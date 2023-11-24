It might be easy to take them for granted sometimes, but posters can play a large role in both a film's marketing before release, and a film's status - iconic or otherwise - after release. A great poster doesn't always equal a great movie, and there are plenty of very good movies that have forgettable posters. But some posters go above and beyond, and really stand out from the crowd, and it is admittedly often the case that being tied to a classic movie helps the poster (and vice versa).

Because there are more posters than movies out there (some titles have multiple/alternate posters, after all), it's hard to properly address and pay tribute to all the great ones. As such, what follows intends to collect some of the greatest movie posters of all time and rank them, beginning with the great and ending with the greatest. With some exceptions, the following will tend to prioritize original posters for the movies in question, both for consistency's sake and because, generally, you can't beat the originals.

30 'Brazil' (1985)

Poster by Bill Garland

Brazil is a particularly dark piece of science fiction, with a protagonist who battles bureaucracy on a daily basis while escaping into fantasy worlds. Eventually, things get a good deal more complicated, and the movie itself goes kind of mad. Reality collapses, potential conspiracies are revealed, and viewers will likely become exhausted… but in a good way. That’s kind of the point and all.

The poster for Brazil does a good job of communicating some of this. The wings and suit of armor are shown in some of the dream sequences the protagonist has, and the huge number of drawers going into the background foreshadows the futile battle against overwhelming bureaucratic nonsense. It also looks striking and eye-catching like any good poster needs to, and the font/use of pink for the title is also a bold choice that pays off.

29 'Eyes Without a Face' (1960)

Directed by Georges Franju

If you're after a somewhat unconventional horror/thriller film, something like Eyes Without a Face should scratch the itch. Despite its age, it’s still genuinely quite unnerving and continually eerie, telling the story of a man driven mad after causing an accident that leaves his daughter’s face severely disfigured. For much of the film, she has the appearance of the startling figure on the poster, wearing a mask that covers everything but her eyes.

The horror comes in thanks to the fact that the father kidnaps other girls and tries to remove their faces so he can restore his daughter’s looks, with unsettling suspense sequences and tragedy ensuing. It’s a film with a good reputation, but it almost doesn’t need it when Eyes Without a Face has such a notably creepy poster; one that, once seen with your eyes (with or without face), proves hard to forget.

28 'Amadeus' (1984)

Poster by Peter Sís

Though Amadeus is technically a Best Picture-winning historical/biographical film, it doesn’t entirely focus on historical accuracy throughout. Instead, it retells events relating to the lives of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri, suggesting the pair had a rivalry of a mostly one-sided nature, and that the latter played a part in the tragedy that befell the former.

It is a grand and rather theatrical film, with a runtime of about 160 minutes or approximately three hours, depending on which cut you watch. The emotions it deals with are broad and dramatic; jealousy plays a huge part, as does the drive to create perfect art and make a legacy for oneself. The figure on the poster of Amadeus references a mask worn at a handful of points in the film (by a couple of different characters), but it plus the figure wearing it look both ominous and almost beckoning on the poster. The poster works to capture both the film’s epic qualities and its rather dark, sinister story.

27 'The Evil Dead' (1981)

Directed by Sam Raimi

The Evil Dead gets pretty gory and intense at times, with the poster hinting at such things in a way that’s tasteful by horror movie poster standards. There’s not much to it except a young woman struggling in what looks like a desolate space, seemingly half-buried and being pulled further downwards by a hand that wants her to be fully buried. The imagery does also hint, somewhat, at what has ended up being The Evil Dead's most controversial scene.

Then, you watch the film, and it is indeed about not one, but several young people who are forced to survive against demons while staying at a cabin in the woods. The blueness of the poster does establish the relatively dark and dingy feel of The Evil Dead, but notably leaves out the color red, in turn making it more of a surprise when the film turns out to be as gruesome and blood-drenched as B-movies get.

26 'Beau Travail' (1999)

Directed by Claire Denis

There are almost too many great movies from 1999 to count, with Beau Travail being one of the best, albeit one that’s overshadowed to some extent by the more mass-appeal blockbusters of that year. In contrast, Beau Travail is very much an arthouse affair, playing out like a slow, contemplative, and character-focused film about an officer in the French Foreign Legion having some complex feelings about a new recruit.

Beau Travail explores masculinity, repressed feelings, and identity in a way that feels brutally honest and sometimes quite mysterious. There’s a lot that can be read from the film, but it doesn’t always make things obvious, in typical arthouse fashion. The poster is appropriately suggestive of the blank slate approach, asking one to place meaning on what might at first be bare. It also catches the eye, and the lack of a discernible face represents how many of the male characters in the film hide their emotions, and keep their faces blank in a way that’s only slightly less literal.

25 'Jaws' (1975)

Poster by Roger Kastel

There are plenty of great "man vs. creature" movies out there, but few resonate quite like the original Jaws. This was the film that made Steven Spielberg a household name, and arguably kicked off the idea of what a blockbuster movie was. The plot's simplicity was one of its greatest strengths, with three men going on a deadly mission to kill a giant shark that had been terrorizing their coastal town. The straightforward nature of Jaws' premise is reflected beautifully in its instantly striking poster.

