth watching over and over again. —Samantha Coley

Bottoms Two unpopular queer high-school students start a fight club to have sex before graduation. Release Date August 25, 2023 Director Emma Seligman Cast Nicholas Galitzine , Ayo Edebiri , Dagmara Dominczyk , Rachel Sennott Rating R Runtime 92 minutes Genres Comedy

Paul Giamatti

'The Holdovers'

Image via Focus Features

There’s not much to like about Paul Giamatti’s Paul Hunham in the beginning of Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers. With a wicked temper and a seemingly ice-cold heart willing to ruin an entire classroom’s grades on a whim thanks to one wise-ass remark, it’s easy to see why. While Hunham doesn’t seem like the kind of guy you’d want to babysit anyone, that’s exactly what he’s tasked with doing throughout the film – watching the school’s holdovers, or the students who have no plans for the holiday break. For the two-week vacation, Hunham begrudgingly begins softening as he gets to know student Angus Tully (Dominic Sessa). He bends certain rules taking Angus to a colleague’s Christmas party, and even arranging to take Angus on a field trip to Boston. Their bond grows so strong that Hunham even reveals his darkest secret – one with the power to truly jeopardize his entire career.

As Hunham, Giamatti shows us how painfully vulnerable letting down one’s guard can leave you. Hunham is a man who, thanks to a connection he never expected, begins cracking open the stories he accepted long ago about who he was and what he had the credentials to do. Giamatti’s performance shows the heartbreak it takes to free yourself from the shackles of your past and carve a new path forward. —Rebecca Landman

The Holdovers A cranky history teacher at a remote prep school is forced to remain on campus over the holidays with a troubled student who has no place to go. Release Date November 10, 2023 Director Alexander Payne Cast Paul Giamatti , Da'Vine Joy Randolph , Dominic Sessa , Carrie Preston Rating R Runtime 133 minutes Genres Comedy , Drama

Lily Gladstone

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Image via Apple TV+

When we look back at what was twelve months of pretty great movies, 2023 will always be remembered as the year of Lily Gladstone. This began back at Sundance with the fantastic Fancy Dance (which is somehow still seeking distribution for anyone looking to get behind what will be one of the best films of next year) then continued through great works like The Unknown Country, Quantum Cowboys, and Reservation Dogs. However, it was a film by a little director by the name of Martin Scorsese that left a mark on the year in cinema and the long trajectory of the art form itself. In Killers of the Flower Moon, the experience is at its best when Gladstone is on screen as she carries the heart and soul of the entire experience.

Playing the real-life character of Mollie Burkhart, an Osage woman living in the early 1900s, she is tasked with doing a lot to ground the story in the vibrant textures of this world that will soon become one defined by death. Not only does she do so in pitch-perfect fashion, there is never a moment where she isn’t doing understated yet no less shattering work. Even when there are other characters with more dialogue, she speaks with the greatest clarity and potency in every aspect of her precisely tuned performance. There are entire worlds in her eyes that overwhelm just as they enthrall. This culminates in a final scene that cements it as one of not just the year’s best performances, but one of the best ever put to screen. —Chase Hutchinson

Ryan Gosling

'Barbie'

Image via Warner Bros.

Related 'Barbie' Review: Greta Gerwig’s World of Plastic Is Fantastic Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig turns 'Barbie' into much more than just a toy commercial.

Ryan Gosling's turn as Ken could have easily been a one-joke pony, but any fan of the actor would know that he's way above that (well The Gray Man aside). His work in Barbie is not only a stroke of comedic genius, but it's also much more nuanced than you might think. Those who proclaimed that Barbie is some "anti-man" manifesto, clearly weren't paying attention to the movie, because if you were to look into Ken's arc, you would know it's the furthest thing from from that. Because, after all, Ken really stopped caring about the patriarchy when he learned it wasn't about horses. Just as Margot Robbie's Barbie goes on a spirit quest of individuality, Ken does too, and it is hard to think of any other actor being able to pull off the Kenergy in the way that Gosling does.

For years, Gosling has been the center of those "literally me" memes because of films like Drive and Blade Runner 2049, and his performance in Barbie feels as if it is directly addressing those memes. He deserves the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for the "I'm Just Ken" sequence alone. It was...SUBLIME. Barbie already defied all our expectations this year, but Gosling's go-for-broke performance propelled the film even further. —Nate Richard

Sandra Hüller

'Anatomy of a Fall'

Image via Le Pacte

It's safe to say that without Sandra Hüller's performance in Anatomy of a Fall the film wouldn't be even close to the success that it is. While Justine Triet's storytelling is compelling and following the courtroom drama that winds through the complicated life of a family is juicy, it is Hüller who stands out as the star performer. 2023 really is Hüller's year, not only is she fantastic in Anatomy but she is one of the star performances in Jonathan Glazer's Zone of Interest as well.

