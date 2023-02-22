Scholars claim that the very first meme was created in 1921, illustrating a man who thinks he's handsome, but actually isn't; a classic "how you think you look when..." meme as seen today (according to the BBC). However, memes in their purest form arose in the modern day, specifically on the internet, and range from stock photos of animals to A.I.-created images.

Fans of cinema will find themselves on the Hollywood side of meme culture, collecting countless funny images with iconic movie quotes beneath them. Whether they're a fan of Lord of the Rings, or Mean Girls, any self-declaring cinephile will burst out laughing at these iconic movie memes.

1 "Well, that escalated quickly." – Ron Burgundy

'Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy' (2004)

Released in 2004, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy remains one of the funniest comedies from the early 2000s, and boasts a star-studded cast of Will Ferrell, Christina Applegate, Steve Carell, and Paul Rudd. As the title suggests, the plot follows famous newscast anchor, Ron Burgundy (Ferrell) who fears the growing feminist power of co-host Veronica Corningstone (Applegate).

The film is filled with memorable lines such as: "I love lamp" and "I call it 'Sex Panther.'" However, "Well, that escalated quickly" reigns supreme, and has been an iconic meme for nearly a decade. The quote is still used today as a caption for countless media consisting of outrageous events, arguments, or experiments gone wrong, not to mention a lot of escalator jokes.

2 "You're a wizard, Harry!" – Rubeus Hagrid

'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' (2001)

This series is a sincere tale about the magic of family and fate, and has sparked spin-offs that culminate to one of the world's most lucrative brands of all time. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (or, Philosopher's Stone) is the franchise's first installment, introducing Harry to his magical abilities and lifelong friend, Hagrid.

That said, the wizarding world has been ripe for jokes ever since its silver screen debut in 2001. "You're a wizard, Harry" has been used as praise for DIY hacks and as a sarcastic response to embarrassing fails. Dedicated humorists also replace the word "wizard" with "blizzard" or "lizard" and photo-shop Harry as such. It's one of the best Harry Potter memes among countless others.

3 "Perfectly balanced..." – Thanos

'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

This meme was inevitable. Avengers Infinity War is a concoction of every MCU film that came before it, pinning beloved heroes Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Captain America (Chris Evans) against looming villain Thanos (Josh Brolin). It takes viewers across the galaxy as our favorite characters devise a plan to save the universe; it doesn't go well.

Already a part of the modern zeitgeist, Infinity War found its way into meme culture with little effort. "Perfectly balanced" is a quote from Thanos, who uses a knife to metaphorically explain his lifelong endeavor to erase half of existence. This meme has been used to poke fun at people's work/sleep ratio, Twitter poll results, sports statistics, and even topics of social discourse. One example even shows a man using a heater and air conditioner at the same time.

4 "Why can't you just be normal?" – Amelia

'The Babadook' (2014)

They say horror and comedy have a lot in common, and this is true for 2014s The Babadook. Despite the title having a cheery ring to it, The Babadook regales viewers with an eerie tale of monsters and paranoia. After a creepy children's book is read aloud, Mister Babadook erupts from its pages and begins terrorizing a mother and her young son. It's one of the best horror movies from Australia.

Although not objectively humorous, The Babadook has generated a hilarious meme due to a knee-slap-worthy screenshot of the son screaming while his mother begs: "why can't you just be normal?" Millennials and Z-ers continue to find this meme "relatable," often placing themselves in the role of the mother whose begging their pet cat, the state of Florida, or the imperial system of measurement to be normal.

5 "I don't like sand." – Anakin Skywalker

'Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones' (2002)

Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) is the lead protagonist of the Star Wars prequel trilogy, a Jedi prodigy who was raised on the desert plant Tattoine. Attack of the Clones is Christensen's first appearance as the adult Anakin, and regales viewers with a lot of angst and whining. Growing up on a desert planet is never fun.

"I hate sand" is one of Anakin's best lines, allowing more laughs than George Lucas ever could've imagined. This quote has been paired with many prompts such as "when you are invited to the beach" or simply "when you don't like sand." His tirade has also been photo-shopped into images of Who Wants to be a Millionaire, each answer depicting even more dialogue: "it's coarse and rough and irritating."