Well, the title helps as well, and on the poster in question, those four letters spelling out a single word appear bold against a white background, the color of the letters blood-red. Below the title swims a single figure, and below the swimmer looms a considerably larger shark barreling straight towards her. It encapsulates the film's opening sequence perfectly, and given that sequence establishes the tone for the entire movie perfectly, it's pretty easy to call the poster for Jaws essentially perfect.

24 'Apocalypse Now' (1979)

Poster by Bob Peak

Few filmmakers have ever had as great a decade as Francis Ford Coppola did in the 1970s. Between 1972 and 1974, three movies of his were released, with two winning Best Picture at the Oscars - The Godfather (1972) and The Godfather: Part II (1974) - and the other - 1974's The Conversation - winning the Palme d'Or at Cannes. Anticipation was naturally high to see how his next film, Apocalypse Now, would turn out, so it probably didn't even need a poster to help with that anticipation.

Still, Apocalypse Now nevertheless had an eye-catching one that suits the nightmarish, surreal, and oftentimes violent nature of the film itself. There are a couple of well-recognized posters for the film, owing to its multiple re-releases and re-edits, but they're generally characterized by a shot of helicopters silhouetted against an orange or red sun, with some adding in the ominous faces of protagonist Captain Willard (Martin Sheen) and antagonist Colonel Kurtz (Marlon Brando) for good measure.

23 'Badlands' (1973)

Directed by Terrence Malick

Condensing the essence of a Terrence Malick film into a single poster would be a daunting task, especially if one wanted to do something other than simply feature a beautiful frame from the film in question with some text superimposed over it. Given how beautiful and dreamlike Malick's films are, such an approach would still work well, but it's always good to see something like the distinctive poster for Badlands - Malick's feature debut as a director - try something different and succeed.

Badlands is a movie about a young couple going on the run from the law after a murder, in the process committing more... but unlike Bonnie and Clyde, it's only the man (Martin Sheen) who does the real criminal stuff, and not the young woman (Sissy Spacek). The dynamic is reflected in the poster, which also looks visually bold and emblematic of the film's overall look without being a specific frame from Badlands. It's regrettably difficult to find the name of the person responsible for this poster (it seems to happen sometimes, perhaps speaking to how under-appreciated poster illustrators/designers are), but it's nevertheless a great one worth singling out.

22 'Scarface' (1983)

Poster by John Alvin

Look, most of the time, when a poster simply lists the title, the name of the lead actor, and an image of said actor, it can get the job done without being too remarkable. For as iconic as The Godfather is, its poster - which still looks good - is simply a shot from the film emphasizing Marlon Brando, telling potential audience members that there's a crime movie with Brando in it (that's probably enough for some). But when it comes to something like Scarface's poster, you have to appreciate the extra effort.

It's the stylization that's everything with the poster for Scarface, with its use of black and white for the image and bold red text for the title and name of its lead actor: the legendary Al Pacino. There's a reason this poster is one of those definitive ones forever tied with college dorms, but beyond it being a movie often loved by young film buffs, it is also just a fantastically designed poster. It says to you: "Al Pacino is in this, he has a cool name, and he has a gun. You should watch this." And you'll probably internally reply: "Okay."

21 'King Kong' (1933)

Poster by Glenn Cravath

It's wild to think that King Kong has been a series for more than nine decades at this point, with the original classic film featuring the giant ape coming out in 1933. This was a decade when posters were generally pretty straightforward, and tended to rely on simply showing headshots of the actors who'd appear, and many of them were kind of cluttered/text-heavy, too. This does help the poster for King Kong stand out, which feels a little more stylized and overall unique.

The King Kong poster featuring the titular character atop the Empire State Building may effectively give away the film's bold climax, but it definitely leaves an impression. It's taller than most posters in a way that serves to emphasize Kong's size, as well as how high up he is, with the poster also highlighting his conflict with humanity and his strange love for a young woman named Ann (Fay Wray). It's a timeless movie, and thereby it's fitting that it has a timeless poster that still holds up.

20 'La Dolce Vita' (1960)

Poster by Giorgio Olivetti

La Dolce Vita may be one of the best movies of the 1960s, but it could also be one of the hardest from that decade to effectively summarize. It's a movie that goes for almost three hours, and is distinctively episodic in structure, with the central character being a detached journalist who travels around Rome, constantly seeking a good scoop and perhaps, one day, true love. It doesn't have a clear and easily defined narrative, so summing up all La Dolce Vita has to offer on a single poster might've been challenging.

Giorgio Olivetti instead opted to focus on just one segment of the epic-length La Dolce Vita: the iconic scenes featuring Anita Ekberg as Sylvia, a Swedish-American actress visiting Rome. She does end up stealing the film, thanks to her charisma and beauty, and so she's prominently featured on the poster for the film, with the protagonist - played by Marcello Mastroianni - appearing in the shadows behind her. It's simple and eye-catching, and though it can only highlight one of the film's numerous segments, it undoubtedly highlights it well.