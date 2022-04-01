Put down your fidget spinners and your avocado toast, and Tebow to the best movie posters the 2000s had to offer.

The movie poster is often the first piece of advertising to bring public attention to the film. A bad movie poster – and there’s many – has the potential to turn people away. A badly photo-shopped limb. Images of the actors that don’t look like they’re in the same place, let alone looking at the same thing (we're looking at you, What To Expect When You're Expecting). Gives away crucial plot details. A similarity to other movie posters that doesn’t make it stand out. Or, it's simply weird, like James McAvoy's face imposed on a silhouette of Patrick Stewart's Professor X, right where his, um, little mutant would be for X-Men: First Class. But when a movie poster is good, it’s very, very good. It draws attention to the film, inviting people to check it out. It gives away everything but shows absolutely nothing at the same time. It doesn’t send mixed messages about the type of film that it is. The iconic Jaws poster, arguably the best of all time, is a perfect example: the visual is impactful, minimal and no argument: it has a big shark in it. Here’s some of the best from the 2000s.

Cloverfield (2008)

Cloverfield was a touchstone moment in film marketing campaigns. Rather than release a trailer that stated explicitly what the movie was about, the public was given only bits and pieces of information, virally building up the film through websites, photos, and enigmatic clues. The trailer was camcorder footage of a party, interrupted by loud rumbles and the jarring sight of the Statue of Liberty's head rolling down the streets of Manhattan. The poster played into the campaign perfectly, linking the image from the trailer to the stark image of the now headless statue facing a city in chaos. With nothing more to go on the public went wild, wondering if the movie was a new Godzilla film, or the depiction of a 9/11 type event.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

It looked like a Sears photo studio shot gone horribly wrong. The image of Steve Carell, his face shining with optimism and his hairstyle reminiscent of 1970s elementary school, is so simple, but captures the crux of this comedy perfectly. He looks like how one would imagine a 40-year-old virgin, so there are literally no surprises going in.

Moon (2009)

Deceptively simple, the image of an astronaut standing in front of a series of concentric circles representing the moon. But as you look the circles start waving, an optical illusion behind the main character, a sense that something isn't right despite its normal appearance, echoing the events of the film.

The Dark Knight (2008)

This particular poster, one of many leading up to the release of the film, is particularly striking. In it, only the Joker’s hands, the writing and the crooked smile are crisp. Everything else is a blur, a mystery. It's the perfect introduction to Heath Ledger's Joker, a take on the character whose hands manipulate the events of the film while the man himself remains an enigma.

Grindhouse (2007)

A little background: a grindhouse is a term for a theatre that primarily shows low-budget horror, splatter and exploitation films (the grindhouse genre of cinema), often running multiple features for a single admission. Grindhouse, the film, is a loving tribute to the grindhouse genre, with two separate features: Planet Terror from director Robert Rodriguez, and Death Proof from Quentin Tarantino. The poster for Grindhouse perfectly harkens back to the sensationalized posters of the era, itself a tribute. Fun fact: the Canadian release of Grindhouse included a faux-trailer for Hobo With A Shotgun, which itself would be released as a film.

In The Loop (2009)

The poster for this black comedy film is the image of two stick men, one with an American tie and the other with a Union Jack tie, linked by two cups and a string that’s knotted in the middle. It is a spot-on reveal of the film’s satirical examination of Anglo-American communications.

Funny Games (2007)

Warning: despite the name, Funny Games is not in any way a comedy. At all. This shouldn't come as a surprise if you look at the poster itself. It's a close-up of Naomi Watts’ face, tears running down from her eyes, but otherwise haunting and vacant. The font of the title is unassuming: a plain, capitalized sans-serif that gives no clues to the nature of the film. Until you see the film and realize the blandness of the poster speaks volumes about the nonchalant nature of the sadistic antagonists in the film.

Man On Wire (2008)

Another movie that had a number of different promotional posters, this specific one is most interesting. It's a closeup of a man on a wire, the one referred to in the title, walking between two buildings on a tightrope. Most know the tightrope is strung across the World Trade Centre buildings, but the buildings are not clearly shown. Instead, the poster wisely chooses to focus on how dizzyingly far above the earth the man is, without the distraction of the where.

Zodiac (2007)

A photo taken of the Golden Gate Bridge from the top of one tower, scanning across to the second tower and San Francisco be hind it. Chillingly, however, the road across and the bay beneath are covered in a dense fog, mirroring the unknown in the film. Where is the killer? Who is the killer? How far do you dive in before you lose yourself?

Inglorious Basterds (2009)

Yet another film that had multiple poster releases, with one that stands out from the others. It's a close up of a hand, holding a bloody knife which has run through a Nazi flag. It gives all you need to know about Inglorious Basterds going in. It will be fierce, and violent, and no one remains unscathed.

Joshua (2007)

A lone figure stands in front of a large, overwhelming portrait of Joshua, staring blankly ahead, a foreshadowing of the looming presence he has over the proceedings of the film.

Bend it like Beckham (2002)

The poster for Bend It Like Beckham encapsulates the story perfectly, arguably better than any other poster on the list. It's a picture of young woman, attired in traditional Indian dress, that holds behind her back a pair of football cleats. Read into it as you will. A young woman turning her back on tradition. A young woman hiding her untraditional passions from her family. A young woman torn between two worlds, or one that has embraced two worlds. Utterly fascinating.

Precious (2009)

A stark red background, centered with the black silhouette of a person, shattered from cracks emanating from an outlined hand. It's a brilliantly simple image that speaks volumes about the film, how the abusive touch of one person can shatter your very being. What's particularly striking about the poster is that you know the shattered silhouette is that of Precious (Gabourey Sidibe), but the hand is deliberately non-specific, a reveal that she has been broken by many.

