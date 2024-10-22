Although they are often seen as the dearth of creativity, remakes are often quite good, and have the potential to be even better than the films that inspired them. Certain concepts, themes, and events can benefit from a second interpretation, especially if the filmmakers want to draw out a different aspect of the story. There are certainly doomed remakes that do anything different from their originals, such as the various animated Disney classics that were remade as live-action films. It takes ingenuity on the part of the remake’s creative team to make something that is both respectful of the past and relevant to modern viewers.

The remakes that have succeeded have an important role in assembling a new cast, as it can be a challenge to swap out iconic characters with a different set of actors. Here are the ten best movie remakes with great acting, ranked.

10 ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ (2001)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Ocean’s Eleven was a very ambitious project, as Steven Soderbergh was remaking one of the most iconic films that had ever starred “The Rat Pack.” Finding a set of actors whose charisma was worthy of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin was no easy feat, but thankfully George Clooney and Brad Pitt had chemistry to spare in one of the most entertaining modern heist movies.

The dynamic between Clooney and Pitt is reason enough to watch the film, but every member of the Ocean’s Eleven cast has something different to add to the heist team, and it is particularly fun to see living legends like Elliot Gould and Carl Reiner get to appear in such comeback roles. Andy Garcia has never been more villainous, but it's the romantic chemistry between Clooney and Julia Roberts that makes Ocean’s Eleven way more emotional than it had any right to be.

Ocean's Eleven Danny Ocean and his ten accomplices plan to rob three Las Vegas casinos simultaneously. Release Date December 7, 2001 Director Steven Soderbergh Cast George Clooney , Cecelia Ann Birt , Paul L. Nolan , Carol Florence , Lori Galinski , Bernie Mac Runtime 116 minutes Main Genre Crime Writers George Clayton Johnson , Jack Golden Russell , Harry Brown , Charles Lederer , Ted Griffin Tagline Are you in or out? Expand

Rent on Amazon

9 ‘The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo’ (2011)

Directed by David Fincher

Image via Colombia Picutres.

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo was not only based on a popular trilogy of Swedish films, but inspired by one of the most popular novel series in recent memory. Finding a new actress to take on the role of the hacker and investigator Lisbeth Salander was always going to be an uphill battle, but Rooney Mara ended up giving the most definitive performance as the character.

Mara captured the complexities of Lisbeth, a victim of abuse that uses her skills to bring those who have too much power accountable for their misdeeds. Mara’s breakthrough performance earned her a very well deserved Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, which she arguably should have won over Meryl Streep’s dull impression of Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady. Other memorable performances in The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo include Daniel Craig, Christopher Plummer, and Stellan Skasgard.

Watch on Max

8 ‘True Grit’ (2010)

Directed by Joel and Ethan Coen

Image via Paramount Pictures

True Grit served as a remake of the film that had won John Wayne an Academy Award for Best Actor, and one that he had personally referred to as the greatest acting of his entire career. Wayne’s interpretation of U.S. Marshall Rooster Cogburn is certainly iconic, but Jeff Bridges managed to add more depth, humor, and humanity to the character when he took on the part in Joel and Ethan Coens’ brilliant remake.

True Grit centers on the chemistry between Bridges and a young Hailee Steinfeld, who co-stars as a young girl who hired Cogburn to help track down the killer (Josh Brolin) who is responsible for murdering her family. Both Bridges and Steinfeld received Academy Award nominations for their work in the film, but the Oscars sadly overlooked the opportunity to nominate Matt Damon for his charming performance as the Texas Ranger Labeouf.

True Grit A stubborn teenager enlists the help of a tough U.S. Marshal to track down her father's murderer. Release Date December 22, 2010 Director Ethan Coen , Joel Coen Cast Jeff Bridges , Matt Damon , Josh Brolin , Barry Pepper , Hailee Steinfeld , Paul Rae Runtime 110 Main Genre Adventure Writers Charles Portis , Joel Coen , Ethan Coen Tagline Punishment comes one way or another. Expand

Watch on Paramount Plus

7 ‘3:10 to Yuma’ (2007)

Directed by James Mangold

Image via Lionsgate

3:10 to Yuma is the rare western remake that is even better than the original film that inspired it, as James Mangold delved deeper into the conflict that drove the central characters. Christian Bale gives an inspiring performance as Dan Evans, a former veteran who takes on a difficult assignment to transport the villainous killer Ben Wyatt (Russell Crowe) to justice for his crimes.

