At long last, movie theaters are slowly but surely returning to theaters after years of seclusion. Sure, they may only have dipped in to see Top Gun: Maverick, but it still counts as coming back. And what is it that has been drawing them in? It could be the MCU fan-base flocking to see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it could be the lower-in-number-but-still-fervent DCU fan-base flocking to see Black Adam.

It could be the promise of seeing octogenarian Tom Cruise reprise his role as Maverick in the aforementioned sequel to 1986's Top Gun. It could even be little Gru (Steve Carell) wannabes checking out Minions: The Rise of Gru. But most likely, the rise is due to one factor alone: movie posters. Yes, movie posters — the one-shot promo that entices the viewer before even seeing a clip. So which ones were up for the challenge that was 2022?

The Batman

The Batman had a wide variety of posters to promote BatPatt's (Robert Pattinson) introduction to the world, most of which used the red and black motif. The one that stands out the most, though, is this one featuring Paul Dano's Riddler. The poster details the unique take on the character, with Dano front and center. There are two more elements to the poster that elevate it. First is the "Unmask the Truth" scrawl. It echoes the "Why So Serious?" scrawl of Heath Ledger's Joker from The Dark Knight, a subtle nod that makes a subconscious link between the two films. Secondly, and not obvious at first (and perhaps not even intentional), the Riddler forms the image of a question mark. Follow the outline of the character on the left-hand side of the poster, from the shoulder up. Tricky, no?

Black Adam

This particular Black Adam poster works on a number of levels. The pose of Adam (Dwayne Johnson) on the throne evokes the iconic pose from the comics, DC 52, Volume 1 #45, "Every Hour Wounds, The Last Kills", an homage to its roots. The look on Johnson's face confirms that this is indeed not a cheerful character while sitting on the throne betrays his arrogance and dominion. Most interesting is the lack of light. The entire poster is blacks and grays, save for the sunlight beaming on the head of the antihero, suggesting that there is a degree of hope for the character.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The poster is simplistic, but all the more powerful for it. It depicts the mask of Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther, with light catching only a few features. What's great about it is how it pays homage to the late Boseman. The mask itself, with the necklace below, looks like a skull at first glance, again not necessarily purposeful but a statement of truth that Boseman, and his Panther, are gone. The only text on the poster is "Marvel Studios" at the top and "Forever" with "11.11.22" on the bottom. The choice of using forever is two-fold, an emotional farewell to Boseman while also a reference to Wakanda Forever's release. It's appropriately somber, striking, and the perfect farewell to the past while looking forward to the franchise's future.

Corsage

Corsage is a winning, fictional account of a year in the life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria (Vicky Crieps), who, on Christmas Eve 1877, turned 40. Alas, that makes her an old woman, pressing Elisabeth to maintain the public image she's created for herself. It also paints the Empress as a rebellious personality rallying against narrow-minded, societal expectations of what a royal woman should be. The poster nails the film perfectly, a simple image of the Empress dressed in a black garment that shows only her head and her hands, a depiction of expectation, but one that is also form-fitting, rebelliously showing off her womanly curves. Then there's the floating crown above her. Which way is it going? If it's moving away, then it signifies that her actions will cost her the title of Empress, but if it's descending to her head, then her actions have moved society's expectations forward. Utterly fascinating.

Don't Worry Darling

Director/actor Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling follows Alice (Florence Pugh), a 1950s housewife living with her husband in the utopian Victory, California, where she comes to believe that the company he works for is not on the level. That, friends, is the very simplistic explanation of a trippy film that in many ways is unexplainable. The poster mirrors this. At first glance, it's an idyllic scene of 1950s suburban life, but when you look further there's a red plane heading downwards, which is an important piece of the film as Alice goes to investigate the wreckage, which in turn sets off the events of the film. But if you look even deeper, the plane isn't spewing smoke, and those aren't clouds. The plane has penetrated water, with the "clouds" the rippling effect of the crash. Hey, you were told trippy.