6 "Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn." – Rhett Butler

'Gone with the Wind' (1939)

Gone with the Wind is an Academy Award-winning classic film that garnered eight Oscars in 1940, and made history as the first film to nominate (and deliver) the award for Best Supporting Actress to Hattie McDaniel, the first Black woman to be included in the Academy Awards. One of the longest best picture winners of all time, the film is a nearly four-hour-long romance epic set during the American Civil War, and brought one of Hollywood's most famous quotes to life: "Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn."

Although deeply tragic in nature, "I don't give a damn" is perfect meme-making material. It's used most often as a singular response to a text message, written in speech bubbles above a beaver, or used as a caption below photos of grumpy cats. Users will also mix the words around, stating: "Not a single damn was given" with a photo of actor Clarke Gable, who spoke the line.

7 "You know, I'm something of a scientist myself." – Norman Osborn

'Spider-Man' (2002)

Sam Raimi's 2002 superhero classic Spider-Man remains a staple of the genre and is known for opening the Hollywood gates to future comic-book films. It's one of the earliest live-action superhero flicks to achieve worldwide acclaim, and contains many iconic elements. The film portrays the origins of wall-crawler Peter Parker, who must defend New York City against the evil and brilliant Norman Osborn (a.k.a. Green Goblin).

Osborn, a billionaire known for his scientific prowess, delivers this iconic quote early in the film: "You know, I'm something of a scientist myself." The meme is used in juxtaposition with someone expressing a fact as expertise when, in actuality, is common knowledge. For situational comedy, people will add captions and replace the word "scientist" with other professions or adjectives, claiming to be a chef, a fish, or even a historical figure depending on the added prompt.

8 "You don't say." – Peter Loew

'Vampire's Kiss' (1988)

A list of memes wouldn't be complete without including the meme icon himself, Nicolas Cage. An honorable mention, this wide-eyed, raised-brow photo of the Oscar-winning actor is now synonymous with the phrase "you don't say" despite the source material not including the words at all. Vampire's Kiss is a hilarious vampire comedy movie from 1988 in which businessman Peter (Cage) becomes convinced he's turning into a vampire.

The film may be lackluster, but the meme certainly isn't. The image first appeared on Reddit, using Cage's expression as a response to a trivial revelation akin to "water is wet." Its usage is strictly for sarcasm, and is most often paired with painfully obvious signage such as: "caution: fire is hot," or "ingredients: carrots" on a carrots bag. It works every time.

9 "All right, then. Keep your secrets." – Frodo Baggins

'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

Fantasy lovers have been traveling across Middle Earth since 1937 when J.R.R. Tolkien first published The Hobbit, but it wasn't until 2001 when Peter Jackson delivered his on-screen adaptation of The Fellowship of the Ring. It's one of the best Lord of the Rings memes among dancing Gandalf, "You shall not pass," and "What about second breakfast?"

"Keep your secrets" is a line stated by Frodo Baggins at the very start of Jackson's trilogy, given in response to Gandalf's shady behavior. It's an introduction to the bond these characters share, but more importantly, gives audiences an excellent meme. "Keep your secrets" is used in response to computer password questionnaires, as commentary on government conspiracies, or as jokes in reference to iconic brands such as "Victoria's Secret."

10 "Well, that's just like, your opinion, man." – The Dude

'The Big Lebowski' (1998)

"The dude abides." Ethan and Joel Coen have been gracing the silver screen for decades, premiering countless classics and heralding even more iconic characters. The Big Lebowski is one such classic, depicting the story of the lounging, peace-loving, Dude (Jeff Bridges) who aims to find a missing woman, replace his rug, and enjoy a few cocktails.

"That's just like, your opinion, man" is one of the Dude's most iconic lines, and has served as a meme response to many online claims, both outrageous and perfectly sensible. Sometimes placed above the "change my mind" meme, sometimes written over an intense argument, this quote can caption nearly every conversation. It's also paired with grumpy cats and children who defy bedtime.