Bale brings out a complex notion of heroism within Evans, who only takes on the mission in order to protect his family, including his ambitious young son (Logan Lerman). Crowe has rarely been as ruthless as he is in 3:10 to Yuma, but there are some subtle moments of sensitivity that indicate that Wyatt is not entirely the monster that some have made him out to be. Ben Foster also does excellent work as one of Wyatt’s most ruthless henchmen.

Watch on Netflix

6 ‘West Side Story’ (2021)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via 20th Century Studios

West Side Story was an ambitious retelling of the Best Picture winning classic that aimed to fix many of the issues that had plagued the original. Although the 1961 version of West Side Story was hailed as a masterpiece in its day, it was not entirely respectful in its depiction of the Puerto Rican characters. The reboot manages to add more depth to the ethnic crisis by giving Rachel Zegler the role of Maria.

West Side Story earned Ariana DeBose an Academy Award win for Best Supporting Actress, which ironically came for a role that had originally gone to Rita Moreno (who has a smaller cameo in the film). Mike Faist also delivers an incredible performance as Riff, a character who had never been given as much depth in any previous adaptations on either the stage or on the big screen.

West Side Story Two youngsters from rival New York City gangs fall in love, but tensions between their respective friends build toward tragedy. Release Date December 8, 2021 Director Steven Spielberg Cast Ansel Elgort , Rita Moreno , Luke Whoriskey , Ariana DeBose , David Alvarez , David Alvarez Runtime 156 Main Genre Musical Writers Tony Kushner , Arthur Laurents , William Shakespeare Expand

Watch on Disney+

Directed by Jonathan Demme

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Manchurian Candidate is one of the most potent political thrillers of all-time, as the 1962 classic’s exploration of the Cold War anxieties felt particularly relevant during the presidency of John F. Kennedy. Jonathan Demme’s radical reinterpretation opted to move the setting to the Gulf War, and starred Denzel Washington as a former American military soldier who begins to discover that the Vice Presidential candidate Raymond Shaw (Liev Schreiber) may be under the control of a malevolent force.

Washington is cast against type as a slightly nervous, unconfident investigator who lacks the inherent sense of charisma that he usually brings to his performance. However, the film’s real scene-stealer is Meryl Streep, whose performance as Shaw’s vindictive mother is one of the few truly villainous performances of her career. It’s a performance that did the original work by Anglela Lansbury proud.

The Manchurian Candidate In the midst of the Gulf War, soldiers are kidnapped and brainwashed for sinister purposes. Release Date July 30, 2004 Director Jonathan Demme Cast Denzel Washington , Liev Schreiber , Anthony Mackie Meryl Streep , Kimberly Elise , Jeffrey Wright Runtime 129 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Richard Condon , George Axelrod , Daniel Pyne , Dean Georgaris Tagline This summer everything is under control. Production Company Scott Rudin Productions Expand

Watch on Max

4 ‘A Star is Born’ (2018)

Directed by Bradley Cooper

Image via Warner Bros.

A Star is Born has now been made into four different films, but Bradley Cooper’s astounding 2018 directorial debut remains the most emotionally impactful interpretation of the story. Cooper received a tremendous amount of praise for what he did behind the camera as a director, but he also gave arguably the best performance of his entire career as Jackson Maine. Maine is a complex hero who is certainly capable of kindness and generosity, yet can’t help but fall back into cycles of drug abuse and depression as a result of his challenging childhood.

Lady Gaga was given the best possible role to showcase her talents, as her performance in A Star is Born indicated that she was just as talented as a screen presence as she was as a musician. Cooper, Gaga, and the great Sam Elliot all received Academy Award nominations for their work.

