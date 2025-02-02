There is no one defining quality that constitutes “great acting,” as like all other aspects of cinema, it is a subjective art form. The performances that tend to win Academy Awards are very emotional, expressive roles in which actors are given speeches in which they discuss everything that they are feeling in a given moment. However, it is also a sign of great acting when a performer can physically immerse themselves with the character they are transforming themself into, and the world that they exist in.

There is a degree of expressive physicality that is required in all films, but it can be particularly important in action thrillers, musicals, dark fantasies, slapstick comedies, and biopics that require a visual transformation to play a notable historical figure with a distinctive look. Here are the ten most physical movie performances of all-time, ranked.

10 Andy Serkis, ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers’ (2002)

Character: Gollum

Image via New Line Cinema

Andy Serkis broke new ground with his performance as Gollum in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, as it was the first instance in which a computer-generated character created by motion capture earned a significant amount of respect. Although motion capture had been utilized to bring to life Ahmed Best as Jar Jar Binks in Star Wars: Episode I- The Phantom Menace just a few years prior, Serkis created a deeply felt dramatic performance that ensured that Gollum didn’t just feel like a piece of comic relief.

Gollum is in many ways the heart of The Lord of the Rings trilogy, as he shows how unbearable it can be to resist the corruptive power of the One Ring. It is to the credit of Serkis that he was able to create a ghastly, frightening creature who is nonetheless sympathetic because he is completely addicted to the power that the One Ring gives to him.