Hüller can capture the subtleties of her character's emotions as she undergoes scrutiny from prosecutors and curious eyes. As her character faces mounting struggles, including losing custody of her son briefly, it's only through Hüller's physical and emotional performance that we can feel for such a complex character that might not otherwise garner as much sympathy. —Therese Lacson

Anatomy of a Fall A woman is suspected of her husband's murder, and their blind son faces a moral dilemma as the sole witness. Release Date August 23, 2023 Director Justine Triet Cast Sandra Hüller , Swann Arlaud , Antoine Reinartz , Samuel Theis Rating R Runtime 150 minutes Genres Crime , Drama , Thriller

Barry Keoghan

'Saltburn'

Image Via MGM

Barry Keoghan should be a frontrunner for every Best Actor nomination this year for his subtle, yet sumptuously terrifying portrayal of Oliver Quick in Emerald Fennell's sophomoric feature Saltburn. However, Saltburn isn't everyone's cup of tea and Keoghan's performance is rather understated in its execution—intentionally so—which may make his brilliance harder to pinpoint for those hard-earned accolades. When audiences first meet Oliver Quick, he is nothing more than a doe-eyed university student with unspoken trauma and a burgeoning crush on Oxford's most eligible bachelor. But, as his unrequited affections turn into a more sinister vintage of obsession, Keoghan is given the lion's share of material to transform himself into the Catton family's worst nightmare.

Keoghan is a magnetic force on the silver screen—particularly when he's given the opportunity to appeal to the audience's sympathies with his affable, kind-spirited demeanor. After his dreams died in a shallow creek bed last year in The Banshees of Inisherin, moviegoers are quite primed to see him as an innocent, yet troubled soul, which helps to lead them into the very same con he exacts on the Cattons. The deception is so beautifully executed in Saltburn, as Keoghan slowly peels away the layers of Oliver Quick's psyche, playing through a passiveness that gives way to a sort of deadly precision. While some might balk at the idea that Oliver Quick is a role with any real depth, those are audiences that fail to see that they are watching a character who knows how to play the long game. The shifts are subtle, but upon further rewatches you can see the way Keoghan slowly unravels beneath that seemingly peaceful mask he dons. 2023 has been a venerable feast for audiences who hunger for complex and nuanced characters, and Keoghan should sit at the head of the table for that very feast. —Maggie Lovitt

Saltburn Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton, who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten. Release Date November 17, 2023 Director Emerald Fennell Cast Rosamund Pike , Barry Keoghan , Jacob Elordi , Carey Mulligan , Archie Madekwe Rating R Runtime 127 minutes Genres Comedy , Drama , Thriller

Jennifer Lawrence

'No Hard Feelings'

Image via Sony

One of the most fun movies of 2023 was undoubtedly the one that had Jennifer Lawrence front and center. Director Gene Stupnitsky’s sex comedy No Hard Feelings finally gave the Oscar winner a chance to bring her comedy chops that we love to see in talk show appearances to the big screen, and boy she does not disappoint. Lawrence plays Maddie, an Uber driver and reluctant bartender for the ungrateful wealthy inhabitants of her hometown Montauk, NY. She has no filter and no patience, and when her car gets repossessed and she loses her main source of income, she becomes quite desperate. Luckily, she comes across a bizarre Craigslist ad from two parents hoping to find someone to “date” their son before he goes to college in exchange for a Buick Regal. Problem solved, right?

Jennifer Lawrence’s range as an actor is on full display from start to finish, as she easily jumps from bawdy goofball when trying to win over Andrew Barth Feldman’s awkward Percy to sincere and protective when she realizes her relationship with him is far deeper than a transaction. It takes a special kind of comedic performer to effortlessly land one-liners, nail a variety of facial expressions, and fight teenagers while being completely naked. Jennifer Lawrence, let this be the beginning of an epic comedy career. —Emily Bernard

No Hard Feelings

On the brink of losing her home, Maddie finds an intriguing job listing: helicopter parents looking for someone to bring their introverted 19-year-old son out of his shell before college. She has one summer to make him a man or die trying. Release Date June 23, 2023 Director Gene Stupnitsky Cast Jennifer Lawrence , Laura Benanti , Natalie Morales , Ebon Moss-Bachrach Rating R Runtime 103 minutes Genres Comedy

Greta Lee

'Past Lives'

Image via A24

One of the most talked about movies this year is no doubt also the best of 2023 — just ask Collider. Ruefully sharp and incredibly poignant, Past Lives is flawless in its raw and masterful storytelling. But a lot of its appeal and charm also leans heavily on its immaculate performance from Greta Lee, who thrives in Celine Song’s directorial feature debut as a nuanced and complex character burdened with the branching paths of life’s “what ifs.” In the film, Lee portrays Nora, a Korean-born playwright navigating life in New York and rekindling a connection with her childhood sweetheart. Between Nora’s two worlds involving her husband Arthur (John Magaro) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo), we see Lee come to life in a role that is nuanced and transformative, and unequivocally the most authentic from the past year.

With a film like Past Lives exploring the complexities of love, identity, and life’s uncertainty through Nora’s eyes, Lee absorbs so much of that in every ounce of her performance, from the body language to the dialogue. It’s magnetic and compelling in how she can express such a deep emotion through the wrinkle of an eye or the faint hint of a smile. It’s the tiny moments in a very quiet, affecting film like this that she shows her craft at its best. The complex interior states that Lee projects are subtle yet surprising as she aligns herself with Nora’s very complicated emotions through intricate details with a single movement. Her entrancing pull is seen throughout the film in interactions with Yoo and Magaro, but while she holds so much of Nora in while the audience finds moments to sob to, we see the best of Lee’s powerful heartbeat in the final scene. Bringing such emotion with naturalism to the surface, Lee’s portrayal of Nora nails the deeper intricacies of the human condition through tremendous emotion that leaves us as devastated as her. It’s beautiful and haunting, and a performance deserving of praise and acclaim. —Tania Hussain

Past Lives Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrested apart after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea. Twenty years later, they are reunited for one fateful week as they confront notions of love and destiny. Release Date June 23, 2023 Director Celine Song Cast Greta Lee , John Magaro , Teo Yoo , Moon Seung-ah Rating PG-13 Runtime 106 minutes Genres Drama , Romance

Rachel McAdams

'Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret'

Image via Lionsgate

If there’s one thing Rachel McAdams has proven throughout her career, it’s that she has the range. From sinking her teeth into delicious villains in Mean Girls and The Family Stone to being half of some of the greatest romances of all time in The Notebook and Disobedience, from being laugh-out-loud funny in Game Night and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga to being seriously good in dramas like Spotlight and Red Eye, there is nothing she can’t do. Luckily, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. allows her to play to her (countless) strengths — flexing both her impressive comedic and dramatic chops — while also exploring new territory in one of her most memorable yet understated performances to date.

Many people groan when actors start getting relegated to “mom roles” — and for good reason. Oftentimes, the parents in media geared toward kids and teens are one-dimensional stereotypes with bland dialogue and cliché personalities. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. is refreshing in a lot of ways, not the least of which is how it allows its adult characters to have just as much depth and growth as the preteens. While helping her daughter Margaret (Abby Ryder Forston) navigate the challenges of growing up, Barbara (McAdams) has a coming-of-age journey of her own as she struggles to find her identity and purpose after quitting her job as an art teacher to become a stay-at-home mom while also grappling with the pain she still feels about her devout Christian parents disowning her for marrying a Jewish man.

There is beauty in McAdams’ subtlety. The moment she tries not to cry when telling Margaret why her grandparents aren’t in her life makes it impossible to keep our own tears at bay. Barbara is a good person — a loving, supportive mother and wife — without ever feeling too good to be true. Rather, McAdams plays her with gorgeously restrained authenticity, moving us without making us feel like we’re being emotionally manipulated. McAdams plays her as imperfect yet earnest, highlighting the obstacles that come with not just raising a daughter but being one. One of the most powerful scenes in the movie — and, in my opinion, in any movie this year — comes when Margaret and Barbara sit on the couch together. There are no flashy special effects, no huge revelations, and barely any dialogue, but it feels so cathartic and comforting alike and highlights just how impactful quiet can be in someone like McAdams’ capable hands. –Taylor Gates

Charles Melton

'May December'

Image via Netflix

2023 has given us a masterclass of acting from some very fresh, new faces in a plethora of titles. But one of the more surprising additions to the roster this year is from Charles Melton in Todd Haynes’ May December. Inspired by the Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau scandal that once dominated ’90s gossip rags, May December is an inventive, stylistic melodrama with some darkly funny elements. But across the film’s deeply layered aesthetic and esoteric sentiment is Melton’s performance that acts as the film’s heartbeat. Fresh off the heels of Riverdale, Melton is heading up a smart and radiant trajectory by taking on an immensely heavy, intricately detailed role as Joe — a former victim of child abuse and manipulation, married to his abuser Gracie, played by Julianne Moore. Stunted by the emotionally manipulative and abusive relationship, Melton is in many ways portraying a 13-year-old and his ability to showcase a child imprisoned in an adult man’s body is striking and never overdone. There’s a polished boyish sparkle seen in Melton’s eyes, particularly in the scene when Joe talks about his bugs and it’s this innocence Melton communicates on the big screen that makes his performance tragic, but also unforgettable.

Showcasing absolute perfection, Melton brings an estranged innocence to Joe that highlights the actor’s ability to break your heart just through his body language. By harnessing a strong non-verbal communication through quiet gazes, weak smiles and even posture leaning toward discomfort when he’s engaging in conversation with Moore or even Natalie Portman’s nosy actress character, Elizabeth, Melton’s ability to convey Joe’s repressive feelings most tacitly brings a naturalism and expressionism to the character’s trauma. From his mannerisms to his delivery, Melton nails the psychology of repression and how specific traumas live in our body, impacting physicality. We see so much of his emotion through compelling non-verbal cues that create a sharper understanding of his character in how he walks, converses with others, and even keeps to himself.

Throughout his interactions—including with his teenage children—we see a shy, awkward man-child of sorts going through puberty, having weed for the first time, and as a victim of abuse, finally consenting to sex for the first time in his life (even if he doesn’t understand the implications of a one-night stand). When Joe confronts Gracie about her grooming and manipulating him as a child, we recoil in our seats and feel exactly how Joe is at the moment thanks to Melton’s childlike innocence pouring out in the scene. He manages to immerse the audience into his soul and heart superbly, making us cry out for Joe and giving him more than just the life he has. It’s a fantastic role and one that is most deserving of all the acclaim and awards talk. —Tania Hussain

May December Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple buckles under pressure when an actress arrives to do research for a film about their past. Release Date December 1, 2023 Director Todd Haynes Cast Julianne Moore , Natalie Portman , Andrea Frankle , Charles Melton Rating R Runtime 117 minutes Genres Drama

Carey Mulligan

'Maestro'

Image via Netflix

Carey Mulligan has been one of the most dependable actresses in Hollywood for years. Even if the film isn’t a roaring success, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a bad performance from her. Her versatility is what sets her apart from many, turning her hand to literary giants like Jane Austen and Thomas Hardy, then leading a biting commentary on modern rape culture just a few years later. She’s one of those actors who can express 20 different emotions without saying a word; but when she does speak, it’s so magnetic that you are living off every word.

Bradley Cooper’s Maestro has a lot of strengths and yet Mulligan is still the best part of it. She plays Felicia Montealegre, an actress who falls hard for the charm of Leonard Bernstein. Playing a real-life person is daunting enough, but having to chronicle their life from their 20s to their 50s only makes the sky-high order even taller — especially when it’s a life as large as Felciia’s. But Mulligan feels in complete control of Felicia in every scene. Most of the film sees her rethink her past choices, and Mulligan’s layered performance is so lived-in that we very much believe the person in front of us holds all these memories. She is the heart of this film that is already beating hard.

Without Mulligan, we would have no lens to view the biopic’s subject, making her crucial to the plot (not a common occurrence with wives in biopics). The best scenes are when Mulligan and Cooper are together, whether we see them enveloped in each other’s arms or spitting ferocious insults. When Felicia is confronted by tragedy, Mulligan captures the raw devastation so astutely, taking Felicia from a grand figure to as vulnerable as can be. Carey Mulligan is an actress who only gets better with every role, which means that we are in for a treat with her post-Maestro roles, as this is a performance that most actors could only dream of delivering. —Emma Kiely

Maestro This love story chronicles the lifelong relationship of conductor-composer Leonard Bernstein and actress Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. Release Date December 20, 2023 Director Bradley Cooper Cast Carey Mulligan , Bradley Cooper , Matt Bomer , Maya Hawke Sarah Silverman , Michael Urie , Gideon Glick , Miriam Shor , Alexa Swinton Rating R Runtime 129 minutes Genres Music , Biography , Drama

Cillian Murphy

'Oppenheimer'

Image via Universal Pictures

The critical acclaim that Cillian Murphy has garnered for his role as J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's blockbuster Oppenheimer is nearly thirty years in the making. The Irish actor has been delivering unforgettable award-worthy performances since 1996, but only now has he finally received those accolades outside of Ireland and the United Kingdom. While Oppenheimer is not a role that warrants losing one's self in it, it is easy to lose sight of Murphy beneath the worry lines and world-weary exhaustion of the "Father of the Atomic Bomb."

As the titular character of a film penned in the first person, the weight of its success rested squarely on Murphy's shoulders. It was paramount that Murphy have impeccable scene chemistry with each member of the impressive ensemble cast that Nolan assembled—and he did. Whether it was his long-suffering pinning for the unflappable and tragic Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh); his bittersweet relationship with the steadfast Kitty Oppenheimer (Emily Blunt); or the friendship he forged with Ernest Lawrence (Josh Hartnett), Murphy nailed every layer of who Oppenheimer was with ease. With any hope, Oppenheimer is just the beginning of Oscar buzz for Cillian Murphy, but at any rate—he gave one of the most unforgettable performances of 2023. The world should consider itself lucky that Nolan sees Murphy as a sort of muse, because it gave audiences something truly incredible. —Maggie Lovitt

Oppenheimer The story of American scientist, J. Robert Oppenheimer, and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Release Date July 21, 2023 Director Christopher Nolan Cast Cillian Murphy , Matt Damon , Robert Downey Jr. Rating R Runtime 181 Genres War , Biography , Drama

Joaquin Phoenix

'Beau Is Afraid'

Image via A24

It’s the year glorious year of 2023 A.D., one that found Joaquin Phoenix playing both Napoleon Bonaparte and…Beau Wasserman, a giant man-child. Somehow, despite what you might expect, Phoenix seems to be bringing more to the latter. Ari Aster’s third feature film, Beau is Afraid, asks a lot of Phoenix. He has to have a panic attack every five minutes, act against a variety of landscapes and artificial backgrounds, play off of other performers’ odd performances, sprint with the least bit of athleticism possible, and make himself seem like the biggest loser on the planet. And somehow… he does so masterfully. What else did we expect? He’s Joaquin Phoenix — he can do anything!