EO

EO is about seeing the world through the eyes of EO, a grey, innocent donkey. His travels across Europe bring him into contact with both good and bad people, joyous and painful experiences, fortunes, and failures. Yet through it all, EO remains innocent in a world where innocence is a rarity. It's a simple film about a simple donkey, so the poster is simple as well. Deceivingly so. In the face of the donkey, one can see something different at any time: sadness, laughter, tiredness, brightness, and more.

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The critically acclaimed Everything Everywhere All At Once is not pigeonholed into one specific genre, or even one world. It's an absurd, anarchic, comedy-drama that has elements of black humor, science fiction, martial arts, animation, and fantasy that centers on a Chinese-American immigrant (Michelle Yeoh). While being audited by the IRS, she discovers that in order to prevent the destruction of the multiverse at the hands of a powerful being known as Jobu Tupaki (Stephanie Hsu), she has to connect with versions of herself from the parallel universes. And you thought Don't Worry Darling was trippy. The poster is appropriately anarchic as well, a montage of, well, everything but the kitchen sink... no, wait, there it is.

Men

Another mind-trip film, Men stars Jessie Buckley as Harper, who has moved to the English countryside in the hopes of healing from seeing the suicide of her husband. Those hopes are dashed when she is stalked in the woods nearby by an eerie, naked man. And then things get worse as she becomes increasingly disturbed by the men in the village, all of whom look like Geoffrey (Rory Kinnear), the owner of the home she's renting. And then the naked man gives birth to a young boy, who gives birth to the vicar, who gives birth to Geoffrey, who gives birth to her dead husband. Weird, but the poster's pretty good, framing Harper, at the end of a railway tunnel, looking into the woods ahead. Only the tunnel and the reflection of the woods in the water look like a masculine, angered skull.

Prey

The prequel that reinvigorated the Predator franchise, Prey rises above its Predator kin by bringing it back to its roots, a vicious, alien hunter stalking people for sport. Only this is set in 1719, where Naru (a brilliant debut for young Amber Midthunder), striving to prove herself as a hunter, comes across a Predator and must defend her people from it. It's a primal scene that is captured on the poster, two combatants in battle. Simple, with only the red light on the Predator and the green blood upon Naru's axe giving any indication of its sci-fi element.

She Said

A biographical film about the two New York Times reporters, Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan) and Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan), whose investigations exposed the history of abuse and sexual misconduct of one Harvey Weinstein. It's a powerful movie about a landmark moment in history, and the poster shares that power with the silhouette of a woman, her mouth covered by a banner reading "Will you go on the record?". It represents the emotional gag that the victims had for so long, with a question that, if answered, can rip it off and allow for justice and healing at last.

Spin Me Round

A solid, if not spectacular, entry into the rom-com genre, Spin Me Round stars Alison Brie as Amber, a restaurant manager who wins an all-expenses paid trip to the restaurant franchise's educational program in Italy. And getting a chance to meet Nick (Alessandro Nivola), the wealthy and handsome owner of the franchise? Icing on the cake. Brie and castmate Aubrey Plaza are both extremely talented comedic actors, and both were singled out as highlights of the film. The poster makes light of the rom-com roots of the film by playing off the stereotype of covers for soapy romance novels, so well that it looks like it belongs in the rack of the local drug store with other titles like "Love Eternal" or "My Alien Lover". Brie's face, though, is hilarious, with a look that says she knows something is amiss about the scene.

Vengeance

B.J. Novak makes his directorial debut with Vengeance, a film where he plays a New York City writer who's been asked to investigate the murder of a girl he hooked up with. His investigation brings him to Texas, where he finds truths, lies, shifting responsibilities, and the reason why you don't cheer for the Texas Longhorns when everyone else is cheering for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The image on the poster of a cowboy hat set up as a trap, like one would see in a Looney Tunes cartoon with "Free Kat Fud" written on the side, ready to snare the writer captures the essence of the film to a tee.