Watch on Max

3 ‘The Thing’ (1982)

Directed by John Carpenter

Image via Universal Pictures

The Thing isn’t just one of John Carpenter’s best films, but a remake of the classic B-movie The Thing From Another Planet that manages to improve upon it in every single way. Carpenter created an identifiable group of heroes that the audience could relate to when they are trapped in a confined facility in the Alaskan winter; this becomes all the more terrifying when the researchers all begin to suspect that one of them may have been corrupted by an alien force.

The Thing is one of many collaborations between Carpenter and Kurt Russell, who is able to shed his inherent “movie star” charisma to give a more grounded performance that makes the premise seem much more plausible. Excellent side performances by actors like Wilford Brimley and Keith David ensure that the audience doesn't have just one character to root for.

The Thing (1982) A team of researchers set out to study an alien spacecraft found in Antarctica, where they also discover an alien body on the site. The alien buried in ice is actually alive and has the ability to imitate human form. The group must find a way to distinguish who the real person is from The Thing and stay alive. John Carpenter's 1982 film is a remake of 1951's The Thing from Another World and stars Kurt Russel as the hero RJ MacReady. Release Date June 25, 1982 Director John Carpenter Cast Kurt Russell , wilford brimley , T.K. Carter , David Clennon , Keith David , Richard Dysart Runtime 109 mins Main Genre Horror Writers John W. Campbell Jr. , Bill Lancaster Studio Universal Tagline Man is The Warmest Place to Hide. Website http://www.theofficialjohncarpenter.com/the-thing/ Expand

Watch on Prime Video

2 ‘Invasion of the Body Snatchers’ (1978)

Directed by Philip Kaufman

Image via Monogram Pictures

Invasion of the Body Snatchers is another remake of a classic B-movie from the 1950s that was able to retrofit its premise into one that fit within modern anxieties. The notion of an alien race that is secretly watching and infiltrating mankind felt particularly spooky during the height of the anti-establishment movement in the United States, as revelations in the aftermath of Richard Nixon’s resignation from the White House lead to greater fears about government oversight.

Donald Sutherland proved once again that he was one of the all-time great “scream kings,” as the final shot of Invasion of the Body Snatchers would not have become nearly as iconic if it was not for the incredible physical performance that he delivered. Invasion of the Body Snatchers was also notable for casting Leonard Nimoy in a role that could not have been any more different than his performance as Spock in the Star Trek franchise.

Invasion of the Body Snatchers When strange seeds drift to earth from space, mysterious pods begin to grow and invade San Francisco, replicating the city's residents one body at a time. Release Date December 22, 1978 Director Philip Kaufman Cast Donald Sutherland , Brooke Adams , Leonard Nimoy Jeff Goldblum , Veronica Cartwright Runtime 115 Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers W.D. Richter Expand

Watch on Prime Video

1 ‘The Departed’ (2006)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Image via Warner Bros.

The Departed served as a creative remake of the Hong Kong action thriller Infernal Affairs, but was set in Boston with one of the most incredible ensemble casts that Martin Scorsese has ever assembled for any of his films. The film served as yet another collaboration with Leonardo DiCaprio, who gives one of his best performances ever as the undercover cop Billy Costigan Jr.

Mark Wahlberg was surprisingly the only star who received a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his performance in The Departed, but it's hard to argue that his foul-mouthed performance as the aggressive Sergeant Dignam was not worthy of being singled out for praise. Jack Nicholson is certainly having a blast as the ruthless gangster Frank Costello, but it's Matt Damon’s role as a corrupt cop trading secrets to the gangsters that may be the film’s most detestable villain.

The Departed An undercover cop and a mole in the police attempt to identify each other while infiltrating an Irish gang in South Boston. Release Date October 5, 2006 Director Martin Scorsese Cast Leonardo DiCaprio , Matt Damon , Jack Nicholson , Mark Wahlberg , Martin Sheen , Ray Winstone Runtime 150 mins Main Genre Crime Writers William Monahan , Alan Mak , Felix Chong Studio Warner Bros. Pictures Tagline Cops or criminals. When you're facing a loaded gun, what's the difference? Website http://www.thedeparted.com/ Expand

Rent on Amazon

KEEP READING: The 10 Most Immersive Period Movies, Ranked