This should come as no surprise, considering Phoenix is one of our best-working actors. That being said, over the last decade, he’s also been on a bit of a tear by taking various challenging roles, whether they be in movies like The Master or Joker. None of them stack up to his work here, though. You might find yourself gripping your armrest as Beau books it back over to his apartment, evading an angry mob in the process, or cackle in disbelief as he discovers an enormous, monstrous, phallic beast. Phoenix is at his best about halfway through the film, when he sends his performance through the atmosphere by bringing an added cosmic depth to his character that wasn’t there before. This hypnotizing leg of the film kicks off after Beau discovers a theater troupe out in the middle of the woods. He soon envisions their work as a retelling of his own life, in which he silently and surrealistically navigates his young adulthood through his elder years, all while searching for his family, whom he lost in a flood. Phoenix spends most of his time in Beau is Afraid by bumbling around the parameters of Aster’s chosen aspect ratio, but it is here that we see everything that he has to bring to this role. He can mostly ride with a pitch-black, slapstick nature in this movie, but he’s still the Academy Award-winning actor that we know. Joaquin Phoenix can do anything, and Beau is Afraid is full proof that he’s still running strong. —Samuel Williamson

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

'The Holdovers'

Image via Focus Features

We should consider ourselves lucky to be alive in this day and age, if only because we are here to witness Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s performance in The Holdovers. Her work as Mary Lamb, the head cook of Barton Academy, is just about as human as anyone will ever get on screen. You’ve likely heard heaps about Paul Giamatti’s work as a buffoonish-yet-sincere aging professor and Dominic Sessa’s deserved acclaim as a breakout star, but you’ll walk away with Randolph hanging on to your heart.

Mary Lamb enters the picture as a character who cares deeply about her work but also seems to cut some corners here and there. She enjoys a drink (or two) as her shifts draw to an end, gives a kid or a faculty member an earful when she sees fit, and pulls a few ill-advised strings for some cherries jubilee. You love to see her when she is on screen and miss her dearly when she disappears for a bit. Randolph makes it look easy — a characteristic that hardly anyone can claim in the year of our Lord, 2023. Lamb isn’t just the school’s dry-humored head cook, though. It doesn’t take long for us to learn that she’s a mother who yearns for her son, who lost his life in the Vietnam War, and has spent years as a widow in the wake of her husband’s passing.

While many others would play this part with an overt and tired sadness, Randolph comes along with a cathartic melancholia. She spends her nights watching game shows that might have been accompanied by the laughs of her family in years past, sheds tears over familiar holiday-season tunes, and drinks to help the pain. But it never helps, does it? Instead of delivering typical Oscar-nominated clips in which she yells through a sea of tears, Randolph’s Lamb sits alone, letting tired eyes hang sorry for the life that she has been handed. Again, she makes it look easy. Not everyone can make delivering one of the year’s best performances look as easy as a game of ping pong, but you did just that, Ms. Randolph. —Sam Williamson

The Holdovers A cranky history teacher at a remote prep school is forced to remain on campus over the holidays with a troubled student who has no place to go. Release Date November 10, 2023 Director Alexander Payne Cast Paul Giamatti , Da'Vine Joy Randolph , Dominic Sessa , Carrie Preston Rating R Runtime 133 minutes Genres Comedy , Drama

Margot Robbie

'Barbie'

Image via Warner Bros.

Margot Robbie dazzles as Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s record-shattering summer blockbuster. Barbie is a generational icon. Barbie is our favorite woman of all time. Barbie is an inanimate object. Robbie meshes all of these traits together in her performance as Stereotypical Barbie – delivering on the two-dimensional cheer you’d expect from a movie inspired by a Mattel doll. All is perfect in Barbieland until Barbie becomes plagued with thoughts of death. Soon her feet are flat and Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon) has sent her off to mend the rift between Barbieland and the Real World. Robbie layers what starts as an overly straightforward emotional canvas with splashes of nuance each time Barbie experiences the unexpected – refining yet never totally losing the simplicity you'd expect from a Barbie.

From the discomfort of getting verbally eviscerated by Sasha (Ariana Greenblatt) at the lunch table to her full-blown meltdown after Ken’s horse-powered Barbieland takeover, Robbie’s performance shows us how to weather the existential crisis of realizing that what you thought you were no longer feels like enough. Robbie’s face-planted meltdown gives America Ferrera’s Gloria the perfect catalyst for her epic feminist monologue. Robbie’s loving final confrontation with Ryan Gosling’s Ken is so honest, it gives him the space to open the floodgates emotionally and reckon with how he really feels. Just as playing with something as simple as a Barbie doll can launch any kid into a magical imagined reality of their own making, so too does Robbie’s performance stay simple enough to leave room for the plethora of powerful points of view to shine through his movie. —Rebecca Landman

Franz Rogowski

'Passages'

Image via Sundance

The world of cinema is richer with Franz Rogowski in it and Passages is yet more proof of this. The latest film from Ira Sachs, it is a portrait of passion, ego, and love that is one of the year’s best character studies. Following the arrogant director Tomas (Rogowski) who begins an affair with the young Agathe (Adèle Exarchopoulos) while still trying to maintain his relationship with his husband Martin (Ben Whishaw). If you think this sounds messy, it very much is, but the performances never miss a step while navigating this. From the very opening scene, where the director directs a scene, Rogowski is able to capture the character’s desire for perfection from everyone around him while remaining deeply flawed himself.

