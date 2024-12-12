As 2024 winds down and award season begins to heat up, it's strange to see how in many of the acting races, there isn't a clear-cut frontrunner. It's rare for any performance from this year to dominate any specific category, with various actors winning in regional critic circles. That's simply because 2024 had a ridiculous number of great performances, from Wicked Witches of the West to prisoners playing themselves, and cardinals trying to find a new pope to strippers trying to find their new husbands. 2024 had plenty of great movies, and with them, incredible actors making them even better.

We've narrowed down 2024 to 40 of our favorite performances of the year, the roles that we couldn't quit thinking about, and the actors who truly made these movies shine. Let's take a look at our 40 favorite performances in movies this year.

Pamela Anderson

'The Last Showgirl'

Image via Utopia

I’m usually a bit wary of celebrity documentaries, but after hearing people rave about it, I decided to watch Pamela, a Love Story last year. I was so glad I did, as the film gave me a new appreciation for the person Pamela Anderson is — and everything she’s had to go through. Because of that, I had no hesitation before watching Gia Coppola’s The Last Showgirl this year and gained an even deeper respect for her as an artist in addition to a human being.

Anderson beautifully embodies the role of Shelly, a longtime Vegas showgirl who must scramble to figure out her next move when her show abruptly announces its closure. Anderson brings a combination of weathered toughness and breathtaking vulnerability to Shelly, who is forced to examine her life and reckon with the choices she made to chase her dream. With a passion that outsiders can’t understand and her identity and self-worth tied to a career that’s becoming obsolete, it’s impossible not to empathize with a misunderstood woman who, at the end of the day, is just trying to survive and do what she loves.

This is a performance that feels deeply human and lived-in — someone you feel like you know and could easily see every time you step onto the strip. Anderson smartly toes the line of playing into her own past and reputation and subverting them entirely to give us something more grounded and real. A powerful character study tackling complex themes of class, femininity, aging, it’s not a stretch to say The Last Showgirl wouldn’t work without Anderson. I hope this is only the beginning of her well-deserved second act in Hollywood. —Taylor Gates

Your changes have been saved 8 10 The Last Showgirl A veteran Las Vegas showgirl reassesses her life and relationships after her long-running show abruptly ends. This drama explores themes of resilience, family dynamics, and the pursuit of new beginnings amidst personal and professional upheavals.

Release Date September 6, 2024 Director Gia Coppola Cast Kiernan Shipka , Dave Bautista , Jamie Lee Curtis , Pamela Anderson Billie Lourd , Brenda Song , John Clofine , Patrick Hilgart Runtime 85 Minutes

Yura Borisov

'Anora'

Image via NEON

Related 'Anora' Review: Sean Baker’s Spectacular, Palme d’Or-Winner Thriller The top winner at the festival is an absolutely magnificent and devastating look at modern class exploitation.

While Mikey Madison has understandably received plenty of awards consideration for her performance in Anora, and Mark Eydelshteyn gained plenty of attention as the over-the-top Ivan, one of the best performances in Sean Baker's latest film is also one of its most quiet. Yura Borisov's role as Igor is an encapsulation of the way Anora shifts from one thing to the next flawlessly, always surprising and always a delight. While Borisov begins as little more than a heavy trying to get Anora under control, Baker slowly reveals that the real potential love story in Anora is between this quiet enforcer and Anora, during one of the worst days of her life. Borisov says so much about his shifting appreciation for Anora through a glance or a slight snicker, that by the time he has time alone to talk with Anora, it feels like we already know what he's feeling, despite his silence. Borisov's performance is mostly in the background, but in the third act, it's hard to not fall in love with him as he tries to show Anora he appreciates her more than Ivan ever could. It's a beautifully restrained performance and one of the key elements that makes Anora such a delight. — Ross Bonaime

Your changes have been saved 9 10 Anora Anora follows a young sex worker from Brooklyn who impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch, igniting a potential fairy tale. Upon learning of the union, his influential parents travel to New York to annul the marriage, jeopardizing her unexpected chance at a new beginning. Release Date October 18, 2024 Director Sean Baker Cast Mikey Madison , Mark Eydelshteyn , Karren Karagulian , Yuriy Borisov , Vache Tovmasyan , Ivy Wolk , Luna Sofía Miranda , Ross Brodar , Lindsey Normington , Darya Ekamasova , Emily Weider , Alena Gurevich , Masha Zhak , Paul Weissman , Charlton Lamar , Aleksey Serebryakov , Ella Rubin , Vincent Radwinsky , Michael Sergio , Brittney Rodriguez , Sophia Carnabuci , Anton Bitter , Zoë Vnak Runtime 139 Minutes Expand

Adrien Brody

'The Brutalist'

Image via Venice Film Festival

Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist is a genuine beast of a film, beautifully scripted, immaculately shot, and positively loaded with emotional gravitas in its hefty 215-minute runtime. The film follows Hungarian-Jewish architect László Tóth (a masterful Adrien Brody), a Holocaust survivor separated from his family and floating aimlessly in America until meeting eventual patron, Harrison Lee Van Buren (Guy Pierce). Brody excels at creating complex, riveting characters in harrowing situations, like his masterful turn as Wladyslaw Szpilman in The Pianist, but László Tóth may be the performance of his career thus far.

Brody plays Tóth as perpetually pained. Addicted, isolated, alienated, sometimes ridiculed as an outsider, yet visionary and driven, it’s a multifaceted portrayal of a man fighting to maintain his ego and self-possession against a world trying to stamp it out. Tóth is one of the year’s most complex protagonists, simultaneously measured and foolhardy in his pursuit of architectural magnificence. At the same time, he wrestles with both the isolation of the post-WWII immigrant experience and that isolation that attends visionary brilliance. The subtleties and restraint of Brody’s portrayal translates this complexity with a level of realism that’s truly magnificent. In a year full of exceptional, diverse films, it’s easily among the best, and in no small part to Brody’s masterful turn. — Jeff Ewing

Timothée Chalamet

'A Complete Unknown'

Image Via Searchlight Pictures

It's sort of remarkable that there hasn't been a more straightforward biopic for Bob Dylan yet, and with a figure so iconic, it's even more remarkable that someone actually attempted to take on the role of Dylan. But not only does Timothée Chalamet completely nail his performance as Dylan, it's a performance that even earned praise from Dylan himself. So much of A Complete Unknown relies on Chalamet being able to perform these Dylan songs with the inflection and spirit that Dylan gave them, and it's astounding how beautifully Chalamet accomplishes that goal. Even when the film becomes a bit more conventional, as it jumps to 1965, Chalamet brings all the frustration and nervousness about "going electric" that we'd come to expect from this landmark moment in music history. Chalamet has already built an incredible career of excellent performances, but playing Dylan might be one of his best so far. — Ross Bonaime