Tomas has a certain way for his actors to do a simple walk and, if it is not, he will drag it out until they get it right. From there, everything else is about just seeing this attitude and approach to people start to consume his own life. Rogowski gives life to both these moments of self-destruction just as he is seductive and sensual enough to make you almost forget what kind of person he really is. That the film got an NC-17 rating is ridiculous, but that only makes it all the more important to seek it out. Rogowski builds a full person from the ground up, laying bare all of who he is without any hesitation or fear that makes it that much more comprehensively revealing. —Chase Hutchinson

Passages A gay couple's marriage is thrown into crisis when one of them impulsively begins a passionate affair with a young woman. Release Date August 4, 2023 Director Ira Sachs Cast Adèle Exarchopoulos Franz Rogowski , Ben Whishaw Rating NR Runtime 91 minutes Genres Drama , Romance

Mark Ruffalo

'Poor Things'

From the moment Mark Ruffalo appears as Duncan Wedderburn in Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, it is immediately clear that he is a son of a bitch. With a mustache that was seemingly grown out solely for twirling in a dastardly way, from his constant outbursts at Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), Duncan is the slimiest character Ruffalo has ever played, and he's delighting in it. In some ways, Duncan is a way to teach Bella that the world isn't as lovely as it seems, a world where someone creepy can whisk you away and take all your money, despite being good at "furious jumping."

But Ruffalo might also be the most overly comedic character to appear in a Lanthimos film so far, an absurdist weirdo who causes chaos wherever he goes. Ruffalo also seems to be outside the time and place that we see within Poor Things, whether it's dropping his entitled accent to yell "shut the fuck up!" in public, or his referencing A Streetcar Named Desire decades before it was written. Alastair Gray's book of the same name, on which Poor Things is based on, throws in little eccentricities that make us realize things might not be as they seem, and while Lanthimos and writer Tony McNamara have mostly gotten rid of these moments, Ruffalo's occasional outburst reminds us that this is a show for our amusement. And also, that Ruffalo is a brilliant comedic actor. —Ross Bonaime

Poor Things The incredible tale about the fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. Release Date December 8, 2023 Director Yorgos Lanthimos Cast Mark Ruffalo , Willem Dafoe , Margaret Qualley , Emma Stone Rating R Genres Horror , Sci-Fi

Andrew Scott

'All of Us Strangers'

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Mainstream movies have been wasting Andrew Scott for so long now. While big genre movies like Spectre and Victor Frankenstein have only seen this actor as fit to play disposable baddies, Scott’s always harbored talents to handle much more complex roles, as seen by his turns in TV, indie cinema, and the stage. Finally, though, Andrew Scott got a motion picture role worthy of his gifts with the part of Adam in All of Us Strangers. The lead character of the latest Andrew Haigh feature, Adam plays a writer who lost his parents decades earlier and suddenly discovers that, upon returning to his childhood home, he can see them again, frozen in time in the age he left them.

There’s already so much potential for compelling human drama in the basic conceit of Adam as a character, but Andrew Scott’s performance really takes this figure to another level of transfixing depth. Scott’s understated work suggests how withdrawn Andrew has become as an adult, as well as how not every single interaction with his reunited parents is idyllic. His body language and subdued line deliveries hauntingly communicate how much the weight of the past looms over everything in Adam’s life. Meanwhile, Scott’s dynamics with Jamie Bell and Claire Foy (the performer tasked with portraying Adam’s unnamed parents) are just splendid, his chemistry with each performer just authentically sells a parent/child dynamic even with Scott being older than either Bell or Foy. All of Us Strangers works on many levels, but it’s also an amazing demo reel for what a gifted artist Andrew Scott is. —Lisa Laman

Dominic Sessa

'The Holdovers'

Image via Focus Features

Related Dominic Sessa's 'The Holdovers' Performance Doesn't Feel Like a Debut Dominic Sessa makes his acting debut in 'The Holdovers' and delivers one of 2023's standout performances in the process.

Debut performances are often a hallmark of an actor’s career. Some stand out from the get-go, while some take a while longer to find their footing. But no actor has seemed to shock and delight audiences more with his first role than Dominic Sessa, who came out swinging in his debut as frustrated private school student Angus Tully in The Holdovers. For a star who auditioned only because the project was being filmed on his school grounds, Sessa manages to outdo most seasoned veterans, packing in all the neuroses of a student trapped in the same place for far too long, plagued by demons only he can see.

His chemistry with co-star Paul Giamatti is a thing of beauty, oscillating from disdain to indifference to something akin to appreciation and maybe even love, and watching him hold his own against such a prolific talent is phenomenal, especially when you consider he’s never done it before. He’s as captivating as any actor has ever been on screen, and despite Giamatti giving a career-best performance, it’s Sessa who brings the whole thing together, carrying the film on his shoulders as if it takes no effort at all. —Maggie Boccella

The Holdovers A cranky history teacher at a remote prep school is forced to remain on campus over the holidays with a troubled student who has no place to go. Release Date November 10, 2023 Director Alexander Payne Cast Paul Giamatti , Da'Vine Joy Randolph , Dominic Sessa , Carrie Preston Rating R Runtime 133 minutes Genres Comedy , Drama

Emma Stone

'Poor Things'

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Poor Things represents the second time Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos have teamed up in a creative sense, after collaborating on 2018’s period black comedy The Favourite — and their latest endeavor together proves that they’re still a match made in unapologetically satirical heaven. Paired with the writing strengths of Tony McNamara (who co-wrote The Favourite’s script as well as Cruella’s), the end result is a tour-de-force of a performance for Stone, who wields both her knack for comedy and her capacity for emotional vulnerability to captivating effect.

As Bella Baxter, a young woman who is essentially raised from the dead by Willem Dafoe’s eccentric surgeon Godwin Baxter, Stone has the complicated task of depicting this new take on Frankenstein’s monster. Bella is a woman whose initial perception of the world is defined by what she’s told by the men around her — but when she decides to break out into the real world and learn the intricacies of existence for herself, the result is a mental and sexual awakening the likes of which only this creative trio could bring to life. But Bella’s quest for enlightenment doesn’t simply extend to physical pleasures, even if she briefly finds herself in the company of notorious rake Duncan Wedderburn (a delightfully foppish Mark Ruffalo), with the two tearing up a dance floor in one unforgettable scene. Before too long, she’s off on her own, and having adventures in the fantastical steampunk world that makes up the film’s backdrop. Once Bella finally makes it home to her “God” and the man who’s ready to marry her (Ramy Youssef), she’s not the same woman she was when she departed, and it’s through Stone that we see this evolution play out, from someone who has been hidden away to a woman liberated from societal expectations, and ultimately a woman in control of her own destiny. —Carly Lane

Poor Things The incredible tale about the fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. Release Date December 8, 2023 Director Yorgos Lanthimos Cast Mark Ruffalo , Willem Dafoe , Margaret Qualley , Emma Stone Rating R Genres Horror , Sci-Fi

Sydney Sweeney

'Reality'

Image via HBO

Skyrocketing to intense fame overnight — especially when it’s due to your performance in media marketed to teens — can be both a blessing and a curse. Sure, you get a massive, passionate fanbase, but it can be difficult not to be typecast or pigeonholed. Luckily, this year has allowed several stars to prove themselves in more grounded, dramatic fare. There’s Charles Melton of Riverdale fame in May December, of course, as well as The Kissing Booth’s Jacob Elordi turning in excellent work in both Saltburn and Priscilla. But Elordi isn’t the only Euphoria actor who blew everyone out of the water. Sydney Sweeney’s performance as whistleblower Reality Winner in Reality deserves to be recognized and applauded, too.

In the wrong hands, Reality could be disastrous. The vast majority of the script is ripped directly from FBI transcripts, and it takes place in a single location. Director Tina Satter grounds us so firmly in Winner’s perspective that the success of the film completely hinges on us believing the actor in the role and making us care about what happens to her. Rest assured, Sweeney commands every frame. She completely disappears into the part, seamlessly transforming into the military veteran.

Sweeney makes sure we feel every ounce of Winner’s panic and rage simmering under her forced mask of calm, cool collectedness, elevating Reality from a straightforward crime drama into one of the most intense, gripping thrillers of the year. Winner has been unexpectedly plunged into a warped nightmare, and Sweeney’s performance drags us right there with her, immersing us in the confusion and terror at being relentlessly questioned about one courageous snap decision with potentially dire consequences. The runtime is tight — less than an hour and a half — but your heart will be pounding the whole time while watching this suffocating, claustrophobic movie. Sweeney embodies both the dread and bravery of the situation. It’s a career-best performance that finally allows her to prove what she’s capable of. —Taylor Gates

Reality A former American intelligence specialist was given the longest sentence for the unauthorized release of government information to the media about Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections via an email operation. Release Date May 29, 2023 Director Tina Satter Cast Sydney Sweeney , Josh Hamilton , Marchánt Davis , Benny Elledge Rating TV-MA Runtime 83 minutes Genres Drama

Teyana Taylor

'A Thousand and One'

Image via Focus Features

It's sometimes easy for movies released early in the year to slip away from one's mind, no matter how exceptional they are, once it's time to do end-of-the-year retrospectives on the past 12 months of cinematic exploits. It's an inevitable part of being first out of the gate in a packed crowd of motion pictures. But no matter how many memorable lead turns were unleashed throughout 2023, there was never any chance Teyana Taylor's work as Inez de la Paz in the March 2023 feature A Thousand and One would slip through the cracks. Playing a woman recently released from prison with a son in the foster care system, Taylor portrays Inez as a woman haunted by traumatic ghosts of the past (like the loss of her parents or having to previously abandon her child) but not solely defined by them. She's got grit, perseverance, and a level of moral complexity not usually afforded to working-class women in American cinema.

Writer/director A.V. Rockwell's nuanced storytelling approach offers plenty of room for Taylor to excel as a performer, especially as she finds such masterful ways to depict Inez aging over the eleven years A Thousand and One takes place. Other recent movies have engaged in distracting prosthetics or elaborate digital trickery to communicate the passage of time. Teyana Taylor is such a good performer that the subtlest adjustments to her physicality vividly suggest how Inez has changed from 1994 to 2005. Among many of its core themes, A Thousand and One functions as an ode to the cozy rooms, small business, and human lives lost in the process of gentrification in Harlem at the turn of the century. In Teyana Taylor’s rich work, all the humanity that’s been lost is vibrantly alive on screen. —Lisa Laman

A Thousand and One After unapologetic and fiercely loyal Inez kidnaps her son Terry from the foster care system, mother and son set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity, and stability, in a rapidly changing New York City. Release Date March 31, 2023 Director A.V. Rockwell Cast Teyana Taylor , Will Catlett , Josiah Cross , Aven Courtney , Aaron Kingsley Adetola Rating R Runtime 116 minutes Genres Drama

Jeffrey Wright

'American Fiction'

Image via TIFF

It is about damn time that the spectacular Jeffrey Wright got his flowers and it is a joy to see it come from a film like American Fiction. Playing Thelonious 'Monk' Ellison, a writer who is fed up with the way Black people are being depicted in modern fiction, he gives one of the most simultaneously hilarious and layered performances of the year. If there was ever a time for him to get awards recognition after a career full of great work, including a magnificent monologue that stole the show in this year’s Asteroid City, this would be it.

From the moment that Monk decides to write an exaggerated version of the one-dimensional stories he’s seen about Black people, Wright is at the top of his comedic game. The way he plays off his own fictional creations in one of the early scenes is joyous and good fun because of how razor-sharp he is. However, this will soon shift into something more increasingly melancholic when what the book Monk thought would be seen as a joke becomes a big hit in the publishing world. It will soon spiral out of his control, but Wright remains in full command of this character at every step. With money being tight and him needing to care for his mother, Monk will then go along with this unexpected twist that puts him in the awkward position of being more famous for being what he views as a hack than his more serious writing efforts.

Wright is able to capture the many complications of the man, the writer, and the family member with a refreshing sense of humorous warmth that is crossed with a cold bitterness. You see, Monk is more of an optimist than one would have initially thought. He had hoped people would wise up and be in on the joke only to discover that he had overestimated the world. Wright can tease out these more emotional revelations just as he hits all the punchlines perfectly. He takes us deeper and deeper into a lie while revealing truths along the way. As Monk discovers that the world is even worse than he could have ever imagined, it is Wright who is at his very best. —Chase Hutchinson

Koji Yahusho

'Perfect Days'

Image via Neon

From the moment he wakes up before the sun rises until the end of the day when he gets to read a cheap paperback book, Koji Yakusho’s Hirayama is making the most of the little things in life. Every day, Hirayama walks out his door, smiles up at the sky, and approaches the day knowing he’s going to make the most of his time on this earth. In Wim Wenders’ latest masterwork, Hirayama’s outlook is infectious, almost making the viewer look at the world through rose-colored glasses like he does.Yakusho’s performance makes us appreciate the small joys that come to us and how easy it could be to overlook life’s gifts. Throughout Perfect Days, Hirayama’s routines might get waylaid by frustrating coworkers or surprise visitors, but he still manages to look at the bright side of life.

Yakusho’s performance does this in a film that could’ve easily become monotonous, as we watch Hirayama get up each day to clean toilets in Tokyo, read his collection of books, listen to his favorite cassettes, and visit his favorite restaurant. But Yakusho looks at every moment life gives him as if it’s a beautiful revelation, and we can see the tremendous possibilities all within the glimmer in his eyes. At one point, Hirayama finds a small seedling, which astonishes him, before he carefully digs it up so he can plant it back at his home. It’s a scene that shouldn’t have the impact that it does, but thanks to Yakusho and his performance, it feels like an astounding discovery. For little more than two hours, Wenders places his film in Yakusho’s hands, as he goes through the day’s repetitions, and yet, Yakusho makes each moment of these perfect days enthralling, each day a gift that is waiting to be unwrapped. — Ross Bonaime

Perfect Days A janitor in Japan drives between jobs listening to rock music. Director Wim Wenders Cast Kôji Yakusho Rating PG Runtime 123 minutes Main Genre Drama

Teo Yoo

'Past Lives'

Image via A24

If you didn't cry after watching Celine Song's Past Lives, I will just have to assume that you are dead inside. For those of us who still have a heart to break, following the bittersweet romance between Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) was only so painful because of the longing that Yoo and Lee evoke when they are on screen together. Yoo, in particular, is able to walk the line between discomfort and yearning when finally reunited with Nora. He captures Hae Sung's feeling of being a fish out of water as a Korean man coming to New York for the first time. His quiet performance speaks volumes, especially when he is finally able to talk with Nora in person and we watch that discomfort slip away as the two reconnect. Yoo's multi-layered performance deserves a second look even if it means braving the emotional hurricane that is Past Lives. —Therese